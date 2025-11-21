People share the 5 things they say are actually more valuable than time or money

Many people consider money to be the most important ingredient for finding happiness. As we age, the power of time is discussed as possibly being even more important. However, what happens when people are asked to uncover the things that matter most if you take money and time off the table?

In a recent r/AskReddit thread, a valuable question was offered, "Except for time and money, what is the #1 thing you wish you had more?" The responses were rather insightful and reveal a great deal about what brings people happiness—and what they feel is lacking in their lives.

1. People seek great and unique experiences

Vacations, moments with family, adventures, and even simple life milestones are consistently mentioned as important and valuable.

"sidequests with good friends"

"Friends willing to go on cool adventures with me."

"Drive to pursue the things I enjoy."

"Friends who can take time off and join me in the hobbies I like to do like MTB (mountain biking) and SxS (side by side off-road vehicles)"

"I’d love to play in a proper orchestra or be in a band, I just don’t have that sort of talent."

"Given the choice of places to visit I'd like to see first-hand how Voyager 2 is handling it's mission."

"I wish to return to my rural forest roots and move away from the city."

"the beach"

Having a life that offers unique experiences is one of the core values of human existence. A 2025 study in Emergent Mind shared Schwartz's Theory of Basic Human Values and found that humans have an innate need for novelty and stimulation. Not only do these "non-routine" opportunities offer adventure, but they also help people express individuality and autonomy.

2. Good health, both physically and mentally

As we age and have more life experiences, the undeniable value of health reveals just how priceless it actually is. There doesn't seem to be enough money or time to replace the peace of mind and gratitude for physical and mental well-being.

"Best answer. Feeling well rested and energized. I’ve never felt that way but I imagine it’s must be nice."

"You can have all the time in the world and still not have energy"

"Not to get too deep in the weeds but 10 years of chronic severe insomnia has been... A LOT"

"Executive function. My brain’s task manager keeps 'not responding.' Send patches and updates, please."

"GOOD health. I miss it so damn bad"

"Definitely energy. Not just a good night's sleep, but an inner boost so you can still find the energy after work for hobbies, sports, socializing, and self-improvement. Often, you have the time, but the mental and physical strength is gone."

There is strong evidence to support the benefits and link between physical activity and mental health. A 2024 study in BMC showed that exercise not only provided endorphins, but also supported healthy mental pathways, leading to a better body image, stronger social interactions, and reduced fatigue. A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine showed that physical activity is strongly linked to lower rates of psychological issues like anxiety, depression, and stress.

3. Relationships and connections

The world can be a lonely place if a sense of community isn't found. Some of the more common responses were:

"Close trustworthy friends"

"Love"

"People to go shows with"

"Friends. Loving, close family."

"My grandparents. I miss them so much"

"Life partner with whom I could share my everyday life.."

"Family or companionship."



"Love and affection"

People overwhelmingly say love, friendship, and belonging matter more than most anything. Strong social bonds predict happiness in ways that income cannot. A 2025 study in BioMed Central showed that having meaningful social ties and engaging in social activities with friends and peers was strongly linked to psychological well-being. These emotional connections help to build resilience, making people more capable of navigating stressors in ways money alone could not provide.

4. Purpose and Meaning

Science suggests people find value in both the pursuit of individual achievements and in serving the community. Being a mom, a doctor, or a musician, and volunteering have an inherent value attached to them. Here are some thoughts by Redditors about finding a life's calling:

"The ability to follow through on the various brilliant ideas I have at 1am."

"a purpose in life"

"Agree 100%"

"Life is difficult when you don't have a passion for anything"

Having a sense of purpose can be a powerful tool and motivator for pursuing actions that offer an enjoyable life. A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine found that a life's purpose isn't just something nice to have. Having a focused direction is tied to mental health and buffers against disorders like depression, anxiety, and dementia.

5. People want to be their best version

It’s probably not surprising that many people want to become the best versions of themselves. Here are some of the comments Redditors shared about their pursuit of self-improvement:

"I see people around me who have less experience and knowledge than I do, but have so much confidence, which I don't, and they get everything they want."

"Self Esteem"

"disciplin[e]"

"Patience, empathy, and sharing my resources with those less fortunate…. But I am working on being better at it."

"If you say something with your whole chest and you truly believe it, you can usually get away with most things."

What was particularly interesting about this sequence of responses was the support and encouragement offered by other Redditors. Starting with u/Whole Character-3134, saying, "This is doable. You just have to work on yourself." And then u/kstacey offered, "Fake it until you make it." A successful life hack was shared by u/694meok, "Start with small things and build confidence with those little things and it will naturally start to build."

A 2023 study in BioMed Central found that boosting self-esteem has lasting positive effects on mental health. It's also one of the most important foundational building patterns for mediating loneliness. A 2025 study in Frontiers demonstrated that a growth mindset contributes positively to a person's sense of authenticity and overall well-being.

Some things that are certainly worthy of thinking about

These are some of the less common ideas that people offered in their responses:

"The ability to manipulate matter on an atomic level with my mind."

"Hair"

"Snacks"

"Sanity"

"Cheese, you can never have enough cheese."

"Land"

"Peace"

"Cuddles"

"I'm kind of just fine existing."

"Dogs"

"luck"

"Finding a healthy perspective and incorporating even some of these things most likely can bring a happier and more enjoyable life."

"Karate skills"

"Waffles"

"Muscle"

"Dopamine"

Money has a significant impact on our ability to pursue various things in our lives. Food and shelter are certainly influenced by abundance and lack of access to money. Where we choose to invest our time has a massive impact on our life experience. Some of the suggestions above seem worthy of investing our time and resources.