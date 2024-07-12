1300-year-old letter to a sister discovered in a cave is a wonderful reminder of family love

Writing letters to loved ones has been an age-old practice. Whether love letter exchanges between couples or letters between distant family members and others, writing letters has always been a tender form of communication. A 1300-year-old letter written to a sister was recently discovered in an Iranian cave, per My Modern Met. The cave was in Iran’s central province and was said to hold several treasures and belongings of the then-residing families. However, the caves were robbed multiple times and several crucial historical elements were taken to different parts of the world.

The cave in which the letter was discovered was close to not even being spotted till one of the experts stumbled across it, per Khabar Online. The "Hastejan'' Cave was looted and several items were taken to different countries, including letters, artifacts, and more. Mustafa Deh Pahlvan, head of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts in Iran, said, "Neither in the archaeological map nor in the archaeological reports, the name of this cave was mentioned until one of the Pahlavi language experts abroad noticed the leather writings, which contain valuable information provided."

After being identified and researched, it was noticed that there were other documents and evidence apart from the 1300-year-old letter that were also looted. To track and maintain the same, a quest was started. The parchment documents, including the letter, are a valuable resource in understanding the periods and the dynamics of the time. The letter in question was published by the research department to shed light on the many other discoveries to be found. The letter published was a short message in the Pahlavi script. It was written on parchment paper but gave away a lot about the period.

The most important factor explained was that the centuries prior also had men and women who were literate in the Iranian province. The writing flow gave an idea of the communication too. It read, “Marwaid, dear sister, may the Gods bless her. Good luck to my sister. I sent you a bottle of oil by Bakhtak. Write me a letter about your and Farrokhzad's health and comfort and be at ease about me and my children. Send the oil soon.” The contents of the letter explained not only the abstract state of mind but also the prim and proper conversing skills used to write at the time.

There was no context given as to why the letter was written and what the content meant in the given period. However, the sentiments were well-captured via the writing style and have been stored in the letter to this day. There was also no mention of the sender and recipient of the letter other than that of what was mentioned in the letter. It is unknown whether the duo were biological siblings or simply shared a respectful and heartwarming way to address each other at the time. The letter seems to be in great condition even though it’s over 1000 years old. This document has been carefully stored in the Bancroft Library in Berkeley.