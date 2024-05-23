Adorable clips show what would happen if cute babies competed in the Olympics

The idea of toddlers playing sports is not uncommon but indeed is bizarre. Although people have been accustomed to seeing videos like “Diaper Derby toddler race” and “toddlers scuba diving;” a series of videos by the Olympics Channel has gripped the internet with a highly adorable and comical appeal. The videos depict cute toddlers competing for gold in various games, and crawling their way to victory.

The first footage was posted by the Olympics in 2017, and it has attracted over 98 million views so far. It features toddlers from different countries competing in sports like weightlifting, “artistic gymnastics,” “rings,” “3 hurdle toddle,” and the "10-meter toddle," accompanied by cheers from the crowd and hysterical commentary running in the background. “If cute babies competed in the Olympic Games,” they entitled the video.

The commentator makes the event even more hilarious for the viewers by throwing punch lines like “The struggles, the intensity, oh the triumphs,” “Pressure has never been higher,” “What an effort,” “Just look at that concentration,” and “Nailed it!” From the sidelines, the audience explodes into thunders of claps, encouraging toddlers with bottles of milk, toys, and jangling keys. “Only a few special babies can take home the gold at this Baby Games,” the video caption reads.

In a following video posted in 2018, the Baby Olympics showcased the “Winter Games” featuring tiny ones playing various sports. The video is viral with nearly 45 million views and over four thousand comments. Like the previous video of the Summer Olympics, this video also shows several moments of almost-funny “heartbreak and triumph.”

The cute participants are seen exhibiting athletic brilliance and sportsmanship. “What a shot! Can’t believe him,” the commentator hoots. The babies in the footage competing in games like “Curling,” “Alpine Skiing,” “Two-toddler bobsleigh,” and “figure skating,” A pretty girl in a glittery overcoat shows incredible moves of skating which is followed by the commentary, “What a finish!” The crowd appears to be cheering and snapping photos while the judge's panel is occupied by three bonny toddler judges.

The video was also shared on Instagram, X, and Facebook, creating a buzz everywhere. “This is hilarious!” @patricia.marold9 commented on the video. @austinangela added, “I would be inclined to watch more events if it were babies competing.”

But this idea of cutesy babies competing in the Olympics is not entirely fiction. As it turns out, there is a competition by the name of “Baby Olympics” in the real world. According to Top End Sports, it was first organized by the Bahrain Olympic Committee in 2018 and has been repeating since then, except during the pandemic years.

The competitors in the Bahrain Baby Games were aged between two and five years old and competed in five different sports including athletics, gymnastics, football, and basketball. There were also crawling contests and walker competitions. The first Baby Games included about 1,200 kids from 66 nurseries and kindergartens.

As unusual as it may sound, the “Baby Olympics” was created to inspire kids to get into sports. It may as well have been inspired by these viral videos posted by the Olympics Channel. These videos, above everything else, demonstrate that despite having little hands, tiny toes, and wobbly steps, these tiny little humans can have big dreams and they can conquer them too!