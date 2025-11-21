Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

People share the 5 things they say are actually more valuable than time or money

"Friends willing to go on cool adventures with me."

skydiving, volunteer, time, money, happiness, purpose, Reddit, Redditors

Sky diving and volunteering at a food bank.

Photo credit Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesNov 21, 2025
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Many people consider money to be the most important ingredient for finding happiness. As we age, the power of time is discussed as possibly being even more important. However, what happens when people are asked to uncover the things that matter most if you take money and time off the table?

In a recent r/AskReddit thread, a valuable question was offered, "Except for time and money, what is the #1 thing you wish you had more?" The responses were rather insightful and reveal a great deal about what brings people happiness—and what they feel is lacking in their lives.

unique experiences, friends, adventure, human values, novely, stimulation, autonomy, individuality People on a beautiful hike.Photo credit: Canva

1. People seek great and unique experiences

Vacations, moments with family, adventures, and even simple life milestones are consistently mentioned as important and valuable.

"sidequests with good friends"

"Friends willing to go on cool adventures with me."

"Drive to pursue the things I enjoy."

"Friends who can take time off and join me in the hobbies I like to do like MTB (mountain biking) and SxS (side by side off-road vehicles)"

"I’d love to play in a proper orchestra or be in a band, I just don’t have that sort of talent."

"Given the choice of places to visit I'd like to see first-hand how Voyager 2 is handling it's mission."

"I wish to return to my rural forest roots and move away from the city."

"the beach"

Having a life that offers unique experiences is one of the core values of human existence. A 2025 study in Emergent Mind shared Schwartz's Theory of Basic Human Values and found that humans have an innate need for novelty and stimulation. Not only do these "non-routine" opportunities offer adventure, but they also help people express individuality and autonomy.

ageing, mental health, physical health, brain, energy, fatigue, psychological response, stress, body image A healthy senior couple.Photo credit: Canva

2. Good health, both physically and mentally

As we age and have more life experiences, the undeniable value of health reveals just how priceless it actually is. There doesn't seem to be enough money or time to replace the peace of mind and gratitude for physical and mental well-being.

"Best answer. Feeling well rested and energized. I’ve never felt that way but I imagine it’s must be nice."

"You can have all the time in the world and still not have energy"

"Not to get too deep in the weeds but 10 years of chronic severe insomnia has been... A LOT"

"Executive function. My brain’s task manager keeps 'not responding.' Send patches and updates, please."

"GOOD health. I miss it so damn bad"

"Definitely energy. Not just a good night's sleep, but an inner boost so you can still find the energy after work for hobbies, sports, socializing, and self-improvement. Often, you have the time, but the mental and physical strength is gone."

There is strong evidence to support the benefits and link between physical activity and mental health. A 2024 study in BMC showed that exercise not only provided endorphins, but also supported healthy mental pathways, leading to a better body image, stronger social interactions, and reduced fatigue. A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine showed that physical activity is strongly linked to lower rates of psychological issues like anxiety, depression, and stress.

relationships, connections, companionship, friendship, love, affection, family, emotional connection A diverse group of friends together.Photo credit: Canva (kzenon)

3. Relationships and connections

The world can be a lonely place if a sense of community isn't found. Some of the more common responses were:

"Close trustworthy friends"

"Love"

"People to go shows with"

"Friends. Loving, close family."

"My grandparents. I miss them so much"

"Life partner with whom I could share my everyday life.."

"Family or companionship."

"Love and affection"

People overwhelmingly say love, friendship, and belonging matter more than most anything. Strong social bonds predict happiness in ways that income cannot. A 2025 study in BioMed Central showed that having meaningful social ties and engaging in social activities with friends and peers was strongly linked to psychological well-being. These emotional connections help to build resilience, making people more capable of navigating stressors in ways money alone could not provide.

doctor, achievement, purpose, meaning, mood disorders, focused direction, life, dementia A doctor connects with a young boy. www.good.is

4. Purpose and Meaning

Science suggests people find value in both the pursuit of individual achievements and in serving the community. Being a mom, a doctor, or a musician, and volunteering have an inherent value attached to them. Here are some thoughts by Redditors about finding a life's calling:

"The ability to follow through on the various brilliant ideas I have at 1am."

"a purpose in life"

"Agree 100%"

"Life is difficult when you don't have a passion for anything"

Having a sense of purpose can be a powerful tool and motivator for pursuing actions that offer an enjoyable life. A 2023 study in the National Library of Medicine found that a life's purpose isn't just something nice to have. Having a focused direction is tied to mental health and buffers against disorders like depression, anxiety, and dementia.

self improvement, resources, support, knowledge, confidence, self esteem, discipline, empathy Self talk in front of the mirror.Photo credit: Canva

5. People want to be their best version

It’s probably not surprising that many people want to become the best versions of themselves. Here are some of the comments Redditors shared about their pursuit of self-improvement:

"I see people around me who have less experience and knowledge than I do, but have so much confidence, which I don't, and they get everything they want."

"Self Esteem"

"disciplin[e]"

"Patience, empathy, and sharing my resources with those less fortunate…. But I am working on being better at it."

"If you say something with your whole chest and you truly believe it, you can usually get away with most things."

What was particularly interesting about this sequence of responses was the support and encouragement offered by other Redditors. Starting with u/Whole Character-3134, saying, "This is doable. You just have to work on yourself." And then u/kstacey offered, "Fake it until you make it." A successful life hack was shared by u/694meok, "Start with small things and build confidence with those little things and it will naturally start to build."

A 2023 study in BioMed Central found that boosting self-esteem has lasting positive effects on mental health. It's also one of the most important foundational building patterns for mediating loneliness. A 2025 study in Frontiers demonstrated that a growth mindset contributes positively to a person's sense of authenticity and overall well-being.

sanity, ideas, land, healthy perspective, enjoyable life, career, peace, cuddles Lightbulb of ideas.Photo credit Canva

Some things that are certainly worthy of thinking about

These are some of the less common ideas that people offered in their responses:

"The ability to manipulate matter on an atomic level with my mind."

"Hair"

"Snacks"

"Sanity"

"Cheese, you can never have enough cheese."

"Land"

"Peace"

"Cuddles"

"I'm kind of just fine existing."

"Dogs"

"luck"

"Finding a healthy perspective and incorporating even some of these things most likely can bring a happier and more enjoyable life."

"Karate skills"

"Waffles"

"Muscle"

"Dopamine"

Money has a significant impact on our ability to pursue various things in our lives. Food and shelter are certainly influenced by abundance and lack of access to money. Where we choose to invest our time has a massive impact on our life experience. Some of the suggestions above seem worthy of investing our time and resources.

experienceshealthpurposerelationshipsselfimprovementunique ideasmoneymental healthconnectionscommunityself esteemlife hacks

The Latest

skydiving, volunteer, time, money, happiness, purpose, Reddit, Redditors
Culture

People share the 5 things they say are actually more valuable than time or money

social norms, conversation, social skills, meeting people, awkward encounters
Culture

The super small social rules that people say are 'absolutely impossible' to follow

Kola Superdeep Borehole, deepest hole on Earth, Russia, geology, drilling, Mariana Trench, sounds of hell, Earth's crust, science mystery, China drilling
Past Events

Terrifying sounds captured from below the Earth as scientists were digging the deepest hole ever

lie detection, cognitive load, multitasking, psychology, University of Portsmouth, Aldert Vrij, secondary task, deception, behavioral science, polygraph
Science & Tech

Scientists found a brilliantly simple hack for spotting a liar

More For You

aaron paul, smartphones, cell phone usage, technology, cell phones and kids

Aaron Paul recalls how his daughter made him rethink his smartphone use.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Aaron Paul recalls heartbreaking exchange with his daughter that made him rethink smartphone use

If you own a smartphone and aren’t addicted to it, I sincerely salute you from afar. It’s so easy to grow obsessed with the passive dopamine rush of browsing internet headlines and scrolling our social feeds.

In any brief moment of everyday silence—sitting in the dentist’s waiting room, riding in the passenger seat during an argument with my wife, even waiting for commercials to end during a TV show—I find my hand unconsciously reaching for my pocket. That feels…not normal, and I often think about the effect it must have on my relationships with friends and family. It’s not like magically rewinding the clock to the dial-up era would fix everything, but maybe certain situations call for leaving our phones undisturbed.

Keep ReadingShow less
thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping

Woman looks in mirror at thrift store

Canva

She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse along with a stunning handwritten note

Whether it was luck or pure chance, sometimes the most unexpected things happen. Lynora (@marthainfused) shared a surprising experience from a recent shopping trip, as reported by The Independent. While thrifting at Goodwill, she stumbled upon a Coach bag in decent condition—and for a steal of a price.

“Got this coach bag at Goodwill. I paid $6.99 for it,” the woman mentioned, adding, “Wait till you find out what’s inside.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Barack Obama, Sophia Bailey-Klugh, LGBTQ, marriage equality, bullying, two dads, presidential letter, good news, compassion, parenting

(L) A child's handwritten letter to President Obama; (R) Barack Obama in 2025

(L-R) Reddit and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White via Wikimedia Commons

Barack Obama wrote a beautiful letter to a 10-year-old girl being bullied for having gay parents

In 2012, three years before the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, the "marriage debate" was a deeply personal and often painful issue for families across the country. It was during this time that 10-year-old Sophia Bailey-Klugh was facing cruel taunts from classmates for having two fathers. Instead of suffering in silence, she decided to write a letter asking for advice from her hero: President Barack Obama.

'It Really Hurts My Heart and Feelings'

Her letter was a mix of childhood honesty and a direct plea for advice from her hero.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting, bullying, Samm Jane, TikTok, viral video, respect for women, tough love, single mom, apology, accountability

A mom scolds her child

Canva

Mom found out son called a girl ‘ugly.' So she decided to teach him a lesson in decency.

A single mom’s "old-school" parenting lesson is earning her massive praise online after she shared how she handled a situation with her 11-year-old son. In a video, Samm Jane (@sammjane2) explained that she discovered her son had been sending horrible, bullying text messages to a girl.

Samm immediately took his phone and read the exchange. “This poor girl... He’s only sent her the most harsh message that you could send to any female,” the mom said, explaining that her son had called the girl “fat” and “ugly.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Heidi Johnson, tough love, mom, parenting, viral letter, Facebook, 13-year-old, YouTuber son, accidental viral post, parenting debate, roommate letter

Portion of a handwritten letter with text quote overlayed on top

Heidi Johnson/Facebook

A mom's 'tough love' letter to her 'YouTuber' son went viral. Then the online shaming began.

When Heidi Johnson’s 13-year-old son began lashing out, claiming he was independent and didn't need to follow her rules, she decided to give him a dose of the reality he was asking for. She wrote him a "tough love" letter, reframing their relationship from mother-and-son to "roommates" and outlining his new financial responsibilities.

The lesson began immediately. “He came home, saw the note, crumpled it on the floor, and stormed out of the apartment," Johnson wrote in a detailed follow-up on Facebook. He returned for a "sit in" in her room, "where he did laugh at me and repeat, 'Really? What are you going to do? You can't take my stuff, etc'."

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Trupiano, deaf, hard of hearing, sign language, ASL, teaching, viral story, linguistic access, fart story, first grade

A teacher teaches a young student with a hearing aid on sign language

Canva

Teacher hilariously had to explain to deaf students that people can hear their farts

Anna Trupiano, a first-grade teacher at a school for deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students, often navigates subjects that fall outside the standard curriculum. But one lesson was particularly unexpected: the acoustics of passing gas. This hilarious incident, which Trupiano shared in a now-famous (and now deleted) post from 2018, created a profound teaching moment about all the "incidental" things deaf children miss out on.

The moment came when a six-year-old student farted so loudly that several of their hearing classmates began to laugh. The child who farted, along with the other deaf students, was completely baffled by the reaction, having no idea that farts make a sound.

Keep ReadingShow less
viral story, fashion fail, hidden pattern, optical illusion, imgur, funny fashion, nsfw, mom

(L) Woman looks at the ocean; (R) a summer dress

(L) Canva; (R) Imgur

Mom wears summer dress for years before finally noticing the risqué pattern in plain sight

Most people have that one go-to item in their closet. It might be a ratty old t-shirt from a concert, a perfectly worn-in pair of jeans, or a college sweatshirt that has seen better days. They're the pieces that feel comfortable, familiar, and just plain you.

For one mom, that staple item was a breezy, floral-print summer dress. It was, by all accounts, an unremarkable garment she had worn for years without a second thought. That all changed when her child, an Imgur user, took a much, much closer look.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025