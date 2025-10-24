Skip to content
Atheist calls church the 'ultimate money saving hack' and learned a lesson about community

“The real lesson is community can save lives.”

Community building can build more than just buildings themselves.

Erik Barnes
Oct 24, 2025
Given the current economy, many of us are looking for ways to save a buck or two wherever we can. Everyone is searching for coupons, deals, and life hacks in order to save more money and share whatever works for them with others. Some methods are…well, let’s say kind of “out there” on paper, such as when an atheist touted that church was the “ultimate money saving hack.”

He explained that while he didn’t have faith, he would still attend church with his wife. Through their church connections, he got a roofer and teens to fix a hole in his roof at only the cost of materials, had an issue at the DMV resolved quickly through a church contact, and got free meals from church members for a month when his wife was ill. “It's honestly crazy how much cheap labor, food, help, etc. that you can get from the church,” he wrote.

Responses to his “hack” varied, with some saying that he was taking advantage of these church members’ kind nature and that he should give back. However, the vast majority of responses brought up something that has been fading within our current culture:

“Really the hack you discovered is called finding a good community, you just happened to find community at a church but it can be found in a lot of places.”

“Everyone should have a community of people around them but sadly it's becoming more and more rare.”

“That’s not a ‘hack,’ that’s how society should be.”

“The takeaway is to be a part of, and contribute meaningfully, to a community.”

“Local connection in the United States in particular has been hamstrung by a number of concentrated efforts, not the least of which being the elimination of third spaces…”

These people have a point. “Third spaces” is a term meaning a spot where you can just linger in public and engage with friends and strangers alike, unrushed. You have your place of work, you have your home, and then you have your “third place.”

Third places can include churches, but it’s anywhere that people can essentially just hang out and not feel pressured to buy anything. Dog parks, cafes, gyms, community centers, libraries, and many other spots can be considered third places. But the problem is that they’re disappearing from day-to-day life.

As online culture grew, more brick-and-mortar spots have closed due to less attendance and the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is good that people have found online communities, the lack of physical third spaces is considered by many to be a public health concern. In-person social contact is needed for a person’s mental health and fulfills their needs through assistance. It’s highly unlikely that the atheist would’ve found a person to fix his roof for free, an insider at the DMV, or had free food given to him during a trying time had he stayed home and not interacted with then-strangers at church.

It’s hard to do a “I know a guy who knows a guy who knows a gal that could help you” and be a part of a local community if a person isn’t able to just go out without being pressured to spend money. It’s why Gen-Z finds its community online, usually through gaming, even though they want third spaces. They want to go out and physically meet people, but frankly there are less places to do so that don’t require them to spend big money after so many of those cheap-to-free spaces have closed down.

If you find yourself in need of a community, look around and find out what’s available around you. There might be a little-known spot that will let you just chill for a bit so that you can bring your friends along and make new connections with others. If you find your community lacking in… well, community, advocate for more low-cost to free community spaces through proposals to your local officials. Take a risk, even if you don’t think you’ll fully fit in. If an atheist can find community from a church, you can find a third space with others where you can offer and receive help, tips, and services that make life better for everyone.

