An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem. It’s actually a pretty common occurrence.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. Conservatives thought video of her having a good time was a bad thing.
A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice. Now, that’s what we call a safe space.
Now New Yorkers can opt out of the gender binary by choosing “X” on their birth certificates. Here’s to greater self-expression and less discrimination.
Newly-elected Republican senator Mitt Romney scorches Trump’s character in op-ed. Romney is showing conservatives how to criticize Trump without abandoning their principles.
Some off-hand advice Beto O'Rourke gave to a fellow Democrat makes a great New Year’s resolution. It definitely sounds like it comes from a Texan.
In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn.
