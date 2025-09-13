Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Maryland is putting A.I. cameras on school buses. Critics call them a blatant cash grab.

Is this actually protecting children?

school bus, child safety, a.i. cameras, controversy, public concern

Do A.I. cameras actually prevent children from getting hit by other cars?

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesSep 13, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

When a person becomes a parent, their child's safety is always at the forefront of their mind. This includes when they get picked up and dropped off from school each day on the bus. There has been a concerning trend of drivers whizzing past stopped school buses when children hop on or get dropped off even though the bus driver activated the flashing stop sign. In order to catch speeding drivers threatening the children’s safety and to curb such behavior, several states have been implementing A.I.-enabled cameras to watch and report violations. But the questions remain: does this actually protect children and at what cost?

Many schools such as Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, Pennsylvania are using BusPatrol, a company that implements A.I.-enabled stop-arm cameras that monitor any vehicles that pass by when the school bus is parked and the stop sign is activated by the driver. If any drivers pass by, the company sends the video and data to the local police to issue any citations. It’s with this hope that not only will more perpetrators be caught, but it would also deter any impatient drivers from speeding past the bus in the first place. This A.I. technology isn’t too different from pilot programs done in New York and Michigan to catch drivers who don’t stop for kids.

- YouTube youtu.be

BusPatrol is one of the larger companies providing this service, claiming to have over 30,000 A.I.-enabled school buses in their fleet per their website. They also tout their effectiveness. Per a press release, BusPatrol claimed to have identified 1,100 vehicles who didn’t stop for school buses within the first six weeks of the 2024–2025 school year for just Salem Public Schools alone after starting their program in various schools around Massachusetts.

Sure, this helps the police hand out tickets more easily, but does this actually help the kids or the community? After several school districts in Maryland hired BusPatrol, skepticism and criticism arose from residents. First, the money collected from fines, usually around $250 per ticket, doesn’t all go back towards public safety. BusPatrol takes a percentage of each fine collected on top of a monthly tech fee. In Maryland’s case, BusPatrol collects 60% of ticket revenues along with $100,000 per month in tech fees.

Secondly, just because a vehicle was flagged by the A.I. camera, it doesn’t mean that they violated the law. Traffic enforcement has to view the footage to see if a violation was actually made or if there were mitigating circumstances such as the bus driver not flashing lights in time for other drivers to react. Because of this, only about 37% of the tickets issued were approved or weren’t overturned on appeal in Anne Arundel County in Maryland, yet BusPatrol still collected $2 million from their drivers.

“For some people, it is well-intentioned. They do actually believe there's a problem that needs to be solved. But for the vast majority of situations, it's really a money grab,” Jay Beeber, executive director of the National Motorists Association, told WMAR-2 News.

Maryland isn’t the only state with gripes, as communities within New York, Florida, and Virginia share the same concerns regarding the effectiveness of the program and where the money collected from the issued fines goes. There are some people who support the program itself but hate its enforcement, such as when one person was ticketed for passing a bus in a parking lot that wasn’t even unloading or loading any passengers.

- YouTube youtu.be

This situation is similar to the critiques of red light cameras in that there is skepticism on whether they actually deter drivers from running red lights or at least deter them enough to justify the money drawn in from fines. There are some reports that the most monitored intersections have become safer, however a decade’s worth of data analyzed from one of the nation’s largest red light camera programs in the country located in Houston, Texas found that reports of lower accidents could have been due to trends varying the average over time. If an intersection had an unusually high number of accidents one year, there would be fewer accidents the following year, skewing the average. In layman’s terms, it cannot be fully proven if a lower accident rate in an intersection was due to a red light camera existing or not. Similarly, a person cannot 100% prove or disprove that A.I.-enabled bus cameras are preventing children from getting hit by cars.

@kbcrayons

Alright parents lets talk about bus riding. Its a scary and exciting part of starting school, so here are some tips to talk to your child with about riding the bus. 🚌🤗🏫#kindergarten #kindergartenteacher #kindergartenlife #kindergartentips #backtoschool2024 #teacher #tiktok #teachertok #kindergartenmom #teachersoftiktok #kindergartenteachers #bus #bigyellowbus #schoolbus

One of the proven ways to help reduce the number of kids getting hit by traffic while going on and off the bus is to follow instructions given by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Make sure your children know to stay at least ten feet away from the curb when waiting for the bus and to not approach it until it is fully stopped and the bus signals them to enter. Also, make sure they know to look both ways before crossing any street after they get off the bus. Along with following the laws regarding school bus stop-arms, it’s generally a good idea for all drivers to see a school bus as a warning sign that children are nearby, possibly walking near your vehicle. This way the number of such accidents can be reduced, with or without an A.I. camera.

aiartificial intelligencechild pedestrian safetycommunity concernsnational highway traffic safetyred light camerassafety for childrenschool bus monitoringschool bus safetyschool bus violationstraffic accidents preventiontraffic enforcementtraffic safety measuresschool bus

The Latest

school bus, child safety, a.i. cameras, controversy, public concern
News

Maryland is putting A.I. cameras on school buses. Critics call them a blatant cash grab.

happiest states, u.s. happiness, happiness levels, best places to live, surveys
Culture

New report ranks the happiest states in America

family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting
Family

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

beyonce, kings of leon, sex on fire, beyonce kings of leon cover, beyonce live cover
Culture

Beyoncé transformed Kings of Leon's 'Sex on Fire' into a smoldering power-ballad in 2011

More For You

titan submersible, jim kitchen, questions, death, titanic

One question prevented Jim Kitchen from a deadly fate.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

He nearly boarded the doomed Titan submarine until one safety question froze him in his tracks

Entrepreneur and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen isn’t a stranger to risk. After all, he had traveled to 193 countries and even visited outer space. This is why, in June 2023, he initially agreed to travel in the Titan submersible on a deep dive expedition of the sunken Titanic led by explorer Stockton Rush. However, a week before he and others were to travel into the underwater depths, he asked a question that saved his life.

During a safety briefing, Kitchen asked the mission coordinators a series of questions. Many of them were reasonable, such as “What does the weather look like?” and “How long could they expect to be waiting at sea before making the dive?” But according to Kitchen, his concerns were waved off and everyone looked annoyed that he would even ask anything. Then came his last question: How many times did the Titan submersible make this dive down to the shipwrecked Titanic?

Keep ReadingShow less
adulthood, turning 36, developmental psychology, life satisfaction, emotional maturity, career crunch, parenting, aging, 30s life, peak happiness, self-confidence, mental health, midlife, adult friendships, work-life balance, life stages, generational insights, family dynamics, social science, life purpose
The age of happiness
images.theconversation.com

At what age are people usually happiest? New research offers surprising clues

If you could be one age for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Would you choose to be nine years old, spending your days playing with friends and practicing your times tables?

Keep ReadingShow less
plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hack

There's no end to grandma wisdom.

Canva

Grandmother's brilliant hack removes stains from plastic containers, amazes internet

Most of us have plastic containers in our homes that we reuse on a regular basis. Of course, with constant use comes the issue of these containers getting stained as it is difficult to clean them thoroughly. This is where a grandma's hack for getting discolorations out of plastic containers comes in handy. TikTok user @ariganja has uploaded a clip that shows a simple cleaning tip she learned from her friend's grandma and the internet has hailed it as the "best hack ever."

plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hackSome plastic containers.Representational Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich

Keep ReadingShow less
math education, teaching methods, multiplication, addition strategy, classroom controversy, grading fairness, student learning, teacher feedback, math problems, education debate, school grading
Memories of testing like this gets people fired up.
via Imgur

The way a teacher corrected a kid's answer on a quiz has enraged math nerds everywhere.

A simple math problem sparked a massive debate on Reddit, racking up more than 10,000 comments. Or, 2000 + 2000 + 2000 + 2000 + 2000 views.

A student was asked to use the “addition strategy” to solve 5×3. They wrote 5+5+5, which equals 15. Correct, right? Not according to their teacher, who docked points and insisted the answer should be written as 3+3+3+3+3—also 15.

Keep ReadingShow less
overwhelmed mothers, parenting help, new parents, mother support, Celeste Yvonne, parenting advice, asking for help, parenting letter, motherhood challenges, postpartum support, marriage communication, co-parenting tips, newborn care, parenting roles, mental load, new mom struggles, parenting balance, family teamwork, viral parenting story, relationship support
Celeste Yvonne wrote a letter to her husband asking for help.
Photo via Celeste Yvonne, used with permission.

Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help, then it went viral

An open letter by Celeste Yvonne shows overwhelmed mothers how to ask for support.

Taking care of a newborn baby is mentally, physically, and spiritually exhausting. For the first four months (at least!), new parents have to dedicate every part of themselves to caring for this young life.

Keep ReadingShow less
National Survey of Family Growth, virginity statistics, average first time age, CDC sexual health, U.S. teen sex trends, sexual behavior data, first sexual experience, survey data sex, FlowingData chart, heterosexual sex data, teen virginity rates, sexual activity trends, average age sex, sex survey results, American sex habits, late virginity, first time statistics, sex research USA, virginity rate by age, sexual health trends
More Americans have sex by 18 than don’t.
Photo from Pixabay.

This chart shows how old Americans were when they lost their virginity

The National Survey of Family Growth has recently released data on the ages at which Americans lost their virginity. The figures themselves might not come as a surprise, but when represented graphically, they may cause you to see the occurrence of the life event in a whole new way.

The group administering the survey was overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was based on 2013–2015 public use data files.

Keep ReadingShow less
toddlers, emotional cues, child behavior, University of Washington, early learning, social awareness, child psychology, infant research, behavioral science, cognitive skills, baby development, parenting study, emotional intelligence, toddler emotions, developmental psychology, early childhood, mood perception, child development, emotional regulation, neuroscience study

Kids are better at understanding adults than we thought.

Canva

Simple experiment shows toddlers modifying their behavior when an angry adult enters the room

Toddlers are known for their adorable antics, and one might think that they aren't too mindful of their surroundings. But the truth is that children start adapting to their environment early on and often regulate their behavior to avoid angering adults. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington has discovered that even 15-month-olds can observe and understand whether people in their vicinity are angry or displaying extreme emotions.

baby development, parenting study, emotional intelligence, toddler emotions, developmental psychology Kids know the good adults from the bad. Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller, child-free, no kids, Hollywood couple, celebrity marriage, Diary of a CEO, Steven Bartlett, podcast interview, life choices, relationship goals, family planning, child-free lifestyle, marriage advice, celebrity news, personal freedom, Hollywood success, couple goals, public reaction, marriage without kids

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller.

Cover Image Source: Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Seth Rogen was asked about being childless and his honest response is very refreshing

In a moment straight out of a Hollywood rom-com, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller first met on a summer night in 2004 at a party hosted by screenwriter Will Reiser. Sparks flew instantly, and by 4 a.m., they were on a spontaneous date, eating grilled cheese and playing Spanish Scrabble until sunrise. Since then, they’ve made some bold choices together, including moving in together in 2005 and deciding not to have children. Seth has been asked many times why they chose to remain child-free, and during a March 2023 episode of the “Diary of a CEO” podcast, he shared his thoughtful reasons, earning widespread praise..

seth rogem comic-con, comedians, actors, celebrity, rogen speaking Seth Rogen speaking at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con. upload.wikimedia.org

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025