Iceland live streams a McDonald's cheeseburger from 2009 and it still looks the same

While thinking of historical artifacts, one might think of antique jewelry, engraved ornaments, or cryptic diaries. However, the history of Iceland is marked with an unusual artifact. Believe it or not, it is a 14-year-old cheeseburger from McDonald’s. The Big Mac, along with fries, has been on display in a museum in Iceland, presently attracting thousands of visitors who are curious to see this relic.

The story draws back to 2012 when a man named Hjortur Smarason was clearing up his house to move in somewhere else. When he was sifting through his stuff, he stumbled upon a paper packet of McDonald's, slinging with a cheeseburger wrapped in butter paper and a tub of fries; a meal that Smarason purchased in 2009 when McDonald’s was getting shut down in Iceland. This was the last meal purchased from McDonald’s in that country.

To his astonishment, the snacks were still in an immaculate condition, free from any speck of mold or decay. They appeared as fresh as if the burger pattie had just been grilled and the buns just flipped. “It looked like I bought it just 15 minutes earlier,” Smarason told Atlas Obscura. “And the same with the fries, it all looked almost new. Just turned cold on the way home.”

Smarason realized he had discovered a real vestige that was worthy of a museum exhibit. “This was now like a historical artifact that belonged to Iceland,” said Smárason and added, “The last McDonald’s burger in Iceland. And what do you do with a historical artifact? You put it in a museum.” At first, the relic was displayed at the National Museum of Iceland. In 2020, Smárason then handed it to the Bus Hostel, Reykjavik, where the meal was exhibited for several years. At present, the finger food is displayed at another hostel in southern Iceland, the Snotra House, which also organized a live stream of the burger and fries in 2019 and thrilled the internet.

Speaking about the time capsule, the hostel's owner Siggi Sigurdur told BBC News, "The old guy is still there, feeling quite well. It still looks quite good actually. It's a fun thing, of course, but it makes you think about what you are eating. There is no mold, it's only the paper wrapping that looks old." She further said that people come from around the world to see the antique burger.

Talking about the reason behind the snack staying fresh after all these years, McDonald’s clarified that their burgers don’t decompose due to a lack of moisture. McDonald’s sold its last meal in Iceland on 30th October 2009. It is said that, in 2008, the country suffered an economic collapse that left its currency, the Icelandic króna, incredibly weak. The imported produce needed by McDonald’s regulations was far too expensive for the existing outlets to continue being profitable. And so, it was shut down.

At present, there is no McDonald’s outlet in Iceland. However, a new fast food chain called Metro replaced McDonald’s. Metro sells everything, from hamburgers to french fries, salads, wraps, mozzarella sticks, soft drinks, and milkshakes.