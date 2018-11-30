  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    This may be the first holiday commercial of the year, but you probably won’t see one more touching.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising. 

by Tod Perry

November 30, 2018
Copy Link
Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison from Napa, California is a huge basketball fan. She roots for the Golden State Warriors and her favorite player is three-time NBA champion Steph Curry.

Morrison loves to play basketball so she went online to pick up a pair of Curry’s Under Armour Curry 5 shoes, but there weren’t any available in the girls’ section of the site.

But instead of resigning herself to the fact she wouldn’t be able to drive the lane in a sweet pair of Curry 5’s, she wrote a letter to the man himself. 

Her father posted it to Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Morrison (@morn24) on

My name is Riley (just like your daughter), I’m 9 years old from Napa, California. I am a big fan of yours. I enjoy going to Warriors games with my dad. I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5’s because I’m starting a new basketball season. My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5’s for sale under the girls section. However, they did have them for sale under the boy’s section, even to customize. I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.

“I wanted to write the letter because it seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys’ section and not in the girls’ section,” Riley told Teen Vogue. “I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too.”

The letter got to Curry and he gave an amazing response on Twitter.

I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue. Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as “boys” on the website. We are correcting this NOW! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly — so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5’s now AND you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6. Lastly, we have something special in the works for International Women’s Day on March 8, and I want you to celebrate with me! More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night! All the Best!

Most people would be surprised to hear a megastar like Curry would taking a nine-year-old girl seriously, but he’s is a passionate supporter of women’s issues.

Last August, Curry wrote an empowering letter that was published in The Player’s Tribune where he discussed closing the gender pay gap, hosting his first all-girls basketball camp, and what he’s learned from raising two daughters.

In the essay he shared a powerful lesson his mother taught him. “Always stay listening to women to always stay believing in women, and — when it comes to anyone’s expectations for women — to always stay challenging the idea of what’s right,” he wrote.

Curry clearly practices what he preaches because when a nine-year-old girl spoke up, he was all ears. 

Share image via Patrick Smith / Getty Images and ​The Golden State Warriors/Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances.

Everyone deserves a second chance. by Tod Perry
Communities

A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone.

Funny enough, the Bible says nothing about transgenderd people. by Tod Perry
Communities

Seven-year-old girl shows off her new prosthetic leg for the first time and her friends' reaction is wonderful.

She was very proud.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising. 
Recent
Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet. Someone epically turned it against him. about 2 hours ago Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  about 12 hours ago Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric. about 21 hours ago A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.  about 23 hours ago A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears. 1 day ago Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding. 4 days ago After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances. 4 days ago A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone. 4 days ago A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising.  4 days ago Seven-year-old girl shows off her new prosthetic leg for the first time and her friends' reaction is wonderful. 4 days ago Fired NFL cheerleader reveals the bizarre and sexist rules she had to follow. 5 days ago The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers