Cosmonaut who spent a year in space shares what he missed the most about Earth

The thought of spending time in space is fascinating, but people rarely think of how they'd miss Earth once they are away. On March 1, 2016, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko made a glorious descent on Earth, after completing one of the most ambitious missions in the history of the International Space Station (ISS). For one long year, Mikhail and his fellow crew member, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, lived inside the ISS and orbited Earth more than 5,000 times. Even though they wrote daily journals to keep a note of their mental health, missed showering, walking, sleeping on a regular bed, and the wind flapping against their cheeks.

They spent their days doing spacewalks, research, and completing a to-do list of 400 experiments but didn’t get to drink water that wasn’t recycled urine, or sweat. In an October 2016 interview with National Geographic, Mikhail revealed some of the things he profoundly missed about Earth while spending a year in space. According to NASA, the objective of this “One-Year mission” was to understand how the human body reacts and adapts to long-duration spaceflight. The goal was to conduct experiments, gain knowledge, and utilize this knowledge for long-term missions in the future, like a mission to Mars, which would require the astronauts to spend approximately 500 days away from Earth.

“This is not a business trip to another city. When you miss your apartment, your home, your family; this is about missing the Earth as a whole,” Mikhail said in the National Geographic interview. “It is a completely different emotion. Therefore, when planning missions like the one to Mars, psychologists have to consider the point, that people will miss the Earth. This is more than nostalgia.”

Scott and Mikhail marked the beginning of this mission with a liftoff from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 27, 2015. The clips in the National Geographic video show Mikhail and Scott being dragged out from the opened hatch and carried in the arms of rescue team members. Living without gravity for this long impacts the human body in profound ways. Microgravity takes a huge toll on the balance of their bodies and spatial orientation, making it difficult for them to re-adjust to Earth’s gravity. “You could trip, fall, hurt yourself. That’s why the rescue guys never allow you to walk at first. They pick you up and carry you,” Mikhail said. The footage says that if astronauts were supposed to land on Mars in this mission, then they would have experienced an even more extreme version of these effects. Mikhail said their mission was preliminary training for longer missions that may happen in the future.

After he and Scott returned to Earth, they underwent a variety of tests. In space, bones deteriorate faster, lungs and other organs weaken, and vision becomes impaired. The Atlantic explains that the moment astronauts enter the field of weightlessness, their inner ear immediately gets disrupted, which triggers symptoms like motion sickness and loss of balance.

“It’s hard, but I liked it because this is headed towards the future, and strictly speaking, reflects the work of the cosmonauts,” said Mikhail. “If we don’t destroy ourselves, the expansion into near space and then deep space will be inevitable. This is at the core of humanity.” Mikhail added that, physically, it is still possible, to get used to things, like being without a shower, but psychologically, it is much harder, because “being enclosed for a long time creates rather stressful conditions.”

He recollected how he enjoyed some of the most stunning views from ISS, such as the green-red auroras, the sparkling city lights, and the atolls of the ocean that appeared in a breathtaking palette of turquoise, lilac, and blue. But even with this otherworldly experience, he felt something was missing. It was not his home. “There is a shortage of greenery, for real, like not enough forest, summer, winter, snow; everything that has to do with Earth,” Mikhail said.

Once during his stay in the ISS, Mikhail missed Earth so much that he asked the psychologists to send something with the spaceship that visited them to supply the stock of essentials. He asked them to send pictures of Earth with views of nature. “I hung all of this around the module, so the flights would be more joyful. You grab onto it with your gaze, look at that little birch tree, and things get easier.”

