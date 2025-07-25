Sister steals show at brother's wedding by reading proposal he wrote when he was 9-years-old

Griffin Carew was just 9 years old when he scribbled down a detailed proposal itinerary in his school yearbook, for the wedding he would have one day in the future. In 2014, when his younger sister, Hope Carew (@hopecarewisbrave), now 30, was shuffling through some boxes of childhood items, Griffin's plan caught her attention but she didn't tell anyone about it. On October 11, 2024, she decided to recite the young boy’s romantic plan in front of the 150 guests on his wedding day.

Hope shared the footage of herself giving a speech at her brother’s nuptials as the guests rolled wildly with laughter on TikTok. The video has been viewed nearly 9 million times. Hope started by saying, “Don’t kill me” and went on to add, "We are 25, and I am a multi-billionaire who is madly in love with you.” She then narrated Griffin's words, “Number one: Cincinnati to Cabo San Lucas, It is midnight and I sneak you onto our private jet. You wake up while we are in the air and I don't tell you where we are, but I kiss you and tell you I have everything taken care of." At this, the camera pans towards Griffin’s bride, Alyssa Kantor Carew, who is unable to contain her laughter. On the other hand, Griffin appears as much abashed as he stands up from the chair and turns sideways to avoid glances from guests.

"We get there and then I give you my credit card and tell you to do whatever you want but to be sure to be back at our hotel at 1 o'clock," Hope read on. "When you get back, I'm not there. But the butlers escort you down to the beach where I am waiting with a romantic blanket set up and wine. We drink a few glasses; then we begin to make out,” she emphasized the line as the audience cheered, “The next day, we leave for another location on my yacht."

Looking at the crowd, Hope continued reading from the old sheets of paper, "Number two: Cabo San Lucas to French Polynesia. On the yacht, we have a very romantic time.” At this point, she turns the page towards the guests and exclaims, “Three hearts” before reading further. “Then, when we get there, I buy you a ton of pearls. Then I buy you whatever you want and I obey your every command." Hope winks at the groom and once again.

Moving on to the final part, she read, "Number three: French Polynesia to Paris. Today, we leave on the yacht and we do romantic stuff. Then we land in Paris. Then I take you all around Paris in a Rolls-Royce. I buy you everything. Then I take you to the top of the Eiffel Tower and ask, 'Will you marry me?' with a $130 million ring. You say 'yes' and then we go back to our hotel and have lots of romance."

Talking to PEOPLE after the clip went viral, Hope revealed that her brother loved the speech. "My brother was cracking up at the whole thing and hugged me afterward, which was a slight relief because obviously what I read was super embarrassing," Hope said. "If he didn't have such a good sense of humor, I never would have done it, but he's a Leo and can take the heat." She added that being a stand-up comedian, she is used to embarrassing her family members on stage, and they are very supportive of that.

Commenters couldn’t stop praising the little boy’s ability to plan and be romantic at such a young age. Many called “loverboy” and “book boyfriend.” “He had more date planning ability at 9 than most men have now at 30,” commented @maddie_hoinka, while @april_rt said, “The fact that at 9 he wanted to be able to give his future wife the world is everything.” @m.r.m99 added, “I’ve heard of so many little girls planning their weddings but this is the first I’ve heard of a little boy planning his proposal.”





