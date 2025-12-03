She worked at NASA. Her Hinge date asked if she was the receptionist. Her response is legendary.

It’s a scenario many women in STEM know all too well: achieving incredible career heights only to have them diminished by a "joke." For Dr. Lauren McKeown, a planetary scientist, that moment happened on the dating app Hinge, and her response was so perfect it has since gone viral.
McKeown’s dating profile included a fun, impressive fact: "The dorkiest thing about me—I worked at NASA."
After matching with a man, the conversation started with excitement. "F*** me that’s cool. Wait till I tell my parents," he messaged. But then, he immediately pivoted to a tired stereotype. "So what are you, like the receptionist? Just kidding, you look reasonably smart."
The backhanded "compliment" didn't land. McKeown, appalled by the casual sexism, decided not to let it slide.
"Smart enough to know, at least, that judging a woman’s intelligence based on her appearance might not be the best way to initiate conversation," she replied.
But she wasn't done. She followed up with a punchline that not only shut down his elitism but also honored the very job he tried to mock.
“P.S. My mother is a primary school receptionist and is the wisest, most inspirational and kindest woman I know. So much so that my PhD thesis is dedicated to her,” she wrote.
The man eventually apologized, claiming he was joking, but McKeown unmatched him. As she explained to CNN, she wasn't interested in excuses. "To look at me, you probably wouldn’t think I’m academic. We have to be extremely careful not to display aspects of ourselves that might give people further reason to undermine our intelligence," she said.
Dr. McKeown, now working at London’s Natural History Museum, continues her groundbreaking research on Mars and Martian meteorites, having published work in the prestigious journal Nature.
Her exchange resonated deeply on social media, with thousands praising her for defending both her own credentials and her mother's profession. As one user, @BigMitchAK, commented, “What I love most about your reply is that you took the opportunity to uphold the dignity of honest labor. Nicely done!”
This article originally appeared last year.