People dedicated to 'simple living' share the 10 rules for a happy, stress-free life

It's easy to get caught up in the fast pace of life. We often look to outside things to make us happy. Many people use expensive toys or habits to make themselves feel better, but with a weird economy, outside solutions are available to fewer and fewer people today.

With less funds in the "fun box," it's essential to find ways to spend less and get more out of it. Learning how to embrace "simple living" and pursue a more stress-free lifestyle not only brings increased peace of mind but also makes for a happier life.

Stressed man covering his face during a move. Image via Canva (Kaboompics.com)

What are your top guidelines for simple living?

A new Reddit thread on r/simpleliving posed an interesting question: "What are your top 5 guidelines for simple living?"

Redditors started sharing helpful habits that have really worked for them. These are 10 of the more thoughtful solutions that can help you live happier and stress-free, even in this peculiar economy.

1. Cook meals at home that yield leftovers

Spaghetti Bolognese. Image via Canva (robynmac)

Offering a simple and great idea, LeighofMar suggests, "Cook the majority of meals and keep meals simple, which yield leftovers."

A 2023 study in Science Direct found that minimizing food waste through proper leftover storage not only enhances resource efficiency but also reduces time and effort in the kitchen.

2. Put time and effort into your physical health

Riding bikes on a beautiful day. Image via Canva (halfpoint)

Offering up what's worked for them, CarolinaSurly says, "Exercise as much as possible every day if I can. Usually running or biking."

Poor health eventually leads to unwanted medical bills. A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine found that low-income households had longer hospital stays and less access to nutrition, rest, and follow-up care.

3. Responsible spending

Hi-tech movie room. Image via Canva (Curtis Adams)

Stick to the wisdom of frugal behavior suggests nope_nic_tesla, "Live within your means; do not buy things you do not actually use. Avoid things that require expensive or complicated maintenance."

Household appliances can get very pricey, and most people replace them instead of fixing them when they fail. However, for those choosing to fix it, a 2025 study by Metastat found that pricier parts and specialized labor increased lifetime maintenance spending. Vendor parts and certified service fees raise costs once warranties expire.

4. That's what I want... for free

The Beatles media1.giphy.com

More_Mind6869 suggested there are many activities that cost literally nothing: "The best things in life are free ! It doesn't get any more simple than that..."

People who make the most of their leisure time are happier and have a better quality of life. A 2024 study in BMC found that walking in the park, joining community gatherings, and spending time with family all improved people's overall well-being.

5. Surround yourself with good people

Friends enjoying pizza. Image via Canva (Prostock-Studio)

"Remove toxic relationships and set boundaries for those you choose to maintain," suggests penartist for a better quality of life.

The facts behind the studies prove that toxic relationships are responsible for higher depression, anxiety, stress, sleep problems, and poorer health. A 2021 study in the National Library of Medicine showed clearly that removing or limiting toxic relationships benefits mental and physical health.

6. Happiness starts with service

Volunteers for a neighborhood cleanup event. Image via Canva (SDI Produtions)

88evergreen88 suggests getting involved with the power behind kindness and service, saying, "Volunteer locally, even if just once a week. Hospice, meals on wheels, soup kitchen, whatever."

Being of service makes you happier. A 2025 study by the National Library of Medicine showed people who engaged in volunteer activities not only felt a strong sense of purpose, but also had 43% lower odds of depression.

7. Reduce clutter around your home

A cluttered corner of the garage. Image via Canva (trekandshoot)

Get rid of what you don't need, offered Lilith_473X: "If you haven't used something in a year, it should find a new home."

A 2024 study in WebMD showed decluttering reduced feelings of anxiety, guilt, and overwhelm while increasing emotions that support calmness and control. Candace Kotkin-De Carvalho, a clinical director at Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center in New Jersey, told GOOD, "When life feels uncertain or unstable, cutting back and focusing on essentials can help restore a sense of control and comfort." Carvalho continued, "With fewer possessions and less obligations, people often experience less anxiety, better focus, and have increased satisfaction from everyday moments."

8. Daily check-ins with your inner self

Outdoor heart meditation in a group. Image via Canva (Rido)

TheCrazyscotsloon suggested readers "Meditate," noting the good and simple act of self-care.

Learning how to find moments of calm and inner connection greatly benefits our mental health and well-being. Meditation is scientifically proven to increase our happiness. A 2023 study in BioMed Central demonstrated that mindfulness meditation over three months significantly reduced insomnia symptoms and overall stress for healthcare workers.

9. Take a little time to learn something new

Leaning a foreign language online. Image via Canva (Prostock-studio)

For the more intellectually inclined, golden-girls-2267 offers, "Learn something new! For me, it’s currently Latin. It works my brain, gives me goals, and I enjoy it."

People learning languages with online platforms gained a greater understanding of different cultures, which contributed to a sense of belonging and emotional well-being. The 2024 study on ResearchGate found that individuals experienced reduced feelings of isolation, enhanced self-confidence, and improved communication skills. They were also learning a new language, which is definitely cool.

10. Be true to yourself and let other people "kick rocks"

Upset-Channel-7166 encourages, "Free yourself from other people’s expectations."

A life spent attempting to live up to other people's expectations is most likely an unhappy one. Understanding where we are and where we're headed is essential for finding peace and happiness. A 2024 article in PositivePsychology.com stated that releasing unrealistic expectations imposed by others and ourselves leads to better mental health and outcomes. Reducing stress and anxiety by focusing on our own values and needs instead of external pressures will improve our happiness.

A sloth is meditating. media1.giphy.com

Finding ways to spend less money while feeling better is a key component of 'simple living.' Being happy isn't just about removing clutter from our physical lives. Learning to enjoy what we have while letting go of the wants for the things we don't can help us achieve inner peace.