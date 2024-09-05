Woman has sassy response after a man mocked her for wearing a band tee. He didn't know she was in the band.

Women are all too familiar with the experience of being mansplained to about just about everything. Some men even feel compelled to quiz women on their passions, particularly in sports and music. Female music fans frequently share their frustration online about being challenged by men who ask them to name 'band songs' as a test of their knowledge. Jo (@whatisrocknroll), a member of the band 'Bad Habits,' recently faced this kind of situation, but she handled it with grace and delivered the perfect response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo🤟🏼BAD HABITS (@itsjochoo)

Bad Habits is a Rock & Roll band from Athens, Greece, and Jo is an integral member. She was just waiting for her food one day when a man thought it was okay to make fun of her for wearing her band tee and asked her to name three songs by Bad Habits. In a video posted on TikTok, she wrote, "I was casually waiting for my food." She is seen sitting in a restaurant, wearing a cut-sleeve black-colored Merch T-shirt printed with “Bad Habits" printed on it.

Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Evgeniy Alyoshin

“A guy came up to me and asked to name three songs,” the overlay text read. She cupped her mouth with one hand in total disbelief. The lyrics, “Too many people think I'm living in a lie,” from Bad Habits' “On the Run” played in the background. The stranger probably thought that by wearing a band T-shirt, Jo was trying to look cool and living a lie, but his assumption was duly incorrect. “I don't know how I should feel about this,” Jo wrote in the caption.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Keira Burton

The 6-second video has 2.4 million views and over 1,600 comments. Through the comments, it seemed that other women were equally intimidated by the man’s intruding approach as Jo was. @waifuccu jokingly said, “You should name a song you are still working on, and when you release. He just maybe has a really bad flashback!”

Image Source: TikTok | @rachelmdoran

@shapeshiftersystem came up with a shredding come-back, “I heard an amazing comeback for this ‘name 5 women who feel safe around you’ lol.” @alicek.cullen commented, “I stopped wearing band shirts because of this.”

Image Source: TikTok | @anastasiaiiames

In a similar scenario, a musician named Zaria was mocked for wearing a Metallica T-shirt in her TikTok videos. Several men swarmed in the comment sections of her videos to ask, “Name three songs.” She was devastated. She ripped up the trolls with a brilliant comeback response in her following videos. Even Metallica commented on her social media profile for support.

She even shared a separate post on Instagram to cherish the fan girl moment, celebrating the comment left by Metallica band. "We’ve done it, my life is complete. This will forever be my favorite band. My deepest gratitude to the band and everyone who tagged them," she excitedly wrote in the caption.

You can follow Jo on TikTok and Instagram for rock-n-roll music.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2024. It has since been updated.