Hero son saves sunbathing mom from death with split-second warning

Shocking footage taken in Alpharetta, Georgia, shows a mother relaxing by a pool while her two sons play in the water. The scene quickly changes from fun to frightening when one son warns her about a tree about to fall on her.

"I was sitting at the pool relaxing and reading a book while watching my two sons swim, when I heard a tree cracking and then my son yelled 'Run mom!' so I bolted out of my chair right before a huge tree fell right on the chair I was sitting on," the mother said, according to Viral Hog.

Pool safety for all occasions

If that video made your heart race, good. Because poolside danger doesn’t always announce itself with a cracking branch. Sometimes it’s silent, sudden, and preventable.

Here are six smart, visual ways to make your pool days safer, starting with the stuff we don’t always see coming.

One adult. One job.

Designate a “Water Watcher” whenever kids are swimming. That means no phones, no books, no side conversations. It’s not babysitting, it’s lifesaving. Rotate every 30 minutes to avoid burnout.

Lock it down before they get in

A 4-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate isn’t just good design, it’s the gold standard for keeping little ones out when no one’s watching.

Swim lessons are safety gear

Formal lessons can cut drowning risk by nearly 90% for young kids. Confidence in the water isn’t about talent, it’s about training.

Drains = danger

Kids should never play near drains. Period. Suction entrapment is rare, but real. Make sure your drain covers are anti-entrapment compliant (aka VGB-approved).

CPR isn’t optional

Would you know what to do in an emergency? Learn hands-only CPR. You don’t need a certification to start, you need two hands and this video.

Bright swimsuits save lives

Light blue or white swimsuits vanish underwater. Neon orange, yellow, or pink make kids instantly visible. Visibility matters when seconds count.

The mom in that video got lucky. Not everyone does. Whether it’s falling trees or silent dangers below the surface, vigilance and prep go a long way.

This article originally appeared last year.