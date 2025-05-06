A guy challenged anyone to name a Jason Statham movie character and the results were hilarious

Film fanatics were presented a challenge on Reddit that even the most knowledgeable movie buff would struggle with. The thread seemed very simple: Name one name of a character Jason Statham has played. The result? A fleet of cinephiles at a loss for words.
Jason Statham has had starring roles in films ever since 1998 when he was in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. His breakthrough role in that cult classic eventually got him into bigger Hollywood roles and into billion-dollar blockbuster franchises. Clearly, surely film fans remember his character’s name in that movie. Do you?
The fans on Reddit struggled and struggled in the comment section to come up with even one character name played by Statham:
“Hobbs and/or Shaw.”
“The beekeeper, the transporter, the mechanic.”
“He was great as Crank in Crank.”
“Does he have a name in The Transporter? Is he Transporter?”
“John DeathRace”
“Meg, from The Meg”
@sweetderekproduct
Jason Statham doesn’t have character names it’s Jason Statham. Our guest blew our minds with this one, new episode of The Naturals Podcast this Monday 10am! #thenaturalspod #podcast #comedy #funny #lasvegas #movies #jasonstatham #action #mindblowing #mindblowingfacts #share #new #comedian #actor #lol #fypシ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage
While several film buffs were able to go down Statham’s filmography which included Snatch (he played Turkish), The Transporter (he portrayed Frank Martin in three of those films), The Meg (as Jonas Taylor), Crank (as Chev Chelios in two films), and many others, they couldn’t remember the names of any characters. Even for Hobbs & Shaw, in which they had a fifty-fifty chance of naming the correct title character even though Statham played Deckard Shaw in three Fast and the Furious movies before that one.
Jason Statham’s character in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was named Bacon by the way.
So, why is this the case? Why do so many people outright name Statham’s characters as “Jason Statham” rather than as the given name?
It’s up for debate, but one particular reason that deserves mentioning is one that plagues many successful actors: typecasting. A person looks at the differences in the roles Statham has played and there isn’t much variety to speak of. He typically plays a working class Brit with a gravelly voice that’s usually a badass in martial arts and firearms. He doesn’t “disappear” into a role by changing his now-trademark accent, wearing prosthetics or gaining weight to hide his strong jawline, or wear a wig to hide his shaved head. He’s essentially the same character type but just in a different movie plot or a job. He’s…well, he’s Jason Statham.
That’s not a criticism of Statham's acting ability though. Many actors fall into typecasting and it’s hard for them to get out, with many different websites pointing this out. It’s why people refer to Ryan Reynolds as his name for movies when he plays Chris Brander (Just Friends), Michael Bryce (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), and Waiting… (Monty) when he’s not in Deadpool (Deadpool, duh).
Even when some stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger shift into different genres to show range and a different side of their personality, they can still be typecast. When he shifted from action to comedy roles, does anyone remember his characters Julius Benedict, John Kimble, or Howard Langston? Or do you just remember him as the muscled, Austrian-accented Arnold in Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and Jingle All the Way?
@thatsbronte
Do you know an actor who ALWAYS plays the same type? #acting #womeninfilm #film #tv #typecast #fandom #michaelcera #xyzbca #xyz #tips
Whatever the reason, it’s funny to think that so many actors are acting as the same versions of previously portrayed characters over and over again to the point that they’re characters themselves. It also provides some great questions to ask and to study for movie trivia night at the bar, too.
Say hello to my little friend...literally.
TikTok shocked by 15-year-old unhinged viral clip of kids performing Scarface in school play
Think about the most outrageous film that could be adapted to the stage. Now, imagine the cast of that theatrical production is entirely children, ranging in age from 7 to 10. Now, film it and let the world react.
That’s what director Marc Klasfeld had in mind when he held auditions with professional child actors for a shocking video, meant to look like an elementary school production of the cult film-favorite Scarface. In a now 15-year-old interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked why he thought this was a good idea, Klasfeld admits, "I thought this would be a nice fit into the kind of YouTube arena of viral videos. And I was right."
The result? Kids yelling “mother-fudger,” piles of popcorn meant to look like cocaine, and outrageous, lengthy scenes of children pointing Super Soakers at one another.
Marc, mostly known as an accomplished commercial and music video director, later adds, "I enjoy making provocative art. I like stirring debate and causing conversation. You're going to get two sides of the coin no matter what you do. People are going to love and hate everything. People loved and hated Avatar. People loved and hated the Jennifer Aniston movie. And people love and hate this. I guess that's a part of having something that's successful out there. There’s got to be certain people that hate it for people to love it."
Once they got their perfect cast, it didn’t take long to put together. He shares, "It was a one-take, so it was pretty much just choosing the right take. About a month altogether."
People sure did react, as it acquired millions of views and comments from all over the Internet. Some were horrified, some were outraged, and many thought it was the funniest thing they'd ever seen. But Marc emphasizes that the kids in the video were not scandalized. "They’ve heard the f-word. They’ve seen more violence in their everyday lives for as long as they can remember. So for this, they’ve seen worse things than this all the time. So this wasn’t that big of a deal for them."
Tony Montana Dancing GIFGiphy
Enter TikTok. The clip (which just popped up again recently on Facebook) was reposted a few years back, and, once again, the comments continue to run the gamut from indignation to full praise. One TikTok user exclaimed, "Bro, I can’t even remember my grocery list, how the fudge did these kids memorize this whole scene lol?"
Others expressed confusion: "I'm not sure whether to be angry or amazed." Some chose anger: "Just imagine, you know these kids watched the movie to get the characters right. And the parents cheering? Yeah, yeah."
Many commenters believed it was a real school play and commended the production for "keepin' it real": "That school keeps it real. Nowadays, kids know so much about guns and drugs, might as well teach them that bad choices don’t end well."
Yet another enjoyed it but was concerned that the parents of the children would not. "Love the tray full of popcorn. But my God, I would hate to see the hell these parents probably raised."
For the most part, the reviews were glowing. Many complimented the acting, and one claimed they definitely would have "preferred this play over their own school production of Macbeth."
Tony Montana / Scarface / Al Pacino | Consultas y pedidos a:… | Flickrwww.flickr.com
And perhaps the biggest compliment? "Al Pacino will be proud."