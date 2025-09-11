This grandma's 60-second trick for stained plastic containers is a total game-changer

It’s one of the most frustrating kitchen conundrums: the dreaded, orange-stained plastic container that once held spaghetti sauce or chili. No matter how much you scrub, a ghostly tint remains, making the container feel permanently dirty.

But a classic viral video from 2023, shared by TikToker Ariganja (@ariganja), brought a simple, grandma-approved solution to millions.

In the video, Ariganja shows a discolored container, explaining that she learned the trick from her friend's grandmother. “I am going to teach you something that my friend's grandma taught me a long time ago,” she says.

A pile of dirty plastic containers Canva

The method is brilliantly simple.

Put a squirt of dish soap into the stained container. Fill it about a third of the way with hot water. Rip a paper towel into a few pieces and place them inside. Secure the lid and shake vigorously for 45-60 seconds.

When she opens the lid and pours out the soapy water, the result is astonishing: the container is completely clear and stain-free. “Best hack I was ever taught,” Ariganja wrote in the caption.

@ariganja Best hack i was ever taught 💘 #grandmasarethebest #fyp #foryoupage #hack #cleaninghack

More Than Just a Cleaning Tip

This simple trick does more than just save your Tupperware; it’s a small act of sustainability. In a world struggling with plastic waste—where, according to a 2022 report cited by Smithsonian magazine, only 5-6% of plastic was recycled in the U.S.—finding ways to extend the life of the plastic we already own is crucial. Instead of throwing away a stained container, this hack restores it, fighting back against a throwaway culture.

Overhead shot of a recycling plant Canva

The video sparked a wave of comments, with many viewers stunned by the simple effectiveness. User @rebgoe wrote, “I kept watching this thinking it was a joke... waiting for her to say 'and then throw it away,' but the actual result of it actually cleaning is better.”

Other users shared their own preventative tips. User @chick__norris suggested, “Also spraying the container with Pam before you put the food in will prevent the orange!” And @justagirlfromcolorado offered another solution: “Set them out in the sun for the day; nothing in it too. The sun bleaches it back to clear!”

Whether it's a clever trick from grandma or a tip from a fellow user, these small pieces of shared wisdom prove that sometimes the best solutions are the simplest ones.

You can follow Ariganja (@ariganja) on TikTok for lifestyle content.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.