Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

How to tell your partner what you want in bed without sounding like an insensitive jerk

Let everyone get what they want.

sex, love, intimacy, psychology, relationships

Sometimes you have to ask.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesAug 01, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

As most adults know, love and sex can be complex, especially when a couple has been together for quite some time. A person might have had a desire or two that they’d like to try out with their partner. They might want sex more or less often, experience a different position, try out a kink, or explore a different dynamic. Yet because of the intimate nature of sex, people tend to feel intimidated to ask for what they want—or don’t know how. Well, the experts have answers.

But isn't waning interest in the current sexual activity with your partner a sign that things aren’t “meant to be”? Before you go down that rabbit hole, let’s get one thing clear: if you’re feeling less excited about sex with your partner, that doesn’t automatically mean that your relationship is doomed. Romance can dim and boredom in the bedroom happens, even to very loving and committed couples. Having frank conversations about sex with your partner about what you want can help improve this aspect of your relationship or reveal if there is a bigger issue between you.

@danlawrence

When your girlfriend asks you to be ‘more handy’ in the bedroom. Episode 1 💪🏼 #fyp #foryou #original #relatable #couplesoftiktok #couplegoals #joke

“It’s normal to want something different and not always be on the same page,” says Martha Kauppi, an AASECT-certified sex therapist, author, and founding director of the Institute for Relational Intimacy. “The longer your relationship is, the more unavoidable it is.”

Why is it so difficult to talk about what you want in bed?

“The place where I normally start with patients is helping them get curious about what’s stopped them from asking for what they want in bed in the past,” says Casey Tanner, LCPC, a therapist specializing in relationship and sex therapy. “Folks often will come in with apprehension and anxiety around asking their partner for something. This is especially true for people who were socialized as women, taught that we can’t take up space in that way.”

It’s not just women who feel like they cannot talk about sex and what they want out of it. Will Hayes, a psychology professor and writer for the Centre of Male Psychology, argues that heterosexual men often don’t discuss sex with their partners or each other out of fear of being seen as too inadequate, too whiny, or possibly misogynistic. The overall point is that experiencing difficulty when trying to talk about sex with your partner isn’t specific to any gender or sexual orientation.

But regardless of your situation, experts agree you should discuss what you want with you partner and, as an invitation for openness, what they want out of your intimate times together.

@theohcollective

How to be open and honest that you want to try something new in the bedroom to spice things up! #education #fyp #womenshealth #communication #relationship

When should I discuss introducing new sexual desires with my partner?

Dr. Suzanne Degges-White Ph.D. of Psychology Today recommends broaching the subject “when the iron is cold,” essentially not just before, during, or shortly after you and your partner have had sex. In fact, give them a heads up that you want to talk about it so they can prepare and agree to talk about it in a neutral spot (at a coffee shop, for example) so they don’t feel cornered or intimidated by your “home field advantage” of your apartment, your car, etc. Reassure them that the discussion is a positive one and is an invitation to them (“There are things I would like to do/try/desire sexually that I would like to do with you.”). This way they know that the conversation isn’t “our sex is bad” but is “our sex could include ____ and I’d like to explore it with you.”

“Approaching a long-term partner about sex can cause them to wonder if they’ve left you dissatisfied in the past,” says Dr. Kryss Shane, LSW, LMSW. “When approaching them, be mindful that they want to make you happy and they may have their own insecurities.”

With that reassurance and a safe, neutral environment, the two of you can clearly discuss what you want and you, in turn, can find out what they want, too. You can share with one another any unexplored fantasies, allow yourself to explain the “why” behind certain desires, and approach everything as a team. Depending on the result of the conversation, you can determine what’s up for negotiation, what other activities both of you are curious about, and what’s not on the table. Do your best to remember that the point of this is make sure everyone involved has fun and has their needs fulfilled.

@vanessaandxander

What do you think about the “First Pancake Rule”? #cooking #tipsforcouples #newadventure #bedroomadvice #relatable #vmtherapy #vanessaandxander #inthebedroom #pancakerule #embraceimperfections Bedroom advice Tips for couples Moments in married life

Flexibility is important in the bedroom, literally and figuratively.

Just remember that if your partner agrees to what you have asked, you must keep realistic expectations. They might not perform your desire perfectly right out of the gate since it might be new or foreign to them at first. As long as you approach with empathy and the knowledge that they want this for the both of you, it’ll lower the stakes and the pressure. Plus, experimentation and trying things again can be part of the fun, right?

For some, it will still be difficult to take a chance and ask for what they want out of rejection or of feeling judged. As long as there is reciprocal empathy, flexibility, love, and trust between you and your partner, you both can get what you desire and need while also expanding what is possible between you.

communication barriersexperimentationgender stereotypesinsecuritiesintimate desiresnegotiationrejection fearsrelationshipssexual explorationteam approachtrust and lovesex

The Latest

sex, love, intimacy, psychology, relationships
Culture

How to tell your partner what you want in bed without sounding like an insensitive jerk

identical twins study, IQ difference twins, nature vs nurture, twins separated at birth, Korean US twins reunion, intelligence research, genetic studies twins, twin reunion story
Past Events

Identical twins separated at birth had wildly different IQ scores after growing up in Korea and the US

teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds
Life hacks

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

sexism in education, gender stereotypes, sexist homework, gender roles, women in STEM, representation matters, challenging stereotypes, female surgeons, gender bias, career stereotypes
Past Events

Student brilliantly shuts down sexist homework question, stunning her teacher

More For You

cashless banking, digital banks, bank won't give cash, tiktok banking story, Taryn Compton viral video, atm only policy, banking system Australia, losing access to cash

Taryn Compton shares her disbelief after being told her bank no longer handles cash withdrawals.

TikTok | @basketballmumma

She tried to withdraw her own cash—but the bank had a rule she never saw coming

Most people assume that if they walk into a bank, they can withdraw their own money without a problem. But for one woman in Australia, that wasn’t the case.

Taryn Compton, who goes by @basketballmumma on TikTok, recently shared her frustrating experience at her bank when she attempted to withdraw $3,500 in cash—only to be told that the branch no longer handles cash at the counter. The unexpected policy change left her stunned, and her video about the ordeal quickly went viral.

Keep ReadingShow less
horror movies, romantic movies, filmmaking, date night, romantic horror

These five horror movies are surprisingly romantic.

Photo credit: Canva, EricVega (from Getty Images Signature) (left) / inhauscreative (from Getty Images Signature) (right)

5 genuinely scary, and surprisingly romantic, horror movies that are perfect for date night

On paper, the notion of a "romantic horror" movie seems absurd, like pairing caviar and Captain Crunch. How much space is there for love amid hauntings and zombies? But when you think about it, the combination is more like bacon and a fruit smoothie—sweet and savory, dark and light. If pursued with a style that’s original and not gimmicky, it’s a satisfying tonal balance to strike. The trouble is finding a creepy, unsettling film you can watch during a date.

But they do exist. If you spend some time searching around Reddit, you’ll see numerous threads devoted to this topic, with hundreds of film buffs suggesting everything from tongue-in-cheek vampire flicks to art-house slashers. In some shape or form, this niche format has existed for decades—directors have been expanding the boundaries of the horror from the very beginning. But it feels like we hit a "romantic horror" renaissance starting in the 2000s, as genre boundaries have blurred to thrilling extremes. Below, we’ve compiled five distinct examples—ones that (probably) wouldn’t ruin the vibe during a cuddly night on the couch. (That said, if you’re not a horror fan whatsoever, you might have better luck with the rom-coms.)

Keep ReadingShow less
priest, drummer, catholic, musicians, instagram

A Dominican priest from Philadelphia has become an Internet sensation with his incredible drumming.

Photo credit: Instagram screenshot (left), courtesy of Fr. Hyacinth Marie Cordell, O.P. (middle), Instagram screenshot (right)

Catholic priest becomes viral sensation with amazing drumming skills, even winning over metalheads

Fr. Hyacinth Marie Cordell, O.P., a Dominican priest based in Philadelphia, walked into the reception hall as he normally would, having just officiated a wedding. As a highly skilled drummer—one who achieved Internet fame with his viral performance videos—he was surprised but delighted to see live musicians set up and ready to play. "I walked past the stage, and all the guys waved at me and said, 'We follow you on Instagram,'" he tells GOOD over Zoom with a laugh. "They asked me to come up, and I played 'Respect' by Aretha Franklin."

That's just one surreal example of how Fr. Hyacinth's life has changed since June 2024, when he posted his first drum video—a meticulous recreation of a jazzy, complex beat by Tay Dever. "For years I’d stayed away from social media," he says, a slender and bespectacled fellow wearing a white habit and standing in front of a chalkboard. "I didn’t really understand it. I never had a Facebook account. I generally had a negative view of social media." But he joined Instagram for two reasons: to stay in touch with a local drummer who posts frequently on the platform and to keep up with his "favorite drummer," Dana Hawkins.

Keep ReadingShow less
mirror message, hidden letter, childhood cancer, bone cancer, teen inspiration, grief story, family loss, emotional letter

Representative image of father discovering secret message

Canva

Grieving father makes unbelievable discovery while cleaning out deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder.

After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.

Keep ReadingShow less
thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping

Thrift store hunting.

Canva

She found $300 in a thrift-store purse with a handwritten note that left her speechless

Whether it was luck or pure chance, sometimes the most unexpected things happen. Lynora (@marthainfused) shared a surprising experience from a recent shopping trip, as reported by The Independent. While thrifting at Goodwill, she stumbled upon a Coach bag in decent condition—and for a steal of a price.

“Got this coach bag at Goodwill. I paid $6.99 for it,” the woman mentioned, adding, “Wait till you find out what’s inside.”

Keep ReadingShow less
abbey road, derek shulman, yoko ono, john lennon, the beatles

Simon Dupree & The Big Sound had an awkward encounter with John Lennon and Yoko Ono at Abbey Road.

Photo credit: screenshot from Gentle Giant YouTube video, with Simon Dupree & The Big Sound album cover from Discogs

Rock band crashed Beatles' studio and jumped on Yoko Ono's bed. John Lennon wasn't happy.

If you were a young-adult Beatles fan in the 1960s, a recording artist, and fortunate enough to find yourself in the legendary Abbey Road Studios, you would probably feel like kid in some kind of surreal candy store. That was the exact scenario facing soul-rock band Simon Dupree & the Big Sound in the latter part of the decade, after signing to The Beatles’ home record label, Parlophone. Big Sound singer Derek Shulman, the future front man of spin-off prog-rock act Gentle Giant, details their hilarious experience in a YouTube video promoting his upcoming memoir, Giant Steps.

"Our manager got us an audition in front of George Martin, Geoff Emerick, Alan Parsons, Norrie Paramor, and 12 other high-level producers and engineers at EMI," he recalls. "They had us play a whole set, like a mini-concert, and most of them didn’t smile the whole time. When it was over, they said goodbye, and we were sure they didn’t like us. Two weeks later, we got a record contract." Through their association with Parlophone, The Big Sound were able to record at Abbey Road. And given that this was The Beatles’ regular stomping grounds, The Fab Four left their instruments scattered throughout the place. Simon Dupree wound up using that gear on their own recordings—a totally thrilling experience that they didn’t happen to share with the music stars. "We picked up these amazing guitars like George Harrison’s 1957 Gretsch Duo Jet and John Lennon’s Rickenbacker 325. We even borrowed the prized mellotron they used on 'Strawberry Fields Forever' for a few of our songs."

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill points to an image of his Luke Skywalker character

Mark Hamill gives a forceful response when asked about Luke Skywalker's sexuality

Mark Hamill (Wikicommons) Luke Skywalker (The Empire Strikes Back)

Mark Hamill was asked if Luke Skywalker is gay. His response was perfect.

A debate among Star Wars fans has resurfaced online after a recent tweet from William Shatner, star of the original Star Trek TV series and films. It revolves around Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the storied sci-fi fantasy. In a 2016 interview, Hamill shared that he had a simple question that was asked of him by many fans: Is Luke Skywalker gay? Hamill gave an amazing response.

“Fans are writing and ask all these questions, ‘I’m bullied in school… I’m afraid to come out.’ They say to me, ‘Could Luke be gay?’ I’d say it is meant to be interpreted by the viewer. If you think Luke is gay, of course he is. You should not be ashamed of it. Judge Luke by his character, not by who he loves.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025