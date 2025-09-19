Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Donor registries stunned after 700% increase in people 'leaving their rolls.' Here's why.

"This is the largest spike in registry removals ever recorded in the history of organ donation in the U.S."

The New York Times, organ transplant, waiting list, donors, organ donors, leaving their rolls, Donor Alliance, national transplant system

A donation box and a sick child.

Image via Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesSep 19, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Organ donations save lives every year. According to the Donor Alliance, over 100,000 people await an organ transplant in the U.S. right now. "Every 8 minutes, someone is added to the national organ transplant waiting list," the organization says. People need help, and about 170 million Americans are registered organ donors.

And yet, an overwhelming number of people have rapidly removed themselves from that list. It's called "leaving their rolls." After the New York Times published stories that were critical of the nation's transplant system, there was a 700% increase in removals, according to the nonprofit organization Donate Life America.

The AOPO accuses the Times of influencing people

The Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) accused the paper of influencing the mass exodus. The AOPO represents 46 federally designated nonprofit entities involved in organ donation and criticizes the "irresponsible reporting" of the media, specifically the Times, for a "lack of balance and accuracy" in their investigations. A 2025 article in Newsweek covering the controversy said the AOPO sent letters to three Times editors detailing inaccuracies in recent articles.

One AOPO letter acquired by Newsweek reads: "The integrity of the organ donation and transplantation system depends on strict adherence to clinical policies and safeguards designed to protect patients. Any situation that calls this into question deserves thorough review, accountability, and continuous efforts to strengthen the system...These stories have directly led to the biggest increase in people removing themselves from donor registries ever recorded, putting patients waiting for transplants at greater risk...This is the largest spike in registry removals ever recorded in the history of organ donation in the U.S."

independent journalism, Times, investiagion, congressional hearing, harmful narratives, accurate reporting, public trust A symbol for organ donation.Image via Canva - Photo by SewcreamStudio

The New York Times defends its coverage

A spokesperson for the Times, Naseem Amini, told Newsweek: "Our deep body of work on this issue repeatedly points out that organ transplants save lives, but to ignore the problems found in the system, which have been reported fairly and accurately, would go directly against our mission to deliver independent journalism. Our reporting reflects the accounts of dozens of people involved in the organ transplant system and includes a thorough review of internal records, audio recordings and text messages that have been rigorously fact-checked."

Amini went on to claim that the paper's findings had been confirmed by transplant system officials and congressional investigations.

Media coverage can cause people to rethink donating their organs

This isn't the first time negative media coverage has caused a downturn in organ donation. A 2024 AP story found that media reporting on a Kentucky man mistakenly declared dead—and almost having his organs removed—led to a spike in people removing themselves from donor registries. A 2024 story by AOPO said harmful narratives and misinformation in media and congressional hearings damaged public trust in the donation system.

donation system, Johns Hopkins, waiting list, scientific breakthroughs, immunosuppressive, heat transplant, kidney transplant A line of people.Image via Canva - Photo by TkKurikawa

Regardless of negative media coverage, organ donations are crucial to public health

According to a 2025 article by the United Network for Organ Sharing, the U.S. carried out 48,149 organ transplants in 2024, a record high. That life-saving work was made possible by the gifts from 16,988 deceased donors and 7,030 living donors.

Advancements in science, meanwhile, have allowed for an expansion of the donor pool. Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine suggest that using kidneys from deceased donors who previously had dialysis could be used safely: "Recent studies suggest there might not be much long-term difference between how the organ recipient’s body responds to a deceased donor kidney exposed to dialysis prior to transplant surgery and a diseased donor kidney not exposed to dialysis before transplant surgery."

A 2025 study in medRxiv, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research in the health sciences, investigated how heart transplant patients view their quality of life after transplant. It found that most patients describe the process of receiving a transplant as a beautiful experience. They thought the recovery process to be longer than expected and full of moments of stress from immunosuppressive treatments, episodes of rejection, and other complications. But all participants in the study described the healthcare team providing care to be professional, attentive, and like a second family.

social media, misinformation, family consent, news coverage, public trust, living donor "You get a second chance." media4.giphy.com

The Times has a responsibility to inform the public on issues it finds important. Those involved with organ donation have every right to defend themselves. No matter the final outcome, let's hope that people in need of medical care receive the best available.

mass exodusorgan transplantwaiting listorgan donationstransplantnew york timesnewsweekmedia influencereformcongressional oversightorgan donor

The Latest

The New York Times, organ transplant, waiting list, donors, organ donors, leaving their rolls, Donor Alliance, national transplant system
News

Donor registries stunned after 700% increase in people 'leaving their rolls.' Here's why.

acts of kindness, viral video, YouTube, charity, helping others, housing insecurity, feel-good story, generosity, social experiment, paying it forward
Past Events

She agreed to clean a house for $2. The man who hired her gave her the keys.

family conflict, babysitting, setting boundaries, unpaid labor, childcare, family dynamics, mental health, aita, reddit stories, personal finance
Past Events

After years of free babysitting, she told her sister 'no.' Then came the backlash.

harrison ford, god, nature, spirituality, harrison ford interview
Culture

Harrison Ford says 'My God is nature' in moving answer about life's meaning

More For You

school bus, child safety, a.i. cameras, controversy, public concern

Do A.I. cameras actually prevent children from getting hit by other cars?

Photo credit: Canva

Maryland is putting A.I. cameras on school buses. Critics call them a blatant cash grab.

When a person becomes a parent, their child's safety is always at the forefront of their mind. This includes when they get picked up and dropped off from school each day on the bus. There has been a concerning trend of drivers whizzing past stopped school buses when children hop on or get dropped off even though the bus driver activated the flashing stop sign. In order to catch speeding drivers threatening the children’s safety and to curb such behavior, several states have been implementing A.I.-enabled cameras to watch and report violations. But the questions remain: does this actually protect children and at what cost?

Many schools such as Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, Pennsylvania are using BusPatrol, a company that implements A.I.-enabled stop-arm cameras that monitor any vehicles that pass by when the school bus is parked and the stop sign is activated by the driver. If any drivers pass by, the company sends the video and data to the local police to issue any citations. It’s with this hope that not only will more perpetrators be caught, but it would also deter any impatient drivers from speeding past the bus in the first place. This A.I. technology isn’t too different from pilot programs done in New York and Michigan to catch drivers who don’t stop for kids.

Keep ReadingShow less
titan submersible, jim kitchen, questions, death, titanic

One question prevented Jim Kitchen from a deadly fate.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

He nearly boarded the doomed Titan submarine until one safety question froze him in his tracks

Entrepreneur and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen isn’t a stranger to risk. After all, he had traveled to 193 countries and even visited outer space. This is why, in June 2023, he initially agreed to travel in the Titan submersible on a deep dive expedition of the sunken Titanic led by explorer Stockton Rush. However, a week before he and others were to travel into the underwater depths, he asked a question that saved his life.

During a safety briefing, Kitchen asked the mission coordinators a series of questions. Many of them were reasonable, such as “What does the weather look like?” and “How long could they expect to be waiting at sea before making the dive?” But according to Kitchen, his concerns were waved off and everyone looked annoyed that he would even ask anything. Then came his last question: How many times did the Titan submersible make this dive down to the shipwrecked Titanic?

Keep ReadingShow less
adulthood, turning 36, developmental psychology, life satisfaction, emotional maturity, career crunch, parenting, aging, 30s life, peak happiness, self-confidence, mental health, midlife, adult friendships, work-life balance, life stages, generational insights, family dynamics, social science, life purpose
The age of happiness
images.theconversation.com

At what age are people usually happiest? New research offers surprising clues

If you could be one age for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Would you choose to be nine years old, spending your days playing with friends and practicing your times tables?

Keep ReadingShow less
plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hack

There's no end to grandma wisdom.

Canva

Grandmother's brilliant hack removes stains from plastic containers, amazes internet

Most of us have plastic containers in our homes that we reuse on a regular basis. Of course, with constant use comes the issue of these containers getting stained as it is difficult to clean them thoroughly. This is where a grandma's hack for getting discolorations out of plastic containers comes in handy. TikTok user @ariganja has uploaded a clip that shows a simple cleaning tip she learned from her friend's grandma and the internet has hailed it as the "best hack ever."

plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hackSome plastic containers.Representational Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich

Keep ReadingShow less
math education, teaching methods, multiplication, addition strategy, classroom controversy, grading fairness, student learning, teacher feedback, math problems, education debate, school grading
Memories of testing like this gets people fired up.
via Imgur

The way a teacher corrected a kid's answer on a quiz has enraged math nerds everywhere.

A simple math problem sparked a massive debate on Reddit, racking up more than 10,000 comments. Or, 2000 + 2000 + 2000 + 2000 + 2000 views.

A student was asked to use the “addition strategy” to solve 5×3. They wrote 5+5+5, which equals 15. Correct, right? Not according to their teacher, who docked points and insisted the answer should be written as 3+3+3+3+3—also 15.

Keep ReadingShow less
overwhelmed mothers, parenting help, new parents, mother support, Celeste Yvonne, parenting advice, asking for help, parenting letter, motherhood challenges, postpartum support, marriage communication, co-parenting tips, newborn care, parenting roles, mental load, new mom struggles, parenting balance, family teamwork, viral parenting story, relationship support
Celeste Yvonne wrote a letter to her husband asking for help.
Photo via Celeste Yvonne, used with permission.

Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help, then it went viral

An open letter by Celeste Yvonne shows overwhelmed mothers how to ask for support.

Taking care of a newborn baby is mentally, physically, and spiritually exhausting. For the first four months (at least!), new parents have to dedicate every part of themselves to caring for this young life.

Keep ReadingShow less
National Survey of Family Growth, virginity statistics, average first time age, CDC sexual health, U.S. teen sex trends, sexual behavior data, first sexual experience, survey data sex, FlowingData chart, heterosexual sex data, teen virginity rates, sexual activity trends, average age sex, sex survey results, American sex habits, late virginity, first time statistics, sex research USA, virginity rate by age, sexual health trends
More Americans have sex by 18 than don’t.
Photo from Pixabay.

This chart shows how old Americans were when they lost their virginity

The National Survey of Family Growth has recently released data on the ages at which Americans lost their virginity. The figures themselves might not come as a surprise, but when represented graphically, they may cause you to see the occurrence of the life event in a whole new way.

The group administering the survey was overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was based on 2013–2015 public use data files.

Keep ReadingShow less
toddlers, emotional cues, child behavior, University of Washington, early learning, social awareness, child psychology, infant research, behavioral science, cognitive skills, baby development, parenting study, emotional intelligence, toddler emotions, developmental psychology, early childhood, mood perception, child development, emotional regulation, neuroscience study

Kids are better at understanding adults than we thought.

Canva

Simple experiment shows toddlers modifying their behavior when an angry adult enters the room

Toddlers are known for their adorable antics, and one might think that they aren't too mindful of their surroundings. But the truth is that children start adapting to their environment early on and often regulate their behavior to avoid angering adults. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington has discovered that even 15-month-olds can observe and understand whether people in their vicinity are angry or displaying extreme emotions.

baby development, parenting study, emotional intelligence, toddler emotions, developmental psychology Kids know the good adults from the bad. Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025