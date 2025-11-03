Miss Colombia has great reply when asked if she'd save famous paintings or a guard dog in a fire

After all the evening gowns, talent showcases, and perfectly rehearsed smiles, beauty pageants usually come down to one make-or-break moment — the final question. It’s the test that reveals not just poise under pressure, but wit, empathy, and depth of character.
Back in 1994, Miss Colombia delivered one of those rare answers that stopped people in their tracks. Her response was so thoughtful and full of heart that it’s still being talked about decades later. A clip of that unforgettable moment has resurfaced, thanks to @missuniversetrivia on Instagram, reminding everyone why her words became an instant classic.
Miss Colombia gives a heartwarming answer to the final question at a contest.Instagram | @missuniversetrivia
Why this 30-year-old pageant answer still resonates
The final question for Miss Colombia 1994 went, "What would you save from a museum on fire: famous paintings or the guard dog?" The woman patiently listened to the whole question before exclaiming in surprise, "Oh my god! The dog!" She laughed a little before explaining her choice: "The paintings are art, and art is to be given away like love or like peace." She added, "Animals, plants, and people are life, and life is to be kept."
She firmly stated her answer and didn't think even for a moment before explaining the reason behind her choice. The answer was met with huge applause and cheers from the audience. People cheered for quite some time as the woman who would soon be crowned Miss Colombia gave them a big smile.
"A Colombian classic: The winning answer that Miss Cesar, Tatiana Castro, gave to the final question," the caption revealed. "Minutes later, she was crowned Miss Colombia 1994. Brilliant and charming!" Many people took to the comments section of the video to appreciate Castro's answer and share their own perspectives.
What readers are saying now
@milansokolovski wrote, "It’s amazing how rhetoric can persuade people. A million pageant contestants could have said essentially the same thing and most people would think it childish or contrived. And yet, the way she responds and the way she elaborates was what sold us. You can see immediately when she replies, 'of course the dogs,' there is almost utter hesitation from the crowd. But how she responds to that silence, with clarity, conviction, and reason to support her empathy, was moving. A lesson to those over-relying on AI to do their PR, comms and/or marketing work for them." @elnazvsn commented, "Her answer is very heartwarming, but his question is offensive and highlights the unfortunate reality of our messed-up world where many struggle to distinguish between living and non-living beings."
@portsherry remarked, "For those few that think that art is more valuable because it can last and inspire for much longer than a normal lifespan... Any artist worth their salt will tell you that art is an expression, a specific reminder of the wonder and complexity of life. Art is 100% worth saving, but given the choice of saving art or saving life, not choosing life would be missing the point of art on a cosmic scale." @bethdavis2193 shared, "I’m afraid I would have been booed off the stage. Dogs come and go and have a short lifespan and a valuable artwork can be enjoyed for centuries. But I am a dog lover, of course. I have one and I do love him."
This article originally appeared last year.