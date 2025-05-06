Skip to content
A guy challenged anyone to name a Jason Statham movie character and the results were hilarious

Pop quiz: Is he Hobbs or Shaw?

jason statham, typecasting, film buffs, movie stars, acting

Can you name a Jason Statham character?

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
Erik Barnes
May 06, 2025
Erik Barnes
Film fanatics were presented a challenge on Reddit that even the most knowledgeable movie buff would struggle with. The thread seemed very simple: Name one name of a character Jason Statham has played. The result? A fleet of cinephiles at a loss for words.

Jason Statham has had starring roles in films ever since 1998 when he was in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. His breakthrough role in that cult classic eventually got him into bigger Hollywood roles and into billion-dollar blockbuster franchises. Clearly, surely film fans remember his character’s name in that movie. Do you?

The fans on Reddit struggled and struggled in the comment section to come up with even one character name played by Statham:

“Hobbs and/or Shaw.”

“The beekeeper, the transporter, the mechanic.”

“He was great as Crank in Crank.”

“Does he have a name in The Transporter? Is he Transporter?”

“John DeathRace”

“Meg, from The Meg

Jason Statham doesn't have character names it's Jason Statham.

While several film buffs were able to go down Statham’s filmography which included Snatch (he played Turkish), The Transporter (he portrayed Frank Martin in three of those films), The Meg (as Jonas Taylor), Crank (as Chev Chelios in two films), and many others, they couldn’t remember the names of any characters. Even for Hobbs & Shaw, in which they had a fifty-fifty chance of naming the correct title character even though Statham played Deckard Shaw in three Fast and the Furious movies before that one.

Jason Statham’s character in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was named Bacon by the way.

So, why is this the case? Why do so many people outright name Statham’s characters as “Jason Statham” rather than as the given name?

It’s up for debate, but one particular reason that deserves mentioning is one that plagues many successful actors: typecasting. A person looks at the differences in the roles Statham has played and there isn’t much variety to speak of. He typically plays a working class Brit with a gravelly voice that’s usually a badass in martial arts and firearms. He doesn’t “disappear” into a role by changing his now-trademark accent, wearing prosthetics or gaining weight to hide his strong jawline, or wear a wig to hide his shaved head. He’s essentially the same character type but just in a different movie plot or a job. He’s…well, he’s Jason Statham.

Does he know who he is

That’s not a criticism of Statham's acting ability though. Many actors fall into typecasting and it’s hard for them to get out, with many different websites pointing this out. It’s why people refer to Ryan Reynolds as his name for movies when he plays Chris Brander (Just Friends), Michael Bryce (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), and Waiting… (Monty) when he’s not in Deadpool (Deadpool, duh).

Even when some stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger shift into different genres to show range and a different side of their personality, they can still be typecast. When he shifted from action to comedy roles, does anyone remember his characters Julius Benedict, John Kimble, or Howard Langston? Or do you just remember him as the muscled, Austrian-accented Arnold in Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and Jingle All the Way?

Do you know an actor who ALWAYS plays the same type?

Whatever the reason, it’s funny to think that so many actors are acting as the same versions of previously portrayed characters over and over again to the point that they’re characters themselves. It also provides some great questions to ask and to study for movie trivia night at the bar, too.

