'Ghost lake' which suddenly reappeared 130 years after vanishing is gone again

California’s Tulare Lake has been playing a game of hide-and-seek for centuries. Formed millions of years ago, the giant lake first disappeared 130 years ago, and then kept reappearing time after time. Its recurring appearance and disappearance gave it nicknames like “ghost lake” or “zombie lake.” In 2023 however, a massive snowstorm led to the flooding of the lake, but the waters didn’t stay there for too long. By April 2024, the lake began to disappear for the fifth time, reported Popular Mechanics. To seek this lake is to seek a shadow.

Representative Image Source: A vehicle drives near inundated farmland in the reemerging Tulare Lake, in California on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Once referred to as the “largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi River,” Tulare Lake was formed millions of years ago after rain and meltwater settled in the basin, as explained by the Sarah Mooney Museum. Till 1878, Tulare Lake covered an area as large as 30 townships or 1,080 square miles.

Representative Image Source: Floodwaters cover a road in the reemerging Tulare Lake, in California in April 2023. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“At this time, it contained so much water that a steamship could carry ‘agricultural supplies from the Bakersfield area up to Fresno (at the heart of the San Joaquin Valley) and then up to San Francisco, a distance of nearly 300 miles,” researcher Vivian Underhill of Northeastern University explained in a press release, and added, “However, in the succeeding decades, the ‘ancestral lakes’ and connecting waterways that made such a route possible all but vanished thanks to manmade irrigation.”

Located in the lowlands of the San Joaquin Valley, Tulare Lake was first drained in the 1800s, when settlers of the Tachi Yokut tribe were forced to live on its shores. The tribe relied on the lake for food, shelter, and as a trade route, per NPR. If people could drain that land, they would be granted ownership of segments of that land. This incentive lured these settlers to dry the water body.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Julia Volk

In 1938, pouring rainstorms nearly filled up the lake, and in 1983, the lake was rippling again. But over the past century, it has mostly been dry, appearing and disappearing again and again. In 2023, when the lake resurrected and the waters returned, Underhill called this process “reclamation.” Months after the lake’s remarkable resurrection, the wildlife returned to the area. “Birds of all kinds — pelicans, hawks, waterbirds are returning,” Underhill said, adding that “the Tachi also say that they’ve seen burrowing owls nesting around the shore.”

Representative Image Source: Floodwaters inundate farmland in the reemerging Tulare Lake, in California on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The waters were bubbling merrily until March 2024 when the lake was observed to be drying once again. When The Guardian’s reporter Dani Anguiano visited the lake, she found “sprouts of grass and thick mud” in the region. Before drying up, she estimated, that the lake submerged hundreds of acres of cotton, tomato, and pistachio fields, as well as homes, roads, and power infrastructure. Less than a year after its rebirth, Tulare Lake had shrunk to just 2,625 acres, according to the Kings County Office of Emergency Services. Experts proclaimed that the lake would vanish again in less than a year. “Despite the predictions, the lake is nearly gone,” said Dani Anguiano.