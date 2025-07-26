Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Teacher was hilariously forced to tell her deaf students that people can hear their farts

It created a wonderful teaching moment.

deaf education, sign language, deaf students, Anna Trupiano, classroom story, farting, funny teacher moment, inclusion, accessibility, hearing loss, ASL, deaf awareness, special education, inclusive teaching
Anna Trupiano educates on passing gas in public.
Cover image Facebook/Anna Trupiano.
By Tod Perry,
Tod Perry
Tod Perry is a freelance writer from Long Beach, California.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Jul 26, 2025

Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students from birth through eighth grade. Along with teaching the standard curriculum, Trupiano helps her students navigate a world that often overlooks the needs of the hard-of-hearing.

Recently, Trupiano had to teach her students about a rather personal topic: passing gas in public.

A six-year-old child farted so loud in class that some of their classmates began to laugh. The child was surprised by their reaction because they didn't know farts make a sound. This created a wonderful and funny teaching moment for Trupiano.

Trupiano shared the amusing conversation on Facebook.

children with disabilities, teacher story, first grade, learning moments, deaf culture, language barriersvia Facebook/Anna Trupiano. | The discerning listener.The discerning listener.

While the discussion Trupiano had with her students was funny, it points to a serious problem faced by the deaf community. “I know it started with farts, but the real issue is that many of my students aren't able to learn about these things at home or from their peers because they don't have the same linguistic access," she told GOOD.

“So many of my students don't have families who can sign well enough to explain so many things it's incredibly isolating for these kids," she continued.

Trupiano hopes her funny story about bodily functions will inspire others to become more involved with the deaf community by learning sign language.

“I would love to see a world where my students can learn about anything from anyone they interact with during their day," she told GOOD. “Whether that means learning about the solar system, the candy options at a store, or even farts, it would be so great for them to have that language access anywhere they go."

Interested in learning ASL? Here's a great list of places you can start.

This article originally appeared six years ago.

accessibilityanna trupianoaslchildren with disabilitiesclassroom storydeaf awarenessdeaf culturedeaf educationdeaf studentsfartingfirst gradefunny teacher momenthearing lossinclusioninclusive teachinglanguage barrierslearning momentssign languagespecial educationteacher storypast events

The Latest

ear rumbling, tensor tympani, ear muscle, human quirks, body abilities, hidden talents, fun facts, Reddit threads, sensory tricks, ear control, weird facts, hearing science, sound dampening, rare talents, unique skills
Past Events

Ear rumbling is a mysterious biological 'superpower' that not everyone has

deaf education, sign language, deaf students, Anna Trupiano, classroom story, farting, funny teacher moment, inclusion, accessibility, hearing loss, ASL, deaf awareness, special education, inclusive teaching
Past Events

Teacher was hilariously forced to tell her deaf students that people can hear their farts

cbd benefits, weed risks, marijuana effects, cannabis research, epigenetic code, smoking cigarettes
Health

Surprising new study says marijuana alters human genes in ways similar to smoking cigarettes

wedding speech, viral wedding story, brother sister wedding moment, funny wedding toast, Hope Carew TikTok, Griffin Carew wedding, viral TikTok wedding, sibling wedding story
Past Events

Sister steals show at brother's wedding by reading proposal he wrote when he was 9-years-old

More For You

baby names, 80s names, girl names, outdated names, baby name trends, popular baby names, namingbebe, Colleen Slagen, TikTok baby names, retro baby names

A young family with their newborn baby

Canva

17 once-trendy ‘80s girl names that simply ‘didn't age well’

New parents are always on the hunt for trendy or unique baby names, and some even turn to retro names from decades past. But not every name stands the test of time. Colleen Slagen, known as @namingbebe on TikTok, sparked a buzz online with a video highlighting baby names that were huge in the '80s but have since fallen out of favor.

"I looked through the top 100 girl names from 1986 to find which ones don't even rank in the top 1,000 today," Slagen started her video. "That is the sign of a time-stamped name and I think some of the ones that do still rank in the top 1,000 are going to surprise you."

Keep ReadingShow less
deathbed regrets, hospice nurse, end-of-life, dying wishes, final words, Julie McFadden, peaceful death, life lessons, live fully, death awareness, mortality reflection

There's a lot to learn at death's door.

Canva

Nurse who's seen 100 people pass reveals 'last words' most say in their final moments

In movies, death is usually portrayed as a dramatic moment in which the dying person delivers an emotional monologue, gives a life lesson to his children, or reveals a secret. But in real life, death isn’t as idyllic. In real life, people don’t even know what could end up being their “last words.” People don’t know when they’re going to die. Death just arrives spontaneously. In a recent episode of Rob Moore’s podcast “Disruptors,” hospice nurse Julie McFadden revealed the common “last words” that most people say on their deathbed.

 emotional health, present moment, gratitude practice, work-life balance There's a lot of stigma around death. Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
Fiji Water, tap water, bottled water, water quality, environmental impact, water taste test, water safety, clean water, tap vs bottled water, drinking water comparison

Woman drinks from a water bottle

Canva

Researchers compared a bottle of Fiji Water with a glass of tap water—here's what they discovered

There has been an ongoing global debate about the quality of drinking water. While many people swear by filtered or packaged water, others vouch for tap water. There are various health and economic reasons attached to both and people have been stuck between figuring out which to pick. Years ago, The Story of Stuff shared a mind-boggling instance from the city of Cleveland that settled the debate for many. The Fiji brand created an ad campaign proposing that they’re better than tap water any day. However, the campaign didn’t have much effect as the city of Cleveland defended tap water with concrete evidence.

Tests conducted to compare tap water and branded water shockingly revealed that Fiji’s water quality and taste were poorer than tap water, while the costs were bafflingly high. Elaborating more, it was revealed that the tests were done by reviewing with various people all over the globe. In terms of quality, packaged water could be better sometimes but not always.

Keep ReadingShow less
gender bias, workplace sexism, email experiment, invisible advantage, sexism at work, martin schneider, workplace equality, professional challenges, gender equality, subtle sexism

A man checks his email at work

Canva

This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage’ at work

Why is it only women who notice sexism everywhere? Martin Schneider used to wonder about this until he decided to experience it firsthand. When Schneider and his former colleague, Nicole Hallberg, switched email signatures at work as an informal experiment, he quickly discovered a shocking truth about workplace sexism.

The experiment unfolded after Schneider noticed a client was treating him rudely via email for no apparent reason. It turned out the client mistakenly believed he was communicating with Nicole due to their shared inbox. As Schneider revealed to People, when he clarified the mistake—explaining to the client that he was "Martin" and not "Nicole"—he saw an immediate shift in attitude.

Keep ReadingShow less
dog intelligence, canine behavior, dog trust, lying to dogs, dog study, animal cognition, smart dogs, dog psychology, pet behavior, dog experiment, canine trust

Dogs can sniff out food, drugs, and it turns out, lies.

Canva

Dogs can recognize a bad person, science proves it

Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you're giving it credit for. It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan conducted a study that found out that dogs actually know if you're to be believed or not.

The study involved tricking dogs in the name of science. Humans have known for a long time that if you point at an object, a dog will run to it. Researchers utilized this information in their study. During the experiment, they pointed at a container that was filled with hidden food. Sure enough, the dog ran towards the container. Then, they pointed at an empty container. The dogs ran towards it, but found that it had no food.

Keep ReadingShow less
integrity, teen hero, inspiring stories, acts of kindness, forgiveness, ethical choices, crime and redemption

(L) 78-year-old Tona Herndon speaks in interview. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| CBS News), (R) 15-year-old Christian Lunsford meets woman robbed by dad. `

Cover Image Source: YouTube| CBS News

Teen confronts elderly woman robbed by his father—and her reaction stunned him

It’s deeply distressing when a loved one chooses a harmful path, leaving family members grappling with disappointment and uncertainty. Fifteen-year-old Christian Lunsford faced exactly that when he discovered his father had robbed Tona Herndon, a 78-year-old grieving widow, while she visited her late husband's grave.

According to CBS News, Herndon had lost her husband of 60 years just two weeks earlier, and the theft intensified her grief. She didn't even realize she'd been robbed until the thief had already taken her purse containing $700. Police swiftly apprehended the culprit, whose mugshot soon appeared on TV. When Christian saw the news, he immediately recognized the suspect—it was his estranged father.

Keep ReadingShow less
stroke symptoms, teen stroke, boyfriend saves girlfriend, health awareness, inspiring medical story, stroke recovery, timely medical intervention

(L) The girl, Katie Rangel, lying on a hospital bed. (R) Rangel giving an interview after her recovery.

Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS News

Teen initially ignored symptoms as fatigue—her boyfriend’s insistence to visit hospital saved her from stroke

When 18-year-old Katie Rangel started feeling weakness and numbness in her leg along with dizziness, she brushed it off as mere tiredness. Fortunately, her boyfriend sensed something more serious. His continuous insistence on seeking medical attention ultimately prevented a devastating outcome—a potential lifelong disability from a stroke.

Katie didn't initially think much about her worsening symptoms, but her boyfriend persisted. "He was just saying, 'Should I call 911?' I just remember going into the ambulance and then I think I just kind of blacked out," Katie recalled to CBS News. Paramedics quickly identified that she was having a seizure, rushing her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas, where doctors diagnosed her with a stroke.

Keep ReadingShow less
photography, family love, farewell, aging parents, emotional photos, memory, grief

An elderly couple waves good-bye

Canva

Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years—the last photo is heartbreaking

Saying goodbye to those we love can become a familiar yet poignant routine, filled with quiet affection and silent sorrow. For photographer Deanna Dikeman—known on Instagram as @deannadikeman—documenting these seemingly small moments turned into a profound project that spanned nearly three decades. Starting in 1991, Dikeman captured photos of her parents waving goodbye in their driveway each time she departed their home, creating a powerful visual narrative of family, aging, and love.

The project, informally titled "Leaving and Waving," began almost by accident. Dikeman explained on her website, “I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving.” Gradually, this simple action evolved into a deeply meaningful ritual for both Dikeman and her parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025