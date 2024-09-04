NASA astronaut who watched Earth from space for 178 days realized humanity is 'living a lie'

Geologists, researchers and others have been studying planet Earth and its diverse aspects that make it unique. These findings have revealed much about our planet and how humanity and other living beings can achieve better living conditions. Most research about the Earth has pointed out that the planet is a gigantic ball in need of protection and sustainable living practices. However, there's always more than what meets the eye. What researchers see here on planet Earth is far different from the broader view astronauts witness from space. Former NASA astronaut Ron Garan experienced a glimpse of the Earth from the lens of the vast space and had some poignant observations, per Big Think.

Image Source: WORLD GLOBE AND STARRY SKY - stock photo| Getty images

Explaining what he saw, the astronaut completely rerouted our perspective about the planet. He began by highlighting that the view of the Earth from space makes things “undeniably clear.” What he mentioned next had people surprised. The former astronaut pointed out that problems such as deforestation, global warming, and climate change, which are seen as profoundly dangerous issues, are just “symptoms” of an underlying root problem. Garan added that there is something bigger that humans don't see that needs worrying.

Image Source: Astronaut Ronald J. Garan, Jr. in New York on April 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Adela Loconte/WireImage)

Sharing his view, he revealed all the things he saw and how bafflingly different they seemed compared to their visuals from Earth. “When I looked out the window of the International Space Station, I saw the paparazzi-like flashes of lightning storms. I saw dancing curtains of auroras that seemed so close it was as if we could reach out and touch them,” he exclaimed. However, while Garan observed some pretty magical visuals, he also noticed something concerning. “I saw the unbelievable thinness of our planet's atmosphere,” the astronaut remarked. It was this very view that left him distressed.

Image Source: A view of the Earth appears over the Lunar horizon (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

The “paper-thin” atmosphere that the astronaut saw from space is all that is keeping all of humanity alive. Garan was upset by how this reality was ignored in favor of an economy-oriented perspective. “I saw an iridescent biosphere teeming with life. I didn't see the economy. But since our human-made systems treat everything, including the very life-support systems of our planet, as the wholly owned subsidiary of the global economy, it's obvious from the vantage point of space that we're living a lie,” he said.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Zelch Csaba

Garan revealed that all humans have a distorted perspective and are not able to see the bigger picture. This has led to a lack of potential and effort in being able to solve the actual core problem the planet is facing. He shared the concept of the “overview effect,” something many astronauts feel after they visit space. “It describes the shift that astronauts have when they see the planet hanging in the blackness of space. There's this light bulb that pops up where they realize how interconnected and interdependent we all are,” the astronaut explained. He added that while most people view Earth as a whole and consider the rest of the space as “others,” that's not the case. “There is no such thing as them. There's only us,” he exclaimed.

In conclusion, Garan shared, "When we can evolve beyond a two-dimensional us versus them mindset, and embrace the true multi-dimensional reality of the universe that we live in, that's when we're going to no longer be floating in darkness, we're going to leave the cave, and it's a future that we would all want to be a part of. That's our true calling.”