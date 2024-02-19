Emma Stone honors her mother in emotional speech after winning a BAFTA Award

Winning an award is always a special moment. There is so much to be grateful for, especially the loved ones who backed with their support. There is so much to recall and receive a token of appreciation for all the hard work put into winning it. Emma Stone, who is famed for her impressive filmography, natural charm, husky voice, and versatility, recently won an award at BAFTA’s 2024, for playing the lead actress in the film "Poor Things." Following the win, the superstar gave a heartwarming and slightly hilarious speech, nearly turning emotional as she remembered her mother as her greatest inspiration. The audience burst into big rounds of applause at the sentimental moment. Emma took a moment during the acceptance speech to honor her mother, Krista Stone. The 35-year-old, who is best known for her roles in movies like "The Help," "Birdman," "The Amazing Spider-Man" and of course, the praise-worthy "La-la Land," said that her mother inspires her every day and her unwavering belief in Stone is one of the greatest reasons that has made her success possible. It was her mother’s belief in her that spurred her to be a superstar.

The glittering moment begins with English actor and rapper Idris Elba presenting the award to Emma. At first, she was overwhelmed. She thanked BAFTA. She said it was a huge honor for her. She then thanked her dialect coach Neil Swain who had taught her to play a British person in the movie. Thereupon, she raises big rounds of applause for her incredible cast and crew members. She then referred to her mom, saying, "She's always made me believe this kind of crazy idea I could do something like this." She continued by expressing appreciation for her mom, "I just want to say this in case I don't ever get a chance to again. I really want to thank my mom because she’s the best person I know in the world and she inspires me every single day and she’s always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I’m beyond grateful.” She became teary-eyed but kept expressing love for her mom, “Without her none of this exists, including my life, so thanks for that too, mom. Thank you so much."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"Poor Things" is a 2023 film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara. In addition to Emma Stone, the film stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The film’s plot is based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray. In the plot, Emma Stone plays the character of a woman named Bella Baxter, who is based in Victorian London. This woman, Bella, is shown to be experiencing a resurrection and reinvention with the support of a scientist, following her suicide and embarking on an odyssey of self-discovery. The film won five awards at BAFTAs including honors for costume design, makeup & hair, production design and special visual effects. "Poor Things" was also nominated for the Best British Film and Best Film Awards.

Congratulations to Holly Waddington for her work on Poor Things, which picks up the BAFTA for Costume Design 👗 @poorthingsfilm @searchlightpics #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/9Ny4bbpwH8 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

Apart from BAFTA, Emma Stone has already won the Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for this particular role. She's also nominated in the best actress category at the upcoming SAG Awards and the Oscars in March 2024.

POOR THINGS has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards including BEST PICTURE, BEST DIRECTOR, BEST ACTRESS and BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY! @TheAcademy #PoorThingsFilm #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IOAVqeJRu5 — Poor Things (@PoorThingsFilm) January 23, 2024

Among the nominations announced by BAFTA, in addition to Emma Stone’s "Poor Things," Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer" soared to the top with thirteen nominations and "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Zone of Interest" with nine. Cillian Murphy earned the award for Best Leading Actor for his role in "Oppenheimer."