Doctors stunned after ​groggy woman wakes up from surgery and asks why they forgot her Brazilian butt lift

Medical procedures are usually a source of anxiety, but for many people, the most memorable part happens when the surgery is over. Recovery from anesthesia is famously disorienting, often leading to reactions that are as confusing as they are hilarious. A TikTok user named Ashley, known as @usernamecoxo0, is currently the center of a viral conversation after a video of her post-surgery recovery was posted on January 23, 2026.
Ashley had just undergone tonsil surgery. However, as the anesthesia began to wear off, she did not wake up concerned about her throat. Instead, she began crying profusely. In the video, someone off-camera asks what is wrong. Ashley laments that she is upset because the doctors did not give her a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a cosmetic surgery used to add volume to the buttocks.
When the person filming explains that she was there for a tonsillectomy, Ashley continues to cry. “Why didn't I get a BBL? I was right here. I wanted a BBL,” she says. The person behind the camera struggles to keep from laughing while consoling her with a gentle, “I know, honey, it's okay.” Ashley later captioned the video by saying she “told everyone they forgot to give me a BBL.”
Why the Brain Acts This Way
This kind of behavior might seem bizarre, but there is a clear medical explanation for it. According to a 2008 study published in ScienceDirect, anesthesia can lead to what is known as postoperative cognitive dysfunction (POCD) in some adults. This condition temporarily affects memory and cognition. As the medication gradually leaves the system, the brain can take quite a while to catch up to reality, making it difficult for patients to understand where they are or what has actually happened to them.
@chesnut.md
Brain fog after surgery? Word-finding issues? It’s not “normal.” And it’s not always fully reversible. It’s postoperative cognitive dysfunction (POCD). POCD is very common (especially when neurocognition is viewed as a spectrum) - even in elective cosmetic surgery… yet almost no one is talking about it. 🧠 I care deeply about your brain! POCD is a neuroinflammatory condition at its core. It is triggered by anesthetic agents themselves (certain ones more commonly), surgical stress, and even to some degree your body’s total inflammatory burden (which can in turn affect neuroinflammation). So I focused on what my non-negotiables were from a safety, neurocognitive, recovery, and of course results standpoint. I then rebuilt my entire anesthesia infrastructure and fortified my recovery protocol with a focus minimizing POCD risk: ❌No general anesthesia. ❌No opioids. ❌No benzodiazepines. All of these have been linked to increased neuroinflammation and long-term CNS 🧠 disruption = POCD. During my optimized recovery protocol, I treat both the systemic and specific neuroinflammation - minimizing POCD risk and enhancing the overall recovery from both a timing and a results standpoint! That optimized recovery protocol includes: Photobiomodulation + NAD+ to support mitochondrial health and neuroplasticity (via brain derived neurotropic factor, BDNF, more on this later) 🌬️IV antioxidants + Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to temper acute inflammation and target oxidation via elimination of reactive oxygen species (ROS) - these accelerate neuronal recovery 🧪Ketones to decrease neuroinflammation and enhance the stress resilience of neurons in the brain 🧠 (listen to my upcoming podcast with @dominic.dagostino.kt for a deep discussion here) After all… This is an elective cosmetic procedure. You should come out of it looking incredible - while feeling (and thinking) incredible too! This is the Next Level, welcome to it 🙌🏼 Part 2 coming soon… #POCD #anesthesia #drchesnut #nextlevelrecovery #brainhealth #cosmeticsurgery
A Shared Experience in the Comments
Ashley is far from alone in her post-op confusion. Her video triggered a wave of similar stories from people who woke up with very different expectations. One user, @AC, shared that as a C-section mother, she found herself “wondering why they didn't do a tummy tuck too. They're literally already right there!”
Another user, @Keepingupwithmatt&vi, recalled a moment that nearly caused a rift in her marriage while she was under the influence of recovery meds. “I told my husband the taco man made the best tacos, and I wanted to live with him in the taco truck,” she wrote, adding that her hunger after fasting for surgery likely played a role in her choice of words.
Gif of little dog holding guitar with caption "Time For Tacos" via Giphy
Sometimes, the confusion goes even deeper than food or cosmetic surgery. In a similar story, a mother named Belle Blake woke up from a procedure and was completely shocked to learn that she was a parent. Her husband captured her reaction as she realized she had "four babies." She was particularly surprised to find out that she had an eight-year-old son and a daughter named Daphne. While riding home, she repeatedly told her husband she felt like she had "won the lottery" after discovering she had a family that loved her.
For more videos, you can follow @usernamecoxo0 on TikTok.
This article originally appeared earlier this year.