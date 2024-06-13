How ‘MythBusters’ helped a wrongly convicted man prove his innocence after 35 years in prison

Arson and murder are serious offenses in the court of law. People who are found guilty of committing these crimes face heavy prison sentences. In September 1986, 18-year-old John Galvan saw his life turn upside down when he was wrongfully convicted of arson and murder. He was handed a life sentence, however, 21 years into it, he stumbled upon an episode of Discovery Channel's "Mythbusters," that helped him prove his innocence, as per IFLScience.

Image Source: David Leavy speaks onstage during Discovery's 'MythBusters' panel at Discovery Communications TCA Winter 2015 at the Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Discovery Communications)

It all started when a fire broke out in a Chicago apartment building that resulted in the deaths of two brothers, Guadalupe and Julio Martinez. Their siblings Blanca Martinez and Jorge Martinez escaped the fire and upon investigation, told police that a woman from the neighborhood had threatened to burn down the building to take revenge for her brother's death.

When police questioned the said woman, she denied involvement and put all the blame on John. The police further interviewed some neighbors who blamed John, his brother, and the brother of Arthur Almendarez, John's neighbor. Interestingly, John was asleep at his grandmother’s the night of the fire and no evidence indicated his involvement in the crime yet the police arrested him and his brother, as well as Mr. Almendarez and his brother.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Kindel Media

The situation got worse as Victor Switski, the lead detective on the case, used deceptive tactics and brute force to get John and Mr. Almendarez to sign fabricated confessions. The confession stated that John, Mr. Almendarez, and Francisco Nanez (his brother-in-law) started the fire by throwing a gasoline-filled bottle at the building and then tossing a cigarette into the pool of gasoline to ignite it. The three were later convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated arson which led to lifetime imprisonment without parole.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Ron Lach

However, as fate had intended, John, 39, was watching a rerun of "Mythbusters" when he stumbled upon the particular episode that focused on proving how one couldn’t ignite a pool of gasoline with a lit cigarette - his key to freedom. In "MythBusters," hosts Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage are often spotted debunking Hollywood myths by attempting to recreate scenes from movies scientifically. John was instantly interested when he saw them try to use a cigarette to light a pool of gasoline. The failure of the experiment prompted the prisoner to take steps toward proving his innocence.

Without any delay, he contacted his lawyer Tara Thompson and told her about what he had witnessed in the episode. “Once I saw it, I couldn’t wait to tell Tara,” he said, per Innocence Project. After talking to John, Thompson was left speechless and realized the need to further investigate the arson science aspect of his case. "As a lawyer, it made me realize that there are things you have to look deeper into—you can’t assume that you understand the science until you’ve looked into it," she said.

The show’s findings were confirmed by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The bureau made more than 2,000 attempts to ignite gasoline with a cigarette, all of which failed. However, it took more than a decade for Thompson to finally present their findings to the court. In 2017, they provided seven witnesses who attested to being tortured by Switski, the detective who had interrogated John. They also presented an arson expert who testified that John's confession statement was scientifically impossible.

It took another five years for them to get their convictions vacated. In 2022, all three were finally exonerated after spending 35 years in the prison cell for a crime they did not commit. After being released, they took time to adjust to the freedom as an adult outside prison walls. "It’s been hard, I feel out of place, there’s a lot to learn and I don’t know where I’m supposed to be … I don’t know what to do," John said.