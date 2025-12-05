Skip to content
People are savoring an unearthed 1994 MTV interview with people who just bought CDs at Tower Records

"Man, I miss the excitement of buying a CD in a store and jamming out to it song by song on the drive home."

This nostalgic MTV News interview has '90s kids reflecting on the CD era.

Photo credit: screenshot from MTV News video on Reddit
Ryan Reed
Dec 05, 2025
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee who specializes in stories on music and pop culture. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
For those of us who grew up impatiently waiting for new-music Fridays, saving up our spare cash to spend on CDs at the local Sam Goody, nothing will ever beat the thrill of that tactile connection—even tearing the awkward sticky labels off the jewel cases was part of the ritual. And few videos better crystallize that feeling than a 1994 clip from MTV News, which interviewed a group of (mostly young) customers outside Tower Records in New York City.

The footage seems to especially resonate with Gen X and millennial listeners, who bask in the nostalgia of this bygone CD era. Part of what makes the video so compelling is its raw, on-the-street filming style, with an interviewer casually approaching people as they walk around outside Tower, frequently exiting with a fresh stack of compact discs. It also, almost by accident, gives a fascinating snapshot into the fashion and subcultures of mid-'90s music fandom.

'90s CD-store nostalgia

For example, in an eight-minute version uploaded to Reddit, the clip opens with a long-haired, bearded punk fan decked out in a leather jacket—looking very cool and very 1994, like they could have easily worked as a Pearl Jam roadie. But when the reporter presents a list of upcoming releases, the subject appears happily disinterested. "I bought Enjoy! by Descendents," they say, referencing the 1986 punk-metal album.

A trio of young teenagers express their love of rap and alternative, referencing Gravediggaz, The Black Crowes, and R.E.M. The new-release list really irons home the peak Gen X/early millennial vibe: There are lots of references to Nirvana’s influential live LP MTV Unplugged in New York and the Pulp Fiction soundtrack. At one point, a young kid runs by and mugs for the camera, yelling out, "Wu-Tang!" The most 1994 moment, though, might be a trio of teenagers talking about Dave Matthews Band. Pointing to a friend’s CD, one of them remarks, "I was gonna get this one also because I don’t have it. I just have it on tape." (No one in the clip appears to walk out of Tower with a cassette. The cultural tide had turned.)

In recent years, Redditors have shared their reactions to the interviews, reflecting on the glow of their collective youth. Here are some of the best comments:

The beautiful ritual of CD consumption

"Man I miss the excitement of buying a CD in a store and jamming out to it song by song on the drive home. The system is so much more convenient of course now, but CD shopping and flicking through the discs in the store was so much fun"

"I loved going to places like Virgin Megastore, Tower, etc but I do not miss $18.99 CD’s."

"I lived at this Tower Records. It was in the Village on Broadway and it was like 3-4 stories and had selections of every sort of music you could imagine."

"Wow! This takes me back - these girls are my cohorts - I was born in ‘81 & they are likely around the same age I was in ‘94. The clothing & how they are speaking is just uncanny for my 8th grade memory bank. Agreed that it’s a bit surprising they aren’t so into Tom Petty - I recall 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' was a HUGE hit in ’94!"

"Love this blast from the past! I remember how excited I was whenever I had saved enough money to buy a cd. I remember carefully choosing which CD I would buy because I was a kid with little funds. Then the excitement of opening up the cd and getting to see the booklet and artwork for the first time. Then the experience of the first listen. Even more exciting if there were hidden tracks or cool interludes."

"My little brother once waited in line at Tower Records for hours to get a autographed copy of the Deion Sanders album Prime Time. How 90s is that?"

"Physical media and the whole concept of ownership and holding it in your hands was so damn unique and exciting. I miss it dearly."

Indeed. For some of us, the act of owning a physical object elevates the listening experience. (That’s before you even factor in fidelity.) Of course, many of the most popular '90s CD hot spots have been slowly fading from view. Rolling Stone noted in 2024 that, by the time of this writing, there would be only one remaining Sam Goody’s location—located in Medford, Oregon. But it’s not all bad news for CD fans: Recent sales reports suggest the medium is experiencing a soft comeback.

cds gen x millennials mtv nirvana pearl jam tower records dave matthews band subcultures music

