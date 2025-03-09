Drew Barrymore adorably explains why she's such an 'octopus' with her guests

Skip to content
"I don't know how I'd ever hold back from holding hands, hugging, snuggling."

Drew Barrymore in Australia in March, 2019.

Cecily Knobler
By Cecily KnoblerMar 09, 2025
It's no secret that Drew Barrymore likes to touch people. Literally. Some seem to take a liking to it and even find it endearing. Others, however, are a dash turned off. In a now viral clip that made the rounds a few months ago, Martha Stewart seemed to have fallen into the latter category.

Access Hollywood was one of many outlets covering the story after Martha gently pushed the host away in response to Drew feeling her arms. In a clip from the show shared on NBC.com, Drew gets extremely close (in her trademark way) and asks, "What makes you soft and gooey though?" Martha answers, "Soft and gooey treatment." Drew then begins petting her sweater, and what seems to be a visibly uncomfortable Martha responds, "You're the wrong gender," as she nudges Drew back onto the couch.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Drew, however, went on Watch What Happens Live and insisted, "The internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it." THR further explains that Drew simply gets overcome with connection. "'I can’t control it,' she said when explaining why she tends to get so close to guests. When Barrymore was asked if any of her guests have had bad breath, she confirmed that no one had yet. 'And I’m like pupil to pupil!' she quipped."

Drew is very much aware that her "physical touch" love language is sometimes the talk of the town. Recently, even Duchess Meghan Markle made an appearance on the show and jokingly referred to Drew's touchy-feely propensity to caress guests. "I hear you like to connect."

Drew completely owns it: "I feel like once I’m with someone, I mean, I like to connect. I might, you know, octopus." She further explains, "I'm such a warm person, and I love affection. How do you feel about that?"

Meghan is totally receptive. "I just think it's really important. We've missed human connection, certainly after the pandemic. We crave that. We crave being able to go, 'Hi, my friend, are you here?' And really be able to hold, touch, and embrace someone."

In typical, vulnerable Drew Barrymore fashion, she's willing to go deep on the subject. In another interview with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, she gets right in there, asking if Ariana Grande is as touchy as she is. Cynthia says the two "walk hand-in-hand very often."

Again, Drew is self-aware. "People have to warn me. They're like, 'Back off a little bit.'" But she explains, "You know, I'm single, I'm not dating anyone, I don't have that in my life. But I don't know how I'd ever hold back from holding hands, hugging, snuggling."

And while some on the internet continue to mock her, Cynthia affirms Drew's feelings. "I think we get a bit afraid of physical connection. I think we assume physical connection can only be romantic."

Drew feels seen. "Yes, that's my point! You're saying it so much better than I did. If we could all be more comfortable with physical touch, I would like that world."

