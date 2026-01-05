Her 'mystery illness' was relentless. 6 years later, she finally got the diagnosis that changed her life.

For six long years, Maureen Henry lived in a painful and bewildering limbo. Plagued by a host of debilitating symptoms that no doctor could explain, she was forced to give up her career and navigate a life of uncertainty. As she told CBS News, "Living with a mystery illness, it's very isolating."

Her health problems—which included cognitive issues, fatigue, and body tics—began after a profound personal tragedy: losing both of her parents on the same day. As her condition worsened, she had to quit her job as a newborn photographer, which only made her situation more difficult. "They were constant, relentless. It was really hard. Once I stopped working, things got worse,” Henry explained.

After seeing seven different doctors without getting any answers, she was finally referred to Dr. Christian Amlang, a neurologist at Maimonides Health. He was the one who finally solved the mystery, diagnosing her with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, FND is a condition that disrupts the brain's ability to communicate with the body. As Dr. Amlang explained, "It is a condition that affects the brain's communication. So there's a breakdown of certain, we call it, networks in the brain, and the result is that there is a disconnect between different parts of the brain, and the brain and the body." The disorder is not intentionally produced by the patient and can often be linked to trauma or psychological stress.

For Henry, simply having a name for her condition was a massive relief. While there is no single cure for FND, the diagnosis gave her a clear path forward, involving a multidisciplinary approach of psychotherapy and neurological physical therapy.

After months of dedicated work, she began to see real improvement. She acknowledges the journey is difficult and requires immense effort. "The point is not to necessarily be right or be good at these [exercises]. It's to be super engaged, mind and body. It's not a quick fix. It takes a lot of work,” Henry said.

While her recovery is ongoing, for the first time in over half a decade, she has answers, a plan, and most importantly, hope.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.