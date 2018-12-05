  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    12 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.
    by Sarah Cooper
  3. 3 3
    Job-Hunting Teen Gets A Brutal And Mean-Spirited Rejection Message After Interview
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet supporting Trump. Someone just turned it against him.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    This may be the first holiday commercial of the year, but you probably won’t see one more touching.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Parents are sharing pictures of their kids in helmets to support Chrissy Teigen’s son.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This woman’s viral Twitter thread about men NOT assaulting her is a must read.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Family Posts A Very Chill Note To Neighbors Explaining Why Their Dog Is On The Roof

by Penn Collins

December 5, 2018 at 9:10
Copy Link
Reddit

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog’s welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, “Uh, I’m not sure if you know...but there’s a...dog...on your ROOF.” 

Well, the family inside is aware that there’s often a dog on their roof. It’s their pet Golden, Huckleberry, and he just sorta likes it up there. 

To put passersby at ease and ebb the parade of concerned parties knocking on their door, Huckleberry’s human put up a note explaining the whole weird scenario to those interested:

Reddit

It reads: 

"Huckleberry is living up to his name and learned how to jump onto our roof from the backyard. We never leave him in the backyard without someone being at home. He will not jump off unless you entice him with food or a ball!"

"We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door... we know he's up there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world! #hucktheroofdog."

Of course, they ended it with a hashtag for photos shared on social media. Also, it seems a little strange that the owners mention that Huck is willing to jump 10 feet off a roof to chase food or a ball, but do nothing to suggest that people refrain from urging their dog to make that (seemingly dangerous) leap. Maybe Huck’s got the whole process down to the point it’s just not a concern. 

This may seem like a pretty odd phenomenon, but not so odd that there isn’t a whole corner of Reddit devoted to dogs who just seem to really, really enjoy roofs. It’s called r/dogsonroofs, and boy does it ever deliver on that name.

This article was originally published May 11, 2017. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.

“I have been frankly surprised, disappointed and even at times disgusted [by] the amount of people who profess to be Christians but will not truly adhere to what Christ said.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Lifestyle

A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason. 

The online community came through in a big way.  by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.

The 41st president may has passed away, but Sully’s job is far from finished. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Family Posts A Very Chill Note To Neighbors Explaining Why Their Dog Is On The Roof
Recent
An unmarried teacher respected her Catholic school’s beliefs. They responded by firing her for getting pregnant. about 7 hours ago After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again. about 11 hours ago Family Posts A Very Chill Note To Neighbors Explaining Why Their Dog Is On The Roof about 11 hours ago Parents are sharing pictures of their kids in helmets to support Chrissy Teigen’s son. 1 day ago Is this toy for a boy or a girl? This guide will help you out.  1 day ago Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet supporting Trump. Someone just turned it against him. 1 day ago Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  1 day ago Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric. 2 days ago A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.  2 days ago A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears. 2 days ago Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding. 5 days ago After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers