3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet that changed history as we know it

About 2,000 years ago, Greek astronomer Hipparchus set out to tabulate the night sky and measure how far apart the stars were from each other in the celestial sphere. His study ended up producing a “table of chords” that has since been regarded as the oldest table of trigonometry. For all these years, Hipparchus was known as the 'father of trigonometry,’ until a few years ago when some researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) revealed that it was Babylonians who beat the Greeks in the invention of trigonometry. Upon studying a 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet, they discovered the “oldest and most accurate trigonometric table.” The study is published in Historia Mathematica.

According to lead researchers Dr. Daniel Mansfield and Norman Wildberger, this Babylonian tablet was used by ancient mathematical scribes to calculate how to construct palaces and temples and build canals, per Phys.org. Mansfield first read about this tablet called “Plimpton 322” when preparing material for first-year mathematics students at UNSW. Mansfield and Wildberger decided to delve deep into Babylonian mathematics and investigate the contents of the tablet, as well as their meaning. Soon, they realized that the tablet was related to trigonometry. "Plimpton 322 predates Hipparchus by more than 1,000 years," said Wildberger. "The mathematical world is only waking up to the fact that this ancient but very sophisticated mathematical culture has much to teach us."

Trigonometry is a blend of three words – tri (three) + gono (sides) + metron (measure), hence it deals with the relationship between sides of a triangle. This tablet depicts a system of 15 rows and four columns to describe a sequence of 15 right-angle triangles, which decrease in inclination as the triangle is squeezed downwards. Researchers reported that originally, the tablet had 38 rows, but they could study only 15 because the left edge of the tablet was broken.

All the text on the tablet was found to be written in the cuneiform script. "Plimpton 322 contains a special pattern of numbers called Pythagorean triples," said Mansfield. According to Wolfram Mathworld, a Pythagorean triplet is a triple of positive integers a, b, and c such that a right triangle exists with legs a, b, and hypotenuse c. The triplets form an equation in which the square of two sides is equal to the square of the hypotenuse: a² + b² = c². An example is integers 3, 4, and 5, which form the equation a²+b²=c². However, the values on Plimpton 322 were found to be considerably larger like a row representing the numbers: 119, 120, and 169.

"Our research reveals that Plimpton 322 describes the shapes of right-angle triangles using a novel kind of trigonometry based on ratios, not angles and circles. It is a fascinating mathematical work that demonstrates undoubted genius,” wrote the researchers.

Plimpton 322 was first discovered in the 1900s in present-day southern Iraq by archaeologist Edgar Banks. It was buried in the ancient Sumerian city of Larsa and now rests in the Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Columbia University in New York. "This is a rare example of the ancient world teaching us something new," the researchers said.