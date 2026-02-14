Skip to content
Scientists say reducing one brain protein may reverse age-related memory loss

"It is truly a reversal of impairments. It’s much more than merely delaying or preventing symptoms."

A neurologist looks at brain scans on a computer

Canva
Feb 14, 2026

Navigating the complexities of brain health as we age can be a daunting experience. From the mild frustrations of general forgetfulness to the devastating impacts of Alzheimer’s and Dementia, cognitive decline affects millions of families across the country. However, a groundbreaking 2025 study from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) suggests that we may finally have a way to do more than just manage symptoms. Researchers believe they have found a method to truly reverse age-related memory loss.

The study, published in Nature Aging and reported by MSN, focused on a specific protein found in the brain called ferritin light chain 1 (FTL1). By studying the memory centers of aging mice, the team at the UCSF Bakar Aging Research Institute discovered that FTL1 tends to accumulate over time.

When they successfully reduced the levels of this protein in older mice, something remarkable happened: their cognitive performance improved back to levels typically seen in much younger mice.

The Role of FTL1 and Iron Storage

To understand why this protein matters, it helps to look at how the brain manages iron. Iron is essential for the body, as it assists in distributing energy to cells and keeping the brain functioning at its peak. FTL1 acts as a storage container for this iron. Without it, iron would move freely and cause damage; however, too much FTL1 can disrupt neurons and deprive them of the energy they need to form and recall memories.

The researchers tested this theory by increasing FTL1 levels in healthy young mice, which caused them to immediately experience memory impairments. When they did the opposite with older mice, the results were definitive. "It is truly a reversal of impairments. It’s much more than merely delaying or preventing symptoms," said Saul Villeda, the senior author of the paper. This suggests that FTL1 is a primary driver of typical age-related decline, even in the absence of specific diseases like Alzheimer's.

Proactive Steps for Brain Health

While the medical world waits for these "frontier medicine" applications to move toward human trials, there are science-backed ways to protect your cognitive function today.

As the field of neuroscience continues to unlock the secrets of proteins like FTL1, the prospect of maintaining a sharp, youthful mind well into old age is becoming more of a reality. While we wait for technology to catch up, the foundation of a healthy brain remains built on the daily choices we make regarding how we eat, move, and rest.

This article originally appeared last year.

