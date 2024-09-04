13 truck drivers heroically form safety net together with police to save a suicidal man

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide and depression that some readers may find distressing.

On the night of April 24, 2018, the police in Detroit received a call about a man threatening to commit suicide by jumping off an overpass above Interstate 696. The cops rushed to the scene along with the negotiators. To handle the delicate situation and safeguard the man's life, they needed to devise an ingenious plan. That is when they began flagging down passing semi trucks and organizing them into a row beneath the bridge, per CBS News. The truck drivers who stood guard beneath the overpass for three hours became examples of human kindness and inspired many.

Representative Image Source: Depressed sad frustrated man stands on the edge of the bridge to jump. (Getty Images)

The police closed the west lanes and set up semi-trucks all in line, just below the man’s position. With coordination and astute action, 13 huge trucks were soon standing side by side, forming a supportive line. The idea was to have the heavy vehicles form a band to reduce the distance and damage of the fall, should the man jump. Truckers waited in their vehicles and the tension building up was eerie. However, they stayed put for hours being patient and supportive of the police. It was not just their driving and ownership of trucks, but also their kindness and understanding that kept them waiting, hoping the man would be saved.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Lidia Volovaci

After a few hours of patience and anticipation, the situation was defused, and the man was brought down safely and escorted to a hospital. Sean McNally, spokesman for the American Trucking Association, mentioned that he was proud of the drivers, per The Detroit News. He connected the quick action of the police and the ever-ready-to-help character of his drivers and pointed out what an impactful job it can be. “The photo makes us so proud and shows quick thinking. It also shows how our industry works with law enforcement to keep our highways safe and the quality of people we have driving,” McNally said.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sonny Sixteen

"We try to do it every time, to lessen the distance someone would travel if they were to jump. Fortunately, that didn't happen,” said Sgt Jason Brockdorff from the Huntington Woods Police Department. He added that this technique has been deployed before and is the quickest way to ensure safety. The Michigan State Police also shared a post of the prepped scenario and issued a caution about suicide. Sharing a picture of the trucks in line, they appreciated their help.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

They added, “This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life.” The Police also shared a helpline number and a word of hope that help is largely available. Several people applauded the police and the truckers for their thoughtfulness and responsible duty. @carlvic2010 wrote, “The work of troopers, local officers and dedicated professional drivers. Great job guys.” @TracyW38 shared, “That was a very clever idea. Thanks to the MSP and those truckers who helped save a life.”

