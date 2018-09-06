Yogi Bleeding Through Her White Pants Becomes Internet's Controversial New Hero

Recently on GOOD
-
Sisters Mistake Cashier For A Cartoon Character They Love. His Response Is The Sweetest. The guy is a dead ringer for the character.
-
YouTube Star Says She Has A Right To Have Sex While Breastfeeding. The Internet Disagrees. Has she taken breastfeeding positivity too far?
-
Here's What Happened To The Beauty Blogger 20,000 People Tried To Shut Down Some say she’s a terrible example for young girls.
-
This Teacher's Viral Extra Credit Questions Lure Students Into A Phenomenally Humiliating Prank This teacher is pretty awesome.
-
This anonymous ‘resistance’ letter from a senior Trump official is a must read. People inside the White House are trying to stop Trump’s agenda.
-
American Apparel Just Released A Super-Inclusive ‘NUDE’ Line That’ll Make Everyone Feel Sexy "There is no singular version of the human experience, and no singular definition of 'neutral' "
Recent
Here's What Happened To The Beauty Blogger 20,000 People Tried To Shut Down This Teacher's Viral Extra Credit Questions Lure Students Into A Phenomenally Humiliating Prank This anonymous ‘resistance’ letter from a senior Trump official is a must read. American Apparel Just Released A Super-Inclusive ‘NUDE’ Line That’ll Make Everyone Feel Sexy A Woman Got Asked Out By The Guy Who Bullied Her As A Kid, So She Stood Him Up With This Awesome Note The Way A Teacher Corrected A Kid's Answer On A Quiz Has Enraged Math Nerds Everywhere J.K. Rowling picked up on subtly racist Trump quip and beautifully blasted him for it. 15 haunting photos from the early 1900s that helped end child labor in America. Republicans’ lame attack on rock star Texas Democrat backfires tremendously. Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo Angry Racist Loses His Job After This Ugly Tirade Was Posted Online Serena Williams responds to backlash about her catsuit by competing in a tutu
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy