Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage’ at work

A simple email experiment revealed the hidden sexism in their workplace.

gender bias, workplace sexism, email experiment, invisible advantage, sexism at work, martin schneider, workplace equality, professional challenges, gender equality, subtle sexism

A man checks his email at work

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJul 23, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Why is it only women who notice sexism everywhere? Martin Schneider used to wonder about this until he decided to experience it firsthand. When Schneider and his former colleague, Nicole Hallberg, switched email signatures at work as an informal experiment, he quickly discovered a shocking truth about workplace sexism.

The experiment unfolded after Schneider noticed a client was treating him rudely via email for no apparent reason. It turned out the client mistakenly believed he was communicating with Nicole due to their shared inbox. As Schneider revealed to People, when he clarified the mistake—explaining to the client that he was "Martin" and not "Nicole"—he saw an immediate shift in attitude.

"Positive reception, thanking me for suggestions, responds promptly, saying 'great questions!' Became a model client," Schneider explained. He emphasized, "My technique and advice never changed. The only difference was that I had a man’s name now."

 gender bias, workplace sexism, email experiment, invisible advantage, sexism at work, martin schneider, workplace equality, professional challenges, gender equality, subtle sexism Co-workers shake hands with a clientCanva

When Schneider and Hallberg intentionally swapped email signatures for an entire week, the impact was staggering. "I was in hell," Schneider tweeted on X. "Everything I asked or suggested was questioned. Clients I could do in my sleep were condescending. One asked if I was single."

Meanwhile, Hallberg enjoyed a vastly different experience, stating on Medium, "I had one of the easiest weeks of my professional life. He... didn't."

 gender bias, workplace sexism, email experiment, invisible advantage, sexism at work, martin schneider, workplace equality, professional challenges, gender equality, subtle sexism Stressed out employee at workCanva

Schneider, who supervised Hallberg at the time, quickly recognized the disadvantage his coworker had been silently enduring. Their shared boss often criticized Hallberg for taking longer to handle tasks. The experiment finally revealed to Schneider the reality behind the issue.

"I showed the boss and he didn’t buy it. I told him that was fine, but I was never critiquing her speed with clients again," Schneider told People.

Though the results were eye-opening for Schneider, Hallberg wasn't surprised by what they uncovered. Writing on Medium, Hallberg remarked, "I would like the record to show that I have the filthiest mouth in the tri-state area, and one of my pasttimes has always been trying to come up with jokes off-color enough that I can actually embarrass Marty. I would also like the record to show that I developed a trucker’s mouth and bawdy sense of humor precisely because I’ve always had to act 'like a man' to be found funny and be accepted in male spaces."

 gender bias, workplace sexism, email experiment, invisible advantage, sexism at work, martin schneider, workplace equality, professional challenges, gender equality, subtle sexism Colleagues laughing at a work eventCanva

Schneider summed up their findings in stark terms to People: "For me, this was shocking. For her, she was USED to it. She just figured it was part of her job. I wasn’t any better at the job than she was. I just had this invisible advantage."

This article originally appeared six years ago. 

email experimentgender biasgender equalityinvisible advantagemartin schneiderprofessional challengessexism at worksubtle sexismworkplace equalityworkplace sexismpast events

The Latest

gender bias, workplace sexism, email experiment, invisible advantage, sexism at work, martin schneider, workplace equality, professional challenges, gender equality, subtle sexism
Past Events

This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage’ at work

relationships, dating, green flags, empathy, kindness, maturity, independence, honesty, listening
Past Events

Men share the 10 biggest green flags they have seen in women and it's eye-opening

radiohead, thom yorke, depression, mental health, music
Culture

Why Radiohead's Thom Yorke finds it 'offensive' when people call their music 'depressing'

compliments, psychology, self esteem, self worth, culture
Health

Experts share the reasons why compliments may make you uncomfortable and how to react

More For You

dog intelligence, canine behavior, dog trust, lying to dogs, dog study, animal cognition, smart dogs, dog psychology, pet behavior, dog experiment, canine trust

Dogs can sniff out food, drugs, and it turns out, lies.

Canva

Dogs can recognize a bad person, science proves it

Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you're giving it credit for. It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan conducted a study that found out that dogs actually know if you're to be believed or not.

The study involved tricking dogs in the name of science. Humans have known for a long time that if you point at an object, a dog will run to it. Researchers utilized this information in their study. During the experiment, they pointed at a container that was filled with hidden food. Sure enough, the dog ran towards the container. Then, they pointed at an empty container. The dogs ran towards it, but found that it had no food.

Keep ReadingShow less
integrity, teen hero, inspiring stories, acts of kindness, forgiveness, ethical choices, crime and redemption

(L) 78-year-old Tona Herndon speaks in interview. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| CBS News), (R) 15-year-old Christian Lunsford meets woman robbed by dad. `

Cover Image Source: YouTube| CBS News

Teen confronts elderly woman robbed by his father—and her reaction stunned him

It’s deeply distressing when a loved one chooses a harmful path, leaving family members grappling with disappointment and uncertainty. Fifteen-year-old Christian Lunsford faced exactly that when he discovered his father had robbed Tona Herndon, a 78-year-old grieving widow, while she visited her late husband's grave.

According to CBS News, Herndon had lost her husband of 60 years just two weeks earlier, and the theft intensified her grief. She didn't even realize she'd been robbed until the thief had already taken her purse containing $700. Police swiftly apprehended the culprit, whose mugshot soon appeared on TV. When Christian saw the news, he immediately recognized the suspect—it was his estranged father.

Keep ReadingShow less
stroke symptoms, teen stroke, boyfriend saves girlfriend, health awareness, inspiring medical story, stroke recovery, timely medical intervention

(L) The girl, Katie Rangel, lying on a hospital bed. (R) Rangel giving an interview after her recovery.

Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS News

Teen initially ignored symptoms as fatigue—her boyfriend’s insistence to visit hospital saved her from stroke

When 18-year-old Katie Rangel started feeling weakness and numbness in her leg along with dizziness, she brushed it off as mere tiredness. Fortunately, her boyfriend sensed something more serious. His continuous insistence on seeking medical attention ultimately prevented a devastating outcome—a potential lifelong disability from a stroke.

Katie didn't initially think much about her worsening symptoms, but her boyfriend persisted. "He was just saying, 'Should I call 911?' I just remember going into the ambulance and then I think I just kind of blacked out," Katie recalled to CBS News. Paramedics quickly identified that she was having a seizure, rushing her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas, where doctors diagnosed her with a stroke.

Keep ReadingShow less
photography, family love, farewell, aging parents, emotional photos, memory, grief

An elderly couple waves good-bye

Canva

Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years—the last photo is heartbreaking

Saying goodbye to those we love can become a familiar yet poignant routine, filled with quiet affection and silent sorrow. For photographer Deanna Dikeman—known on Instagram as @deannadikeman—documenting these seemingly small moments turned into a profound project that spanned nearly three decades. Starting in 1991, Dikeman captured photos of her parents waving goodbye in their driveway each time she departed their home, creating a powerful visual narrative of family, aging, and love.

The project, informally titled "Leaving and Waving," began almost by accident. Dikeman explained on her website, “I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving.” Gradually, this simple action evolved into a deeply meaningful ritual for both Dikeman and her parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
hearing loss, rare medical conditions, reverse slope hearing loss, audiology, women's health, viral hearing loss, health news

A young woman cups her ear

Canva

Woman wakes up unable to hear men’s voices—doctors stunned by rare condition

In a moment that sounds like it could be straight from a thriller movie, a woman named Chen from Xiamen, China, woke up one morning in a hospital unable to hear her boyfriend’s voice. Shockingly, it wasn't just his voice; she couldn't hear any male voices at all—though she could hear women’s voices clearly.

The perplexing situation led Chen to consult Dr. Lin Xiaoqing, an ear, nose, and throat specialist at Qianpu Hospital. Dr. Xiaoqing confirmed Chen had a rare ear disorder known as Reverse Slope Hearing Loss (RSHL). “She was able to hear me when I spoke but couldn't hear a male voice. She couldn't hear him at all,” Dr. Xiaoqing explained, per the Daily Mail.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting, fatherhood, shared parenting, viral video, TikTok trends, wholesome stories

Wife pretending to sleep on a couch in front of her husband and daughter

Canva

Wife pretends to nap, husband's reaction leaves millions swooning

Social media influencer Julie Barboza shared an intimate moment on TikTok that quickly captured the hearts of millions. In the video, Julie pretends to fall asleep on the couch to see how her husband, Corey Stefanik, would react—and his thoughtful gestures became an instant viral hit, viewed over 4.8 million times.

In the heartwarming clip, Julie whispers to her young daughter, "Tell dada I'm sleeping, okay?" and lies down, feigning sleep. When Corey enters the room and sees his wife "napping," his gentle and considerate actions speak volumes.

Keep ReadingShow less
deaf accessibility, caption glasses, Kendyl Pool, assistive technology, inclusion, hearing impairment, innovative tech

A young girl wearing hi-tech goggles

Canva

Deaf girl’s reaction to new caption glasses goes viral

For Kendyl Pool, a 10-year-old who has been profoundly deaf since birth due to inner ear malformations, communication has always been through American Sign Language (ASL). But everything changed dramatically on her 10th birthday when she tried an innovative new device: caption glasses that let her visually experience spoken words in real time.

Her reaction was pure joy and amazement.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting humor, toddler antics, grandparents bond, funny notes, sleepless parenting, cute toddlers, family stories

A grandfather reads a funny note

Canva

Grandpa gets hilarious early morning surprise when toddler granddaughter arrives with note

Grandparents typically relish every moment spent with their grandchildren, but one grandpa got an early morning surprise that had him laughing out loud. Maryn Cox, an energetic 2-year-old, appeared bright and early at her grandparents' RV with an amusing note in hand, as her exhausted mom watched from afar.

The hilarious scenario unfolded because Maryn had kept her parents awake since 3:30 am. Her mom, Sara (@saralyndelta), explained to PEOPLE that nothing they tried got their spirited daughter back to sleep. After an exhausting night spent watching cartoons until dawn, Sara seized a perfect opportunity when she noticed her parents' RV lights come on nearby.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025