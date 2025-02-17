Scientists have revealed the maximum lifespan of a human being

From a balanced diet to regular exercise, many of us are dedicated to habits that might extend our lifespan. While stories of people living past 100 continue to inspire curiosity, scientists now believe they may have pinpointed the upper limit of human life without medical intervention. According to a report by UNILAD, statisticians at Tilburg University and Rotterdam's Erasmus University have delved into this very question.

Their study analyzed the lifespans of over 75,000 people who passed away in the 30 years leading up to 2017. By examining the age at death among this extensive group, researchers sought to estimate how long humans might live by following a healthy lifestyle alone. They concluded that while many people can reach their 90s through good habits, the maximum age achievable under ideal conditions caps around 115 years.

It was also discovered that women live a slightly longer life than men since a woman's maximum lifespan can reach up to 115.7 years while the same was estimated to be 114.1 years for men. "On average, people live longer, but the very oldest among us have not gotten older over the last thirty years. There is certainly some kind of a wall here. Of course, the average life expectancy has increased. Nevertheless, the maximum ceiling itself hasn't changed," Professor John Einmahl, one of three scientists who was associated with the study, told AFP in an interview.

Even though the research suggests that it is highly unlikely for a human being to live beyond 115 years, Professor Einmahl revealed that there are certain instances when people can surpass the maximum lifespan as well. The Guinness Book of World Records has named a French lady named Jeanne Louise Calment as the oldest person to have ever lived as per documentation available so far. Calment was born on 21 February 1875 and passed away on 4 August 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days. She not only witnessed the Eiffel Tower being built but she was born even before Alexander Graham Bell patented the telephone.

Some believe that her secret to longevity was her lifestyle which did not require her to work hard to provide for her family. She married a wealthy distant cousin and used to swim, play tennis, cycle, and skate which helped her live a healthy life. Calment outlived her husband, daughter and her grandson. She was healthy throughout her lifetime and even started fencing at the age of 85. Her diet included food rich in olive oil and she used it for her skincare too. Even though Calment smoked for the longest time till she was 115 years old and had a glass of wine every once in a while, it did not affect her health. Calment also became a recording artist at 120 and her voice was featured on a four-track album titled "Time Mistress."