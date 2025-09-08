Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

An 18-year-old man's pregnancy test came back positive. The result saved his life.

A mysterious pain led to a cancer diagnosis, but it was a positive pregnancy test that helped doctors save the 18-year-old's life.

testicular cancer, cancer awareness, men's health, medical diagnosis, pregnancy test, viral stories, health hacks, cancer survivor

A young man looks down; hand holding a pregnancy test

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Sep 08, 2025

In 2014, then 18-year-old Byron Geldard was suffering from a persistent pain in his side that doctors initially dismissed as a gym injury. But when scans revealed a tumor that had spread to his lungs, he was diagnosed with cancer. The problem? Doctors weren't sure what type it was, per The Telegraph.

It was then that specialists at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit in Cambridge, UK, made a bizarre suggestion: he should take a home pregnancy test, per The Daily Mail.

“I could have had four or five different types,” Geldard recalled. Though confused, he gave it a shot. The result was shocking. “There I was with a positive pregnancy test and something growing inside of me,” he remarked. “I thought I was going to end up in a documentary.”

testicular cancer, cancer awareness, men's health, medical diagnosis, pregnancy test, viral stories, health hacks, cancer survivor Hands hold a positive pregnancy testCanva

The Science Explained

The strange request was based on sound medical science. Home pregnancy tests work by detecting a hormone called beta-human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which is produced by the placenta during pregnancy. As it turns out, some testicular tumors also produce hCG.

testicular cancer, cancer awareness, men's health, medical diagnosis, pregnancy test, viral stories, health hacks, cancer survivor Doctors look over scansCanva

“The pregnancy hormone (HCG) is often (but not always) produced by testicular tumors,” explained Dr. Danish Mazhar, a consultant at Cambridge University Hospitals, per KPRC. He noted that the hormone level can be used for both diagnosis and for monitoring the cancer's spread.

The positive test gave doctors their answer: Geldard had stage 4 testicular cancer. The diagnosis allowed them to begin targeted chemotherapy immediately. The strange parallels didn't stop there. “Throughout my cycles of chemo, the hospital would monitor the ‘pregnancy hormone’ through blood tests,” the teenager said. “When I was about to go into surgery, I had to have an epidural like a pregnant woman; it was all very weird.”

testicular cancer, cancer awareness, men's health, medical diagnosis, pregnancy test, viral stories, health hacks, cancer survivor Surgeons with a patient on the operating tableCanva

From Patient to Advocate

After months of rigorous treatment, Geldard was declared cancer-free. He went on to become an ambassador for The Teenage Cancer Trust, using his incredible story to raise awareness.

While the diagnostic trick is not new—a spokesperson noted it had been used for years—it remains relatively unknown to the public. Geldard’s story serves as a powerful and unforgettable example of the surprising ways medicine can work. “It took me a while to realize what was happening to me,” he said of the whirlwind experience. But that one strange test made all the difference.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

cancer awarenesscancer survivorhealth hacksmedical diagnosismen's healthpregnancy testtesticular cancerviral storiespast events

The Latest

identical twins, twin study, nature vs nurture, IQ difference, South Korea, United States, adoption story, twin reunion, personality traits, mental health, resilience, Science Direct, intelligence gap, separated twins, sibling study, cultural impact, childhood trauma, DNA test, twin psychology, developmental science
Past Events

Identical twins separated at birth had dramatically different IQs in Korea and the US

cats, toddlers, pets and kids, viral video, Reddit, heartwarming, good news, animal friendship, cute animals, security camera
Past Events

Parents couldn't figure out why their cat avoided the bed. Then they saw the security footage.

testicular cancer, cancer awareness, men's health, medical diagnosis, pregnancy test, viral stories, health hacks, cancer survivor
Past Events

An 18-year-old man's pregnancy test came back positive. The result saved his life.

Dejana Bačko, inspirational story, disability, motherhood, resilience, Para Taekwondo, viral video, good news, supermom, parenting
Past Events

Armless mom stuns airport crowd with how she handles her baby using only her feet

More For You

Richard Gere, kindness, good news, act of kindness, mistaken identity, celebrity encounter, New York City, viral story, Time Out of Mind, homelessness

A series of photos of a woman talking to man on the street

Reddit

Tourist offers pizza to a man she thought was homeless. He was actually a Hollywood star in disguise.

A simple act of kindness turned into an unforgettable story for one woman and her family while visiting New York City. Karine Gombeau, a French tourist, was exploring the city with her husband and teenage son when she spotted a man rummaging through a trash can near Grand Central Terminal. Moved by what she saw, she decided to offer the man some leftover pizza.

"He should have my pizza instead of going through that bin."

— Karine Gombeau

What she didn’t know? That “homeless man” was actually Hollywood legend Richard Gere.

Keep ReadingShow less
youth sports, parenting, good sportsmanship, bullying, softball, viral stories, mom hero, inspirational stories

Softball pitcher prepares to throw the ball

Canva

Coaches ran onto a field to confront an 11-year-old girl for being too old. Then her mom fought back.

During a softball game in June of last year, 11-year-old Brinley Stephens hit a line drive for her team. What should have been a great moment was shattered when two coaches from the opposing team stormed the field, not to talk to the umpire, but to confront Brinley directly.

Their demand, yelled in the middle of the game and in front of a crowd of parents and kids, was shocking: “I want to see birth certificates or this game's done!”

Keep ReadingShow less
common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL

Image of dishwasher with a quote card overlayed on top

Canva

8 common appliances people have been using wrong their entire lives without knowing it

It’s a universal experience: that sudden, forehead-slapping moment when you realize you’ve been doing a basic task completely wrong your entire life. A recent viral thread on Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating invited people to share these humbling discoveries, and thousands responded with hilarious and all-too-relatable confessions.

From laundry blunders to kitchen catastrophes, here are eight of the best stories that will make you laugh, question your own habits, and feel a little less alone in your mistakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
retail stories, entitlement, Karen, Reddit, viral stories, marriage humor, public freakout, malicious compliance

A quote card is overlayed across an image of a grocery store cashier

Canva

Woman demands a store clerk take less money for groceries. Her husband was not having it.

A Reddit story about an entitled shopper is going viral for its hilarious and unexpected twist. The tale, shared by user u/Lifeneedslubricant, begins with a woman cutting in line at a convenience store and dumping her items on the counter.

After demanding to be served first, the cashier finally rang up her total: over $30. But the woman refused to pay.

Keep ReadingShow less
flying with kids, airplane etiquette, seat swap debate, toddler travel, Mumsnet drama, mom travel story, family flying tips, travel parenting, airplane parenting, toddler tantrums, internet opinions, viral parenting story, travel with toddlers, parenting forums, flying while pregnant, child seat swap, flight seat issues, mom opinions online, airplane row drama, toddler on plane

One persons win-win is another's lose-lose.

Canva

Pregnant mom asks for first-class seats, the internet couldn’t wait to deliver a reality check

Flying with a young child isn't always smooth sailing, especially when it comes to seating arrangements. A soon-to-be mother, known online as Deekaytwo, found herself turning to the internet for advice after wondering if it was fair to ask front-row passengers to swap seats so she could sit with her toddler. But the reaction she got online was anything but supportive.

On Mumsnet, she shared the details of her travel situation: “We’ve got row 7A and C seats booked on our upcoming four-hour flight. The middle seat is blocked off, and we always use it for our nearly 2-year-old son after take-off and before landing."

Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Black, millionaire comeback, social experiment, YouTube journey, entrepreneurship, homeless challenge, financial resilience, inspirational story, autoimmune disease, father cancer, Nas Daily, viral video, rebuild from nothing, personal growth, business startup, emotional journey, health crisis, viral documentary, Instagram creator, motivation story

Representative Image: Starting over is harder than it seems.

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he can make $1M in a year. Reality hits hard.

Making $1 million in a year sounds impossible to most people, but Michael Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram—wanted to prove otherwise. The self-made millionaire gave up his wealth, became homeless, and set out to rebuild from nothing, documenting every step on his YouTube channel (@themikeblack).

His goal? To make $1 million within a year through a challenge he called the “Million Dollar Comeback.”

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace revenge, job layoff, Reddit story, employee rights, career burnout, media designer, AV equipment, boss reaction, quitting story, unfair layoffs, toxic workplace, professional boundaries, Reddit viral, employee empowerment, workplace justice, firing story, job loyalty, quitting job, work boundaries, Reddit revenge

Representative Image: When asking a fired employee to take their things and go, make sure you know which things are theirs.

Canva

Her boss fired her with a petty request that backfired perfectly

Being fired can be a gut punch, especially when you've spent years going above and beyond. But when Reddit user u/everybodys-therapist was let go, she didn’t just walk away, she walked out with everything that was hers. And her boss watched it all, helpless and increasingly horrified.

She became the backbone of her company and paid for it

Over the years, the professional media designer found herself doing the work of multiple people. Hired to focus on design, she was soon running major events, handling AV setups, and basically keeping the whole operation together.

Keep ReadingShow less
pool safety, child drowning prevention, CPR, water watcher, swim lessons, kids swim safety, bright swimsuits, safe pools, parenting tips, summer safety, family swimming, backyard pool, tree fall, viral video, Georgia mom, surveillance video, near miss, drowning risk, water safety tips, parenting hacks

Pools can go from fun to dangerous quickly.

Canva

Hero son saves sunbathing mom from death with split-second warning

Shocking footage taken in Alpharetta, Georgia, shows a mother relaxing by a pool while her two sons play in the water. The scene quickly changes from fun to frightening when one son warns her about a tree about to fall on her.

"I was sitting at the pool relaxing and reading a book while watching my two sons swim, when I heard a tree cracking and then my son yelled 'Run mom!' so I bolted out of my chair right before a huge tree fell right on the chair I was sitting on," the mother said, according to Viral Hog.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025