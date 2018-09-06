  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    American Apparel Just Released A Super-Inclusive ‘NUDE’ Line That’ll Make Everyone Feel Sexy 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Here's What Happened To The Beauty Blogger 20,000 People Tried To Shut Down
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    The Way A Teacher Corrected A Kid's Answer On A Quiz Has Enraged Math Nerds Everywhere
  7. 7 7
    This anonymous ‘resistance’ letter from a senior Trump official is a must read.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class
    by Bijan Samareh
  9. 9 9
    This Is What Happens When A Woman Gets Interrupted During A BBC Interview
    by Kate Ryan
Communities

Yogi Bleeding Through Her White Pants Becomes Internet's Controversial New Hero

by May Wilkerson

September 6, 2018 at 16:00
Copy Link
Photo by Michale Carian/Flickr

It’s 2018 and a lot of people still think periods are something to be ashamed of instead of a punk rock reminder that your body can literally CREATE LIFE.

But times they are a changin’! Thanks in part to heroes like Stephanie Góngora, a yoga instructor with a popular Instagram account, who posted a stunning video where she does various difficult poses while bleeding through her white pants. “I am a woman, therefore I bleed,” she wrote under the video, which has been viewed over half-a-million times.

You can watch here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am a woman, therefore, I bleed. . It's messy, it's painful, it's terrible, & it's beautiful. . And yet, you wouldn't know. Because I hide it. . I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile. . Tampons? Shhh. We don't say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier). . Events or engagements get missed. I'll tell myself it’s the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being "caught," at what...I'm not quite sure. . And I’m lucky. . Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION. . WHY? . Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed. . STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you're too afraid to say "I'm bleeding" or "vagina." Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity. . START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don't recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don't perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance. . This #StartSomethingSunday , I want to highlight @corawomen . . Cora Women is a 100% Organic tampon company. . But that’s not all. They are also breaking barriers. Making it ok to talk about periods, even on social media. Providing personalized, delivered tampon/pad orders right to your door. AND for every box purchased, donating a box of sustainable pads to girls who can't afford menstruation products. . Fuck yeah. That's the kind of stuff I can galvanize behind, NO money OR product needed. Just a mission I support on a topic we should ALL be talking about. . THIS IS JUST A LEAK, NOT FREE BLEEDING 

A post shared by Steph Gongora (@casa_colibri) on

Góngora explains in the caption that she’s not intentionally “free bleeding,” but the blood stain is from a “leak” (which has happened to every woman at some point). And she chose to post the video to make an important statement about menstruation. She wrote:

I am a woman, therefore, I bleed.

It’s messy, it’s painful, it's terrible, & it’s beautiful.

And yet, you wouldn't know. Because I hide it.

I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile.

Tampons? Shhh. We don't say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier).

Events or engagements get missed. I’ll tell myself it’s the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being “caught,” at what...I’s not quite sure.

And I’m lucky. Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION.

WHY?

Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed.

STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you're too afraid to say “I’m bleeding” or “vagina.” Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity.

START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don’t recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don't perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance.

 

A lot of people were grossed out by the video and said so in the comments (thanks, good to know!). But many others found it inspiring: 

I wish I’s seen this video in 8th grade when I bled through my khakis (it was the ‘90s) in math class and felt shame about it for the rest of the year, and for years after. Actually, until today when I watched this video. So, there you have it. One woman’s period stain is another woman’s liberation! Let’s burn our tampons and let the menstrual revolution begin!!!!!!

 

Sorry, I got carried away. Let’s not burn our tampons. Those things are expensive.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

A Woman Got Asked Out By The Guy Who Bullied Her As A Kid, So She Stood Him Up With This Awesome Note

She waited ten years to enact the perfect revenge.
Communities

The Way A Teacher Corrected A Kid's Answer On A Quiz Has Enraged Math Nerds Everywhere

The teacher was totally being pedantic. 
Culture

J.K. Rowling picked up on subtly racist Trump quip and beautifully blasted him for it.

Trump can’t even give a compliment without being racist.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Yogi Bleeding Through Her White Pants Becomes Internet's Controversial New Hero
Recent
Here's What Happened To The Beauty Blogger 20,000 People Tried To Shut Down about 24 hours ago This Teacher's Viral Extra Credit Questions Lure Students Into A Phenomenally Humiliating Prank 1 day ago This anonymous ‘resistance’ letter from a senior Trump official is a must read. 1 day ago American Apparel Just Released A Super-Inclusive ‘NUDE’ Line That’ll Make Everyone Feel Sexy  1 day ago A Woman Got Asked Out By The Guy Who Bullied Her As A Kid, So She Stood Him Up With This Awesome Note 1 day ago The Way A Teacher Corrected A Kid's Answer On A Quiz Has Enraged Math Nerds Everywhere 1 day ago J.K. Rowling picked up on subtly racist Trump quip and beautifully blasted him for it. 2 days ago 15 haunting photos from the early 1900s that helped end child labor in America. 6 days ago Republicans’ lame attack on rock star Texas Democrat backfires tremendously. 7 days ago Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo 8 days ago Angry Racist Loses His Job After This Ugly Tirade Was Posted Online 8 days ago Serena Williams responds to backlash about her catsuit by competing in a tutu  9 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers