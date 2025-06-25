3 limited edition Oreo flavors that should be permanent and 3 that we never want to see again

Oreo has touted itself to be “ America’s favorite cookie ” as part of its branding, and based on what we see on store shelves, it’s hard to contest it. Alongside the different varieties of thin, regular, double-stuff, and extra stuff versions of the classic black and white creme cookie are seemingly hundreds of other flavors and versions, many of them only available for a limited time. Some were undisputed hits that probably should become permanent fixtures on our grocery lists. Other flavors, however, were terrible ideas from conception that became monstrous offenses to our tongues.

Here are some of the best limited edition Oreo flavors that should be permanently accessible along with flavors that, frankly, should be thrown in jail.

Keep Forever: Selena Gomez Oreos

This flavor is inspired by Gomez’s love of horchata , a sweet drink made with rice, cinnamon, and condensed milk. The Oreo itself has a sweet condensed milk-flavored creme with cinnamon and sugar layered with a chocolate-cinnamon creme between the chocolate wafer cookies. With flavor like that, it’s no surprise that it has already gotten rave reviews .

Never Again: Swedish Fish Oreos

It’s always a gamble when mixing cookies with gummy candy to begin with, and this Oreo proved that some desserts desperately need to stay apart. When these Oreos came out in 2016 , reviewers hated the “slimy” cherry tart creme mixed with crumbly chocolate cookie. One food reviewer was even quoted saying the creme’s flavor had “puckering pops of candied cherry and a slightly off-putting finish of waxy gelatin.”

Keep Forever: Space Dunk Oreos

@snipingfordom Brand new limited edition space dunk oreos @OREO with cosmic cream and pop rocks candy. Time to review them! They are set to hit most stores January 31st. These are delicious! #spacedunk #spacedunkoreo #cosmicoreo #oreo #foodreview #foodtiktok #foodlover #foodies

If it’s not the colorful intergalactic creme of the Oreos that entices cookie fans, it’s the taste. Reviewers and critics praised the Space Dunk marshmallow-flavored sweet creme mixed with popping candy that brought some extra bite. It was truly out of this world (and whatever other space puns you could think up).

Never Again: Cookies N’ Creme Oreos (rebranded as Most Oreo Oreos)

Does this really need an explanation? It’s an Oreo-flavored Oreo. So it’s an Oreo. They even brought it back as a "Most Oreo Oreo" because it puzzled people and yet didn't really clear anything up; it's still perplexing. No one orders a chicken-stuffed chicken or reaches for an apple that’s stuffed with applesauce. What’s the purpose? It’s offering nothing new. You’re overthinking it, Nabisco.

Keep Forever: Pumpkin Spice Oreos

@eatsbynat Pumpkin spice oreos! 🎃 #pumpkinspiceoreos #oreos #oreocookies #pumpkinspice #pumpkinseason

This seasonal treat falls among the other pumpkin-spiced flavored confections that show up during autumn and sits pretty well among them. The cinnamon and nutmeg flavored creme compliments the vanilla cookie without being too overpowering to enjoy. Critics agree that it should be a regular staple on store shelves throughout the year.

Never Again: Hot Chicken Wing Oreos