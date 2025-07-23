Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Will.i.am recounts bizarre story of why Michael Jackson considered Prince a big 'meanie'

According to the tale, The Purple One played bass in The King of Pop's face.

will.i.am, michael jackson, prince, music history, prince michael jackson

Will.i.am claimed that Michael Jackson thought Prince was a "meanie."

Keir Whitaker via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (left) / mariachily via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0, cropped (middle) / penner via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0, cropped (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJul 23, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Lots of ink has been spilled about a "beef" between Michael Jackson and Prince. While much of the "evidence" is either shaky or second-hand, the idea remains cemented in pop-culture lore, painting these chart-topping musical giants as long-time rivals. The Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am added another chapter to this saga during a 2024 appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, telling a wild story involving both musicians. The big takeaway: according to the producer, Jackson thought Prince was a "meanie."

The tale allegedly dates back to roughly 2007, when Will.i.am accepted an invitation to freestyle during a Prince show in Las Vegas. The Black Eyed Peas leader happened to be working with Jackson at the time, and since the "Beat It" singer was also in town, Will asked if he wanted to attend the concert. Jackson initially refused: "Oh, I can’t go to that," Will.i.am recalled him saying. "'Prince is a meanie.’" But he said he eventually convinced Jackson to join in a VIP section with a few others, including comedian Chris Tucker and Prince’s assistant Ruth. After his freestyle, Will joined them too.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  

"Mike whispers in Ruth’s ear, and Ruth then talks to me," Will said. "Ruth [says], 'Why didn’t you acknowledge Mike while you were on stage?' I’m like, 'Tell him this isn't my stage, and I can’t disrespect Prince on Prince’s stage. It’s no disrespect—it’s just that's not my stage.’ I’m like, 'Sorry, bro.' He’s like, 'Oh, it’s OK!' He whispers in Ruth’s ear. Ruth then talks to me: 'Mike wants to know [why] Prince hasn’t acknowledged him on stage.' Prince is still on stage while on this is all happening. He’s playing. I’m like, 'Oh, no. I think because he has you in the VIP section, he’s not trying to blow your cover. It ain’t nothing like that.’ He’s like, 'It’s OK, it’s OK, it’s OK.' As that conversation dies down, Prince then comes in front of us, walks through the crowd...plays the bass, aims the bass at Mike’s face [sings some slap-bass]. Mike’s like [dances]. This dude, like, flicks his hair and walks off...And then five minutes later, [Jackson is] like, 'I’ve gotta go. Meet me at my house for breakfast.’"

Will.i.am said they met up at 7 a.m. "As soon as I open up the door, he’s like, 'Why did Prince play the bass in my face?'" he continued. "I was like, 'Oh, no, I think he was just trying to [show] respect.' 'No, you don’t get it. He’s a meanie. He’s a meanie." (Will also claimed that Jackson made a serious allegation: "[Prince] tried to run me and my mama over with a car.")

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

Will said that producer Quincy Jones tried to offer some context for the artists' supposedly tense dynamic, pointing to the now-infamous James Brown concert staged at L.A.’s Beverly Theater in August 1983. During the show, Brown called Jackson up from the audience, and the superstar commanded the spotlight by singing and dancing. The "Godfather of Soul" then went back to the mic, adding that Jackson "insisted" he introduce another famous attendee: Prince, who arrived on stage via piggy back, shredded some funky guitar, took off his shirt, tried to start a crowd clap-along, shrieked, and grabbed on to a prop lamp post that largely toppled over. Fascinating and bizarre.

Learning that the raw footage was available on YouTube, Will.i.am passed along that info to Jackson. But on Drink Champs, he recalled their conversation being a bit confusing: 'What’s YouTube?' 'I was like, 'Look, let me show you.' 'Take that down. Who got that? Where’d you get that from?' 'What do you mean, 'take that down'? It’s on the Internet. It’s on YouTube.' 'What’s YouTube?'"

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

michael jacksonprincewill.i.amrock historymusic historymusiciansconcertsmusic legendspop starsmusic

The Latest

will.i.am, michael jackson, prince, music history, prince michael jackson
Culture

Will.i.am recounts bizarre story of why Michael Jackson considered Prince a big 'meanie'

pay phone, cell phone, digital divide, rural living, communication
Good People

Vermont engineer installs pay phones in rural areas with poor cell service and they're a huge hit

senior couple, partners, winning, husband, relationships, men, women, advice
Health

5 ways to have an 'engaging' argument with your partner whether you win or lose

gender bias, workplace sexism, email experiment, invisible advantage, sexism at work, martin schneider, workplace equality, professional challenges, gender equality, subtle sexism
Past Events

This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage’ at work

More For You

radiohead, thom yorke, depression, mental health, music

Radiohead's Thom Yorke thinks it's "offensive" to call his music "depressing."

Photo credit: Henry Laurisch via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0, cropped, with Radiohead album covers from Amazon

Why Radiohead's Thom Yorke finds it 'offensive' when people call their music 'depressing'

Ever since the breakout success of 1992's "Creep," a soul-baring ode of alt-rock self-loathing, many of Radiohead's harshest critics—and, frankly, even some of their biggest fans—have labeled the band's music "depressing." Perhaps most on-the-nose is a Sputnik Music assessment of 2000's Kid A: "[It] is a dark, paranoid and disturbing album, plucked from the annals of Thom Yorke’s tortured mind," they wrote. "It is cold, distant and enigmatic. It is also emotive, powerful, and depressing." As Newsweek reported in 2017, an analytics specialist even attempted to calculate a "gloom index" from Radiohead's songs. (Their most depressing track was apparently 2016's "True Love Waits.")

It's easy to understand that description given the frequent bleakness of Thom Yorke's lyrics and the intoxicating iciness that colors much of the band's post-2000s work. But it's also not a very nuanced take, especially when you factor in the role of real-life depression for many songwriters. In a 2003 fan Q&A, hosted by Musique Plus during the promotion of Radiohead's sixth album, Hail to the Thief, Yorke was asked, "How does mental health impact your music?" And his response was insightful, particularly given that public discourse surrounding depression wasn't as normalized then as it is decades later.

Keep ReadingShow less
russian ark, movies, filmmaking, film directors, continuous shots

'Russian Ark' is a technical marvel—and a testament to human perseverance.

Photo credit: screenshots from 'Russian Ark' trailer on Madman Films YouTube channel

This amazing Russian film is 96 minutes and one continuous shot. And it nearly fell apart.

Throughout movie history, many directors have proudly crafted long, continuous shots—from Orson Welles’ tense exploding-bomb opening of 1958’s Touch of Evil to the many spiraling sequences in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 2014 black-comedy Birdman. But only a handful of filmmakers have pulled off the ultimate flex: a one-shot feature, flowing start to finish with zero cuts.

Why even attempt such a marathon feat? Why put yourself, your cast, and your crew through the unbearable pressure of shooting for 90-plus minutes, knowing that any screw-up will force you to start from scratch? Ideally there’s an artistic purpose behind the endeavor, with the end product enhanced by that uninterrupted flow. That’s certainly the case with 2002’s 96-minute Russian Ark, the experimental period drama helmed by Alexander Sokurov. It’s one of the longest one-shot films ever, and it’s almost certainly the most acclaimed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, onstage, performance, musician, idols

Phil Colins and Peter Gabriel

Photo credit: Phil Collins (Philippe Roos via Wikicommons), Peter Gabriel (Theo Blonk via Wikicommons)

The magical 1982 Genesis reunion with Peter Gabriel was actually to save him from crushing debt

On March 26, 2022, as the final seconds ticked away from Genesis’ farewell tour, the crowd at London’s O2 Arena was clearly emotional. The prog-pop band’s most famous lineup—front man Phil Collins, guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford, and keyboardist Tony Banks—had finally reunited after a 13-year hiatus (and a temporary pandemic delay), and no one wanted this improbable run to end. But there may have been another reason for the sadness: a glaring absence onstage.

Peter Gabriel had co-founded the band in 1967, helping catapult them to rock glory with his golden rasp and surreal stage antics, before leaving in 1975 to launch a solo career. Collins, previously the drummer, got the promotion to lead singer, leading the group through the commercial heights of “Mama” and “Invisible Touch.” Hardcore prog fans pined to hear Gabriel sing Genesis again, but outside of a few powerful one-offs—a tease of their epic “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” during a 2016 solo tour, a 1999 re-recording of their starry-eyed ballad “The Carpet Crawlers”—that door remained shut.

Keep ReadingShow less
​U2, singer, Bono, embraces, fan

U2 singer Bono embraces a fan pulled out of the crowd during the band's 1985 performance at Live Aid.

Screenshot from Live Aid YouTube video

40 years ago Bono's Live Aid stage antics ended up saving a female fan from being crushed

By July 13, 1985, U2 was a massively popular rock band: riding the wave of two successive chart-topping U.K. albums (War and The Unforgettable Fire), even being anointed the "Band of the '80s" in a Rolling Stone cover story. But their definitive moment of that year was a performance at Live Aid, a benefit for Ethiopian famine relief staged before 72,000 at London’s Wembley Stadium and broadcast to well over 1 billion TV viewers. They were already larger than life, but now they had the perfect venue—and grandiose crowd interaction—to showcase it.

Their short set featured a 12-minute version of their atmospheric 1984 song "Bad," which they stretched out to include some quotes from The Rolling Stones’ "Ruby Tuesday" and, more famously, to accommodate the stage maneuvering of front man Bono. Halfway through the track, the singer gestured to the audience with a "come on"-type motion, eventually requesting a few female audience members be lifted out of the crowd by security. According to some accounts, including viral social media posts, this was some kind of "rescue" attempt—and while it’s unclear precisely why Bono took action, the story has become a staple of the U2 canon.

Keep ReadingShow less
integrity, teen hero, inspiring stories, acts of kindness, forgiveness, ethical choices, crime and redemption

(L) 78-year-old Tona Herndon speaks in interview. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| CBS News), (R) 15-year-old Christian Lunsford meets woman robbed by dad. `

Cover Image Source: YouTube| CBS News

Teen confronts elderly woman robbed by his father—and her reaction stunned him

It’s deeply distressing when a loved one chooses a harmful path, leaving family members grappling with disappointment and uncertainty. Fifteen-year-old Christian Lunsford faced exactly that when he discovered his father had robbed Tona Herndon, a 78-year-old grieving widow, while she visited her late husband's grave.

According to CBS News, Herndon had lost her husband of 60 years just two weeks earlier, and the theft intensified her grief. She didn't even realize she'd been robbed until the thief had already taken her purse containing $700. Police swiftly apprehended the culprit, whose mugshot soon appeared on TV. When Christian saw the news, he immediately recognized the suspect—it was his estranged father.

Keep ReadingShow less
Boomers, Gen Z, Gen X, Millennials, respect, viewpoints, community, philosophies

Four Generations: Boomers, Gen X, Millenials, and Gen Z

Image via Canva - Photos by theboone, Anderson Coelho, annastills, and Alexander Medvedev

From Gen Z to Boomers, 4 generations have 4 very different viewpoints of 1 word: respect

Every generation has thoughts and opinions on how we should treat each other. What is right verses what is wrong. You might think it's universal, but it is not. There is a word very important to building healthy relationships. Some could argue it is the foundation of building good communities. That word is respect, and every generation has its own way to communicate it.

Respect is how we treat one another ethically and fairly. Respect allows us to coexist more peacefully. It boosts empathy and tolerance. Respect builds better communication and understanding. Respect allows for differences of opinion, culture, identity, and inclusiveness.

Keep ReadingShow less
dan gheesling, streamer, ipad, youtube, big brother

When Dan Gheesling's iPad went missing, he tried to track it down—and posted the results online.

Photo credit: screenshots from Dan Gheesling YouTube channel

Former 'Big Brother' champ hunts down 'stolen' iPad using technology, charm, and instinct

Dan Gheesling, a former winner on the reality competition show Big Brother, is currently a popular streamer on both Twitch and YouTube. And while he focuses primarily on gaming content, he made a fascinating detour with a June 2025 video titled "My iPad got stolen. This is how I got it back." Throughout the 23-minute clip, Gheesling documents his quest to recover the device, which mysteriously vanished from a local park. His tools: Apple’s "Find My" tracking service, some basic street smarts, and a lot of charm.

The streamer opens the video with a little backstory. "I coach little league baseball," he says. "We have walk-up songs played through the iPad. I left the iPad at the park. I’m like, 'Ah, man, we lost it. The kids don’t have any walk-up songs anymore. My wife like, 'Why don’t you just track it?' I’m like, 'What do you mean, 'track it'?' She goes, 'Look, 'Find my iPad.' I click, 'Find my iPad.' I see a map. I zoom in. It gives me the exact address and location of the iPad, and it’s nowhere near where I live." Unsure of how to proceed, he asked his viewers what to do: "Do I get in my Ford vehicle, drive over to the address, and knock on the door? I don’t know if that’s an acceptable human thing to do or not." Lots of people responded with a "no," and one suggested calling the police. But Gheesling was determined to do his own detective work: "'Give up' is not in my vernacular. How about I just go get it?" ("Remember," he adds elsewhere in a disclaimer: "Do not do what I did in this video.")

Keep ReadingShow less
stroke symptoms, teen stroke, boyfriend saves girlfriend, health awareness, inspiring medical story, stroke recovery, timely medical intervention

(L) The girl, Katie Rangel, lying on a hospital bed. (R) Rangel giving an interview after her recovery.

Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS News

Teen initially ignored symptoms as fatigue—her boyfriend’s insistence to visit hospital saved her from stroke

When 18-year-old Katie Rangel started feeling weakness and numbness in her leg along with dizziness, she brushed it off as mere tiredness. Fortunately, her boyfriend sensed something more serious. His continuous insistence on seeking medical attention ultimately prevented a devastating outcome—a potential lifelong disability from a stroke.

Katie didn't initially think much about her worsening symptoms, but her boyfriend persisted. "He was just saying, 'Should I call 911?' I just remember going into the ambulance and then I think I just kind of blacked out," Katie recalled to CBS News. Paramedics quickly identified that she was having a seizure, rushing her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas, where doctors diagnosed her with a stroke.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025