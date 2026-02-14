Scientists say reducing one brain protein may reverse age-related memory loss

Jeffrey Meltzer, a licensed therapist and mental health creator known as @therapytothepoint on TikTok, is currently trending for identifying the specific behaviors that contribute to this decline. In a video that is resonating with millions, Meltzer outlines 10 common habits that are secretly sabotaging our mental well-being and offers straightforward solutions to reverse the damage.

1. Scrolling your phone

First thing you do when you wake up in the morning is jump on that phone and start scrolling social media. Meltzer states you're over stimulating your brain before being ready for the day ahead. The solution? Connect with a person or pet instead. Wait at least 30 minutes before you get into that daily scroll.

2. Staying inside all day

With so many things available (streaming, smartphones, DoorDash, UberEats, home delivery) that conveniently bring life to us staying at home all day long is easier than it used to be. Meltzer states it can make us feel sluggish and grow more anxious. The solution? Get outside even for just five minutes. The sunlight and fresh air makes a world of difference.

3. Constantly watching the news

It's probably not a surprise, but constantly keeping up with the news overloads your thoughts with fear and negativity. To combat this, limiting your news watching and scrolling to once a day and stick with one or two reliable news sources rather than ALL the news sources.

4. Comparing yourself to others

Meltzer says this behavior chips away at our self esteem and distorts our perspective on what's real. Help yourself by limiting your social media consumption and try to shift your perspective of comparison toward learning instead. Does this person look happier, thinner, or better? What are they doing in their life that's good for them that you can do too? That's more productive than just putting yourself down.

5. Constantly complaining

Meltzer claims that constantly complaining will trap your brain in a cycle of repeated negativity. One solution is to set a timer. Allow yourself to go off and rant on whatever topic is bothering you. Then after the timer is up, try and shift your thinking toward more positive and useful thoughts.

6. Not moving your body

Not moving your body for long periods of time doesn't actually charge up your batteries. It makes you feel sluggish and lowers your overall energy. Instead, kill two birds with one stone and get outside for a short walk. If you can't head outside for any reason, try stretching every few hours.

7. Eating what's convenient

It can be really hard not to grab the easier, and often unhealthier, meal when we're busy and on the go. Meltzer states that what we're eating has a direct effect on our mood, focus, and over all energy levels. Fix this by try doing some meal prepping. Making snacks that are healthy and ready to go keeps things convenient and healthy.

8. Overspending

This one can be difficult to recognize sometimes, especially because of the immediate gratification spending brings. However, concerns over money inevitably brings long-term stress. Meltzer suggests budgeting for small treats that will bring short-term happiness without the long-term guilt.

9. Saying 'yes' when you mean 'no'

Saying "no" can be really challenging for the people pleasers out there and most of us in general. Saying an unwanted "yes," however, quickly builds resentment and adds to our already growing emotional fatigue. Meltzer reminds viewer it's okay to possibly disappoint other people with our "no" and assures that "it won't be the end of the world."

10. Ignoring your feelings

In case you didn't know: ignored feelings build up over time; they don't actually just go away. Meltzer warns that we can become disconnected from ourselves if ignore what we're actually feeling and experiencing for too long. Instead, Meltzer says it's important to learn how to lean into them. If we allow our feelings to exist and equip ourselves to work through them through therapy, medication, and/or mindfulness techniques, we can learn to release the negativity so that we're more regulated in body and mind.

