A student was denied his graduation walk because of his shoes. Then a teacher stepped up to save the day

A high school senior in Louisana almost missed his graduation because of his shoes. As absurd as it may seem, a senior-year student was told that he couldn't walk his graduation ceremony because he had violated the dress code with the shoes that he was wearing. At that moment, his teacher came to his rescue as per Fox 13 News. Daverius Peters, the student, had reached the venue for the ceremony when he was stopped from entering the venue and was told that his shoes were not appropriate. Peters told the outlet that the incident made him feel humiliated and targeted because although another student was wearing shoes like the ones he was wearing, he was the only one who was told to stop. This is when the boy turned to his teacher for help and he wasn't disappointed.

The students were asked to wear dark dress shoes to the ceremony with a specific emphasis on no athletic shoes to be worn at the event as per the outlet. Peter was dressed in formal attire but he wore black sneakers with white soles. As he was in a fix, he turned to John Butler, a paraeducator and student mentor to help him. John Butler told the outlet that he looked at the 18-year-old's feet and wondered what was wrong with his shoes. He then went to the woman who had banned the high school senior from walking to understand the situation. The woman confirmed that the senior won't be allowed to walk the ceremony in his shoes. At that moment, Butler rushed to help Peters, took his shoes off and gave them to his student.

Although the shoes were two sizes too big for the boy the relief on his face was evident according to the teacher. The boy expressed that when the teacher allowed him to wear his shoes he immediately felt happy again. "We’re gonna have to make this work, because no matter what, you are walking on that stage," Butler told Peters. "He smiled, he looked good and I was just so happy about that." Peters walked across the stage in the teacher's oversized shoes and received his diploma. The teacher said that his walk was more of a slide and that everyone laughed, but the shoes managed to save the day. The school's public information director, Stevie Crovetto, told the outlet that there would be a thorough review of the school's dress code policies. She said that the school would want to work towards making its practices more equitable and inclusive whenever it can. She also added that she applauds Mr. Butler for his selfless act and has informed all the stakeholders of the incident that the policy will be reviewed. The boy's mom also expressed her disappointment over her son being barred from his graduation for such a reason in a video from WWLTV.

Peters was very grateful to his teacher for making his big moment possible. He said, "I would thank Mr. John Butler from the bottom of my heart. Because he didn’t have to take off his shoes so I could walk on the stage even though my shoes weren't dress shoes." The teacher also hoped that the school would make a more inclusive policy so students don't have to miss out on a once in a lifetime moment like their graduation. "I always try to lead by example," Butler said, acknowledging his experience as a Marine Corps veteran as per the outlet. "Be kind, be compassionate, be helpful and be at service to others." The teacher has proved that policies are a small barrier to cross if you truly want to make someone feel included.