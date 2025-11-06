Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Researchers reveal the age most hit their 'functional peak' and it's not their 20s

It's all about the slow build to a peak.

peak functionality, age, aging, age discrimination, older people

New research says you haven't peaked in your 20s.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesNov 06, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

We are a culture obsessed with youth. There are ads upon ads to help maintain a youthful look through makeup or hair restoration. The pressure to keep up with the next generation bombards everyone. There are people in their mid-life who yearn to be young again. However, new research reveals that folks deep in their 30s haven’t even reached their peak potential yet.

Recent research by Gilles Gignac from the University of Western Australia and Marcin Zajenkowski from the University of Warsaw found that while people in their 20s do have maximum physical capability and brain processing speed, most people hit their functional peak around 60 years old.

@aviewtochill

When wisdom meets authenticity, confidence and freedom naturally emerge. And it happens in your 60s! Life Gets Better After 60! #60yearsold #reassurance #confidence #freedom #youllbefine

The study measured 16 psychological dimensions and traits beyond reasoning ability that could be measured accurately. These dimensions represent enduring characteristics rather than temporary states and have documented age trajectories that are typically used as predictors of real-world performance. Some of the characteristics measured included reasoning, extraversion, emotional intelligence, emotional stability, conscientiousness, memory span, openness to experience, knowledge, processing speed, and agreeableness.

By compiling large-scale data measuring the 16 dimensions, the researchers were able to make direct comparisons of how each one ebbed, flowed, grew, or declined throughout a person’s lifespan. Based on this, they concluded that youth wasn’t the end-all, be-all of a person’s peak when it came to their mind.

“Several of the traits we measured reach their peak much later in life," Gignac wrote in ScienceAlert. “For example, conscientiousness peaked around age 65. Emotional stability peaked around age 75. Less commonly discussed dimensions, such as moral reasoning, also appear to peak in older adulthood. Overall mental functioning peaked between ages 55 and 60, before beginning to decline from around 65.”

- YouTube youtu.be

Why older people tend to lead

Gignac explained that this is likely why many people get higher leadership roles at work or in politics in their 50s and 60s compared to the rest of the field. That said, Gignac acknowledges that age discrimination in the workforce persists, often because employers assume that hiring a person in their 50s means a countdown to retirement at 60.

@conornoburst

Reply to @stickyartchan smartest man I know. Truly. #dadsoftiktok #wordsofwisdom

The hope is that data like this can show that, as people get older, they’re still getting better. Different ages and stages of life have different points of “leveling up” or “leveling down.” That time isn’t something to be feared, but something to look forward to. A person is worthy at all stages of their life, whether it’s at the start of their physical prime or towards the end when they’re at their wisest.

age discriminationagingaging benefitsbrain speedemotional intelligencefunctional peakfunctional peak agemental functioningphysical capabilityprocessing speedpsychological dimensionsyouth obsession cultureage

The Latest

peak functionality, age, aging, age discrimination, older people
Health

Researchers reveal the age most hit their 'functional peak' and it's not their 20s

coffee, tea, caffeine, L-theanine, metabolism, synergy, blend, combination, well-being
Culture

Breakthrough study discovers the perfect way to wake-up with a blend of coffee and tea

prince, radiohead, radiohead creep, prince creep cover, coachella
Culture

Prince dazzled Coachella with Radiohead's 'Creep.' Years later, fan videos finally found a home.

baby names, '80s names, Colleen Slagen, @namingbebe, TikTok, naming expert, Heather, Jennifer, vintage names, parenting
Culture

17 once-trendy ‘80s girl names that just ‘didn't age well’

More For You

fart walking, post-meal walk, digestion, gas relief, blood sugar, type 2 diabetes, after-dinner stroll, la passeggiata, shatapawali, gut health, light exercise, health trends, microbiome, viral trend, swearing benefits, nose picking, saliva cleaning, dental health, amylase enzyme, mucus

Going on a slow "fart walk" after dinner provides several health benefits.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctors say the ‘fart walk’ trend could help you live longer

When cookbook author and influencer Marilyn Smith discussed “fart walking” on her Instagram, she couldn’t have expected the concept to blow up as it did. Social media is abound with several posts with, "#fartwalk join in on the trend of taking a walk after dinner in order to better release intestinal gas and aid in digestion." While this crude method is a jokey trend, doctors are saying that fart walking can actually improve your life.

According to Dr. Tim Tiutan, an internal medicine physician at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fart walking does more than just help you better digest your meals. In an Instagram reel, Dr. Tiutan states that going on a five to ten-minute walk after eating can help prevent blood sugar from spiking, thus lowering the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Keep ReadingShow less
worries, worry window, therapy tip, stress relief, therapeutic

Experts aren't saying "don't worry" but do say "worry for a half hour."

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say this daily 30-minute or less technique stops your worries from running wild

It’s human to feel worry and concern; however, many people can drown in it. One worry can lead to another, then another, and another, further until it overtakes your mind. “Just don’t worry about it,” well-meaning friends say. Yeah. Sure. Has that ever actually worked? But what if it’s the opposite? What if part of the solution to stop worrying is to worry? At least, for a little while.

For worrywarts and people who struggle with anxiety, experts and therapists recommend adopting a daily “worry window” or ”worry time” habit to combat worrying throughout the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
anxiety tips, sour candy, grounding techniques, mental health, anxiety management

Make anxiety pucker up.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists say an effective tool to fight off anxiety can be found in the candy aisle

Modern life can easily riddle a person with anxiety. Getting bills paid, making a good first impression, meeting a work deadline, and so many other things can make a person feel extra anxious. Fortunately, there are many techniques to help manage anxiety, plus one that many psychologists recommend, which seems a little out there. Their recommendation doesn’t come from a pharmacy but can be easily found at any grocery or convenience store. You just have to be willing to pucker up a little.

“Sour candy is an easy way to use distraction to pull yourself out of an anxiety spiral and interrupt your thoughts,” licensed psychotherapist Ciara Bogdanovic of Sagebrush Psychotherapy tells GOOD. “Additionally, it creates a moment of mindfulness and presence as it anchors you back to the here and now through the strong and hard-to-ignore flavor and sensations that come up when eating sour candy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
sleep divorce, separate bedrooms, couples sleep, older couples, snoring, mismatched schedules, night owl, morning person, sleep quality, intimacy, cuddling, relationship health, sleep hygiene, sleep poll, National Sleep Foundation, AASM survey, Dr Joseph Cilona, Reddit relationships, separate beds, marriage advice

More and more older couples are sleeping in different rooms.

Photo credit: Canva

Older couples share why they happily sleep separately, younger couples are taking note

For many people, having a partner in bed with you is a great way to end your day and go to sleep. Aside from the physical activity, it can be nice to share a warm bed and snuggle up with a person you love to release feel-good chemicals through cuddling, have a second body to help warm up the bed, and feel connected with your partner.

However, many older couples are routinely sleeping independently without any issue. Why is that? Well, many younger folks have gone to Reddit to ask older people why they’ve decided to stay together yet sleep alone with their spouses or partners.

Keep ReadingShow less
peanut allergies, pediatricians, allergies, child care, peanuts

Exposing babies to peanuts early could actually reduce the risk of an allergy.

Photo credit: Canva

Feeding babies peanuts helped over 40,000 kids avoid a troubling health trend

A decade ago, a rising health concern affecting children into adulthood still lingers today: peanut allergies. A study released in 2010 by researchers at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine found that cases of peanut allergies tripled between 1997 to 2008. In 2015, new evidence emerged that reduced peanut allergy cases, not by delaying the introduction of peanut products until age three as previously recommended, but by feeding them to children as infants. A decade later, the results showed that it worked.

In humans, peanut allergies occur when the immune system mistakenly recognizes the protein in peanuts as harmful. There is a wide range of peanut allergy symptoms; some people experience digestive problems, while others break out in hives. The most severe symptoms include dramatic drops in blood pressure and anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis can cause difficulty breathing and uncontrolled vomiting, which can be fatal as swelling in the throat closes off airways and reduces intake of oxygen. Understandably, parents and adults alike grew concerned about ingestion and exposure to peanuts and peanut products at schools, playgrounds, and other public spaces.

Keep ReadingShow less
scream club, stress relief, therapy, community, friendship

Feeling like screaming? Join the club.

Photo credit: Canva

People afraid to vent to their friends are meeting new ones through `scream clubs’

Life can be incredibly stressful and overwhelm a person with anxiety, stress, and burnout. It could come in the form of an argument with your kids, an unforeseen bill, dealing with a bad boss, or anything else. You don’t want to burden your friends with constant moaning about your life’s troubles, but it can get to the point where you just want to scream. If that sounds like you, join the club. No, seriously, you can join a literal screaming club.

A new trend is emerging worldwide, from Austin to Chicago to London and beyond. Meet up with others who are also having a rough time and scream as loudly as you can. These are called “screaming clubs,” and they’re forming new chapters in various communities to meet weekly to monthly, so locals can give a loud, cathartic scream together in public. Even if the screaming itself doesn’t solve a person’s problems, it seems to be bringing people together to make new friends who are also having a tough time.

Keep ReadingShow less
heartbreak, breakup, tips, mental health tips, relationships

What wouldn't your ex do with you?

Photo credit: Canva

The brokenhearted share the one tip that helped them all heal from their breakup

There are a few undeniable facts of life: the sky is blue, water is wet, and breakups suck. Even if it's for good, healthy reasons, breaking up can be incredibly heartbreaking and difficult. Because of how hard it can be to get over a broken relationship, professionals and everyday people have suggested several tips to help you move forward. However, there is one particular tip that many of the brokenhearted stand by.

People online suggest one way to get over a breakup is to do activities that you wanted to try or indulge in that your ex-partner wouldn’t do with you. This exercise can remind you what life can look like and be like post-relationship. It could remind you of a great pastime you once had or introduce you to a new interest that could help you form a new community.

Keep ReadingShow less
mental health, mental health state ranking, mental health tips, therapy, psychology

Where does your state rank in mental health?

Photo credit: Canva

New report ranks the best and worst states for mental health in America

Many of us are trying to get better. Better at managing our emotions. Better at treating other people with kindness and respect. Better at stewarding our mental health in healthy, effective ways. All of that requires availability, access, a positive environment, and time to address our unique issues. With that in mind, Mental Health America conducted research and released a report ranking all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to identify which have the most mentally healthy citizens and provide the best mental health care resources and access.

Mental Health America is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting mental health and protecting against mental illness across the United States. After analyzing 17 data measures, including surveys, they've published their 2025 report.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025