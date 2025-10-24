Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Hello, Discman, my old friend: a Millennial love letter to portable music's black-sheep king

Less chic than the Walkman, less convenient than the iPod. But it ruled.

cd player, cds, music players, nostalgia, discman

My portable CD player became an extra appendage—and a way of preserving youthful memories.

Photo credit: Canva, pixelshot (left, cropped) / Ryan McVay from Photo Images (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedOct 24, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

I have a pretty terrible memory for important things—for example, even though I tried to savor every second of proposing to my wife, most of that nuance has faded into the ether. (What was she wearing? No clue.) But music is some kind of portal into the minutiae of my past—the kind of charming, everyday details I probably could have accessed through journaling.

For whatever reason, I can vividly recall listening to specific albums on particular road trips or walks around town: One Saturday afternoon during college, I strolled from my childhood home over to a nearby neighborhood while playing Gentle Giant’s Medieval-tinged 1972 prog masterpiece, Octopus, for the first time. New sights, strange new sounds. Around that same time, I ambled around a local park while cranking The New Pornographers’ 2007 indie-rock classic Challengers—it was late August, and I felt that particularly bittersweet "back to school in the fall" feeling. When I listen to those songs today, I still feel it.

But none of it would have been possible without my trusted portable CD player, which rarely left my side from middle school through late undergrad. Though I grew up around my parents’ vinyl collection and found many a cassette floating around the floorboards of the family minivan, I’m truly a child of the CD age—I started collecting in elementary school, raking in tons of alt-rock discs through the BMG and Columbia House clubs. (Even then those business models seemed...suspicious. But it felt like Christmas morning when the packages arrived.)

Even as an adult, as I’ve amassed an equally giant collection of LPs, I can’t shake my CD addiction. If I want to truly experience (and feel connected to) an album, it needs to be on physical media, preferably through a pair of large headphones—much like the ones that accompanied my Discman back in the day.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Quality over convenience

I lugged that thing everywhere, even when it wasn’t convenient: on school-bus rides to varsity basketball away games, sharing a pair of headphones with my buddy as we listened to Beastie Boys or Taking Back Sunday; in the backseat of every family road trip, soaking in Smashing Pumpkins or The Mars Volta; on my occasional runs around my small town with classic-rock best-of sets, hoping the "skip protection" feature would save me as I awkwardly clutched the thing to my hip. (It usually did.)

It wasn’t anything particular about Sony’s Discman—the brand, launched in 1984, went through a number of models over the decades, and I just picked whatever was cheap enough to buy with birthday money. (Later on, I transitioned over to a Philips/Nike player, which I loved because of its orange buttons. Based on some of the prices I see on eBay, it looks like I should have hung onto this audio relic.)

But I kept my CD player around for way longer than socially acceptable—through the age of Napster and Limewire and even the first iPods. And the reasons were simple and still applicable. First off, low-quality MP3s sound terrible, and CDs sound impeccable. Beyond that, I love the feeling of buying a work of art and putting in the effort to appreciate it. Streaming music, though inescapable today due to convenience, feels disposable in a way that’s hard to articulate. If I can’t touch it, look through the liner notes, and feel that sense of transaction with the artist, I’m more likely to skip tracks or zone out entirely.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Simple nostalgia or something deeper?

During our peak years together, my CD player felt like a physical extension of my body—as essential to life as my lungs or liver. And as everything becomes more and more detached and digital, people are clearly feeling that same emotional tug to this outdated form of listening: The Discman recently made a quasi-comeback with the Discdream player, and CD sales have been growing in recent years.

Am I just nostalgic for the technology of my youth? Maybe. (I don’t feel the same warmth toward a PS5 as I do a Sega Genesis or Super Nintendo.) But I think there’s something deeper at play here, that there’s a direct connection between the permanence of the object and the staying power of the memory. For me, it even lingers to this day: In the early pandemic, stir-crazy and stressed to the max, my wife and I took a beautiful country drive soundtracked by the autumnal indie-pop of The Shins’ 2001 staple, Oh, Inverted World. At least for now, that memory is something I can still touch.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

discmanportable musiccd playercdsmusic technologystreaming servicesmusic collectingpop culturenostalgiamusic

The Latest

John Lennon, Steve Tilston, The Beatles, letter, Danny Collins, Al Pacino, lost letter, ZigZag, Yoko Ono, folk music
Past Events

John Lennon wrote a wonder letter to an aspiring folk artist. It went undelivered for decades.

third spaces, community building, social tips, mental health, community
Culture

Atheist calls church the 'ultimate money saving hack' and learned a lesson about community

Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, The Carpet Crawlers 1999, Trevor Horn, progressive rock, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, reunion, Tony Banks, classic rock
Past Events

In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel. It remains sadly overlooked.

cd player, cds, music players, nostalgia, discman
Culture

Hello, Discman, my old friend: a Millennial love letter to portable music's black-sheep king

More For You

Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker, Star Wars, LGBTQ+ fans, William Shatner, Luke sexuality, headcanon, inclusivity, Jedi code, fandom debate, Out Magazine, Mara Jade, asexuality, interpretation, clickbait, online discourse, sci-fi icons, Hamill quote, misquote, Luke debate

Mark Hamill gives a forceful response when asked about Luke Skywalker's sexuality

Mark Hamill (Wikicommons) Luke Skywalker (The Empire Strikes Back)

Mark Hamill was asked if Luke Skywalker is gay and had the perfect response

A debate among Star Wars fans has resurfaced online after a recent tweet from William Shatner, star of the original Star Trek TV series and films. It revolves around Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the storied sci-fi fantasy. In a 2016 interview, Hamill shared that he had a simple question that was asked of him by many fans: Is Luke Skywalker gay? Hamill gave an amazing response.

“Fans are writing and ask all these questions, ‘I’m bullied in school… I’m afraid to come out.’ They say to me, ‘Could Luke be gay?’ I’d say it is meant to be interpreted by the viewer. If you think Luke is gay, of course he is. You should not be ashamed of it. Judge Luke by his character, not by who he loves.”

Keep ReadingShow less
phish, jam bands, halloween, halloween concerts, cover songs

These are Phish's 5 coolest live Halloween full-album cover sets.

Photo credit: Julio Enriquez via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 (Phish photo) / Photo credit: Canva via wirakorn deelert from WIRAKORN DEELERT's Images (Jack-o'-lantern)

5 full-album Halloween live covers by Phish that you'll love, even if you hate jam bands

It’s a bold move to cover an entire classic album on stage. It’s an even bolder move to choose said album by a fan voting system, opening yourself up to any style. But if you’re Phish, the modern kings of the jam-band movement, this kind of challenge—pushing yourself to the edge of a musical cliff—is part of what makes live music so special.

It’s also led to a uniquely creative Halloween tradition. On October 31, 1994, the Vermont-born quartet donned the first of their so-called "musical costumes," playing the entirety of The Beatles’ self-titled 1968 double-LP, commonly described as The White Album. It became an on-off tradition over the next two-plus decades, covering a full record between two other sets of original material—and their choices have only grown quirkier and more surprising over time.

Keep ReadingShow less
twin peaks, tv quotes, therapy, special agent dale cooper, kyle maclachlan

What do therapists think of this famous bit of life advice from 'Twin Peaks'?

YouTube screenshot via mismattia ('Twin Peaks') / Photo credit: Canva, Koenlon's Images (text box)

These 'Twin Peaks' words of everyday wisdom feel profound. But what do therapists think?

One of the wisest philosophers in TV history is Dale Cooper: a sharp-jawed and somewhat mysterious FBI special agent with a fondness for "damn fine" coffee, a deeply cosmic interest in Tibet, and the uncanny ability to solve mysteries by throwing stones at bottles.

When Twin Peaks premiered back in 1990, there were many reasons to grow obsessed with this surreal, soapy murder-mystery—was any other show taking you into dream worlds filled with noir-jazz and reversed dialogue and eerie red curtains? But you probably kept coming back because Kyle MacLachlan, amid all the strangeness, imbued Agent Cooper with a rich humanity. You didn’t always understand him, but you still felt like he could teach you something.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ireland, basic income, artist income, universal basic income, culture

Ireland paying artists without any strings paid off with return on investment.

via Canva/Photos

Ireland paid artists a basic income and it was a boost for the economy. Here's what they earn.

Since mankind took form, humans have been making art —from cave wall paintings to today's computer-generated animation. Art has been made to serve the public for commercial purposes and for the illumination of the people. With that in mind, the question is whether the government should pay people to make it.

For the past three years, Ireland has invested in 2,000 artists, paying them around $1,500 per month in basic income. Some may argue that it would be a waste of taxpayer money. However, after the three-year trial ended, the endeavor was a net positive for the Irish economy, so the government made the program permanent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauren Chan, Sports Illustrated, SI Swimsuit, body positivity, body diversity, plus-size model, LGBTQ+, lesbian, authenticity, Vogue, Henning

Model Lauren Chan's 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover, photographed by Ben Watts

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, https://swimsuit.si.com/swimsuit/model/lauren-chan-2025-si-swimsuit-photos

SI's first out lesbian swimsuit cover model shares the powerful photos that didn't the magazine

Lauren Chan made history this past April when she became the first out lesbian to cover Sports Illustrated's famed swimsuit issue.

Chan has been a plus-size model for over a decade, and in that time has been a vocal advocate of body diversity and size inclusivity in the fashion world.

Keep ReadingShow less
ChatGPT, AI, education, college, writing, term paper, critical thinking, cheating, technology in education, artificial intelligence

A professor stands in front of the class with a robot

Canva

College professors share the secret of how to catch ChatGPT in term papers

Some current college students welcome our A.I. overlords, especially when it comes to writing up term papers. ChatGPT has become a popular way for many students to cut corners when typing up essays, to the point where some barely write anything at all aside from the prompt. However, a study is showing that ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence programs aren't fooling any college professors and can expose students who are slacking off.

A published international study is showing that college professors can tell which essays are genuinely written by students versus ones that are compiled and cooked up by ChatGPT. The researchers at University of East Anglia and other universities that participated in the study analyzed 145 essays written by British university students and 145 essays written by ChatGPT with both batches writing about the same topics. What they have found is that while A.I. and large language models (L.L.M.s) wrote with proper grammar and were academically coherent, all of those essays lacked engagement techniques that are typically used by humans.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Bee Gees, The Beatles, 1973, The Midnight Special, medley, cover, acoustic, Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Paul McCartney

The Bee Gees paid tribute to The Beatles in 1973, playing a five-song acoustic medley on late-night TV.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot ('The Midnight Special')

The Bee Gees honored The Beatles with this stunning covers medley in 1973

The Bee Gees are rightly remembered, first and foremost, for dominating the disco era. Their work on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack is unimpeachable, from the sidewalk-strutting "Stayin’ Alive" to the tender balladry of "How Deep Is Your Love." But for fans unfamiliar with their earlier work, it’s often shocking to learn about the brother-trio’s other musical phases, including psychedelic-pop and folky soft-rock.

One excellent showcase of that range dates back to August 10, 1973, when they played a stripped-down acoustic medley of five Beatles classics on late-night show The Midnight Special. It was an interesting (and perhaps savvy) promotional choice: The band’s 11th and most recent LP, that year’s Life in a Tin Can, earned middling reviews and below-average sales, only reaching No. 69 on the Billboard 200. Perhaps looking back to The Fab Four—who’d broken up in 1970—was a safer bet than their single "Saw a New Morning," which petered out at No. 94 on the Hot 100.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack White, The Upholsterers, The White Stripes, vinyl, hidden vinyl, Third Man Records, rock history, art, treasure hunt, Detroit music

(L) Jack White speaks into a microphone; (R) a ripped couch

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' (Jack White), Photo credit: Canva (couch)

Jack White's former garage-punk band recorded a single and hid 100 vinyl copies inside furniture


Few rock stars know how to build mystique like Jack White—from playing super obscure vintage guitars to color-coding his various musical projects. The coolest example dates back to 2004, when he recorded a single, pressed 100 vinyl copies, and hid them all inside random pieces of furniture.

Before we dive in, let’s tackle some backstory. Prior to his music career, White worked as a professional upholsterer in his native Detroit—first as a teenage apprentice, assisting friend and future bandmate Brian Muldoon. White opened his own shop, Third Man Upholstery, at age 21 and made enough money to pay the bills. But he also turned that business into a kind of art project, likely alienating potential repeat customers with his unique style.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025