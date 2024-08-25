3,200-year-old Egyptian tablet shows bizarre excuses people used to skip work

Our past is fascinating, revealing how people lived and evolved thousands of years ago. Despite advancements in civilization, human nature remains similar. Recently, a 3,200-year-old Egyptian tablet was unearthed, showing that making excuses to miss work is an ancient tradition. According to My Modern Met, calling in sick dates back centuries.

Currently held by The British Museum, the ancient tablet dates back to 1250 BCE and was excavated from Deir el-Medina, Egypt. It shows how Egyptian employers recorded their employees' leaves. Unlike today's digital logs, ancient Egyptians used limestone tablets, known as ostraca.

Representative Image Source: Ostracon, inscribed in hieratic in black and red with a large part of the story of Sinuhe, XIXth Dynasty (circa 1292 BC-circa 1190 BC). (Photo by Ashmolean Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

This particular unearthed ostracon belongs to the Nineteenth Dynasty of Egypt, also known as the Ramessid dynasty. Dating back to the 'Year 40 of the reign of Ramesses II,' this tablet is a workmen's register for 280 days of that year. It holds the record of forty employees in New Egyptian hieratic script written in red and black ink. The 38.50 x 33 cm tablet counts the day any employee missed work, with a separate space for the reason. The days are marked by season and the number of the day, for example, “month 1 of Spring, day 14.”

The well-maintained record of leaves extends with twenty-four lines in the front and twenty-four on the back. While some reasons for not showing up to work were ordinary, others might sound bizarre to our modern ears. One reason we may find weird but was pretty common in ancient Egypt was "brewing beer." The ostracon noted more than ten workers who took leave for brewing beer. One of the workers, Manninakhtef Huy, took three leaves to brew beer on month 1 of Winter, day 17, day 18, and month 2 of Winter, day 17.

Representative Image Source: Brewer, Ancient Egyptian model. From the Musee du Louvre, Paris. (Photo by Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)

Other reasons mentioned for taking leaves ranged from being ill to the death of a loved one. One worker, Aapehti, took around 11 leaves for being ill. On month 4 of Spring, day 17, a worker named Seba took a leave as he was stung by a scorpion. The ostracon recorded around four workers who took time off to embalm and wrap their deceased relatives. Apart from that, some workers took leave for eye suffering and some took a day off for "offering to the god."

Representative Image Source: Egyptian civilization: offerings and tributes brought to the goddess - Figures carved on the wall of Hathor Temple in Denderah, built under the reign of Pepi I (ca. 2250 BC) (Photo by Leemage/Corbis via Getty Images)

One interesting reason some workers took leave was their wives or daughters were "bleeding" — referring to menstruation. Inhurkhawy took a leave on month 4 of Spring, day 17, as his wife was bleeding, whereas, Neferabu took a leave on month 4 of Spring, day 15 because his daughter was bleeding. While menstrual leaves aren't a norm even now, ancient Egyptians were open to taking leave on the day a female member of their family was bleeding to help with the household chores.

