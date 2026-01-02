Skip to content
Neuroscientists say this might be the most relaxing song ever created

"Many women became drowsy and I would advise against driving while listening to the song because it could be dangerous."

Woman listens to music while watching a sunset

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Jan 02, 2026

If you are feeling stressed, you might reach for a glass of wine or a playlist featuring Enya. However, if you want the most scientifically efficient method to calm your nerves, you should be listening to Marconi Union.

According to research conducted by Mindlab International in the United Kingdom, the ambient track "Weightless" is the most relaxing song ever recorded.

The study presented participants with difficult, stress-inducing puzzles to solve as quickly as possible. As they worked, researchers monitored their brain activity, heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing while playing various songs.

The playlist included tracks known for their calming properties, including songs by Adele, Enya, and Coldplay.

However, "Weightless" blew the competition away.

According to the results, the song induced a 65% reduction in overall anxiety among participants. Furthermore, it was found to be 11% more effective than any other song tested at lowering physiological resting rates.

Engineered for Calm The song's potency is not an accident. The English ambient band Marconi Union collaborated with the British Academy of Sound Therapy to create the track.

Every element—from the harmonies and rhythms to the bass lines—was carefully arranged to slow the listener's heart rate, reduce blood pressure, and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. The song utilizes a rhythm that starts at 60 beats per minute and gradually slows to around 50. This triggers a phenomenon called "entrainment," where the listener's heartbeat naturally slows down to match the track's BPM.

A Warning Label

The song is so effective that Dr. David Lewis-Hodgson, who led the research, issued a warning.

"‘Weightless’ was so effective, many women became drowsy and I would advise against driving while listening to the song because it could be dangerous," he told the press.

If "Weightless" is too abstract for your taste, the study found other effective tracks for relaxation, including "Watermark" by Enya, "Pure Shores" by All Saints, and "Strawberry Swing" by Coldplay.

But if you really need to disconnect, put on some headphones, close your eyes, and let the science of sound do the work.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

Past Events
