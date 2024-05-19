George Harrison's 1969 diary entry reveals what he did moments before and after he ‘left the Beatles’

The Beatles was a pioneering band that explored a variety of music styles and was loved by everyone. But one unfortunate afternoon changed everything. While tensions were already brewing among the bandmates, one argument with McCartney tipped George Harrison over the edge. Known for practicing transcendental meditation, Harrison thought it best to walk away from the band. Later that day, he sat on his desk to scribble a short diary entry, which, at present, is considered a momentous note for The Beatles fans.

Image Source: The Beatles (left to right) Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

On this afternoon, the four Beatles - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr - were working on their track “Get Back.” They were rehearsing at Twickenham Film Studios, where a camera recorded their session. There, the band was visited by Beatles music publisher Dick James, who spoke to Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr about Northern Songs’ recent purchase of the Lawrence Wright Music catalog, per BeatlesBible.

Following this, McCartney played several piano tracks for James, including “The Long And Winding Road”, “Let It Be”, “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”, “Don’t Let Me Down”, and “I’ve Got A Feeling." The troop then worked on “Get Back.” Post lunch, however, Harrison walked out of the group, not able to bear the tensions simmering within.

Later that day, “The Quiet Beatle” sat on his desk and penned down the diary entry dated “January 10, 1969.” The entry recounted Harrison’s experiences and events of that day. He wrote: “Got up, went to Twickenham

rehearsed until lunchtime. Left the Beatles, went home and in the evening, did 'King of Fuh' at Trident Studio. Had chips later at Klaus and Christines, went home.” This diary entry was later published in the 2011 book “Living in the Material World” by Olivia Harrison, the widow of George Harrison's life.

Image Source: Harrison Archives

No one would have imagined that the iconic foursome would break up within seven years of releasing their first album. While many trace the breakup of the Beatles to the death of their manager, Brian Epstein, on August 27, 1967, others say the reason was legal battles, as per History.

Image Source: British rock group the Beatles arrive back at London Airport after their final concert tour of the United States, UK, 1966. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

On the day of Harrison quitting the band, a sound engineer named Glyn Johns was also present in the studio. Later in 2014, Johns went on to describe his recollections of those moments in his autobiography “Sound Man”, according to They May Be Parted. Johns said, “I have a very clear memory of sitting outside in the bleak surroundings of the soundstage at Twickenham on that cold gray afternoon,” and added, “It is not my place to discuss any detail of what happened, but it is common knowledge that George left the band and was persuaded to return a couple of days later.”

Image Source: English Pop and Rock musician George Harrison plays guitar as he performs onstage at Olympia Stadium, Detroit, Michigan, December 4, 1974. (Photo by Steve Kagan/Getty Images)

Recently, Disney+ re-released a rarely-seen 1970 documentary film titled “Let It Be,” showcasing The Beatles' rehearsals and recordings in January 1969, which turned out to become their twelfth and final studio album.