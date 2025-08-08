Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Person shares their 'consequential' tattoo fail and the irony is almost too perfect

They warned there would be "conseqences."

tattoos, tattoo fails, funny tattoos, reddit stories, ironic tattoos

Someone shared their tattoo fail online, and strangers pointed out the typo's hilarious irony.

Photo credit: Reddit (cropped and partially blurred)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedAug 08, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Getting a tattoo can be invigorating. It can also be terrifying—partly because you’re trusting another human to not make a mistake with the design. (It’s one thing to send a typo through text, but it’s another to inscribe one on someone’s body in ink.) It’s a bummer, of course, and we’d never wish that outcome on anyone. However, every once in a while, a tattoo fail can be both hilarious and strangely life-affirming.

You’ve probably seen some of the famous examples floating around the Internet over the years. (There’s an entire Know Your Meme page dedicated to this topic.) But a future classic emerged in August 2025, when someone shared the misspelling that added an ironic twist to their new body art. The image is a spiral adorned with butterflies, stars, and the phrase, "This action will have consequences." Except the tattoo artist accidentally inked "conseqences"—without the "u."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Tattoos and 'Conseqences'

Recounting their ordeal on Reddit, the poster said they realized the error after a week—easily done, considering the typo is fairly subtle. "[I]t isn’t noticeable at first glance until I read it over and over and was like, 'Wait, something’s not right,'" they wrote. "All my friends didn’t notice it either until I pointed it out to them." They initially sought advice from the tattoo community, asking if the ink could be "fixed or covered up or something." (They clarified in the comments that they provided the tattoo artist with the correct spelling.) But their perspective seemed to shift as the comments rolled in.

Naturally, there were a lot of playful jokes: "Matches the tattoo," someone wrote. "That’s your Consequence for not checking the spelling lol." Referencing another famous tattoo fail, someone chimed in, "Giving 'NO RAGRETS' vibes and I'm here for it lol." Lots of people picked up on the irony of the misspelling, with one user calling it "almost poetic." Even better, lots of users told the poster to roll with the misspelling and not fix it—even though it was an accident, it sort of feels like a happy one. "I knew a girl who accidentally got 'baby gril' and just went with it," someone added. "1000x better than a 'baby girl' tattoo."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

A "Conversation Starter"

Eventually, the thread starts to feel inspiring, as people tried to make them feel better. Here are some other words of encouragement:

- "Real talk, the misspelling just makes it more memorable. Everyone has a quote tattoo - you have a conversation starter"

- "Yes I hope OP doesn't change it at all, it is perfect honestly"

- "It almost makes the quote better."

- "Op this is incredible and you NEED to pretend it was intentional"

- "This is some high quality, cutting edge hipster shit. Just delete this post and change your tattoo's lore. It was intentional. It's meant to be a funny and poignant reminder that mistakes, even correctable ones, have cobsequences."

Cheerfully replying to various posts, the Redditor said, "I’m gonna now gaslight myself into thinking it was on purpose lol." Good for them!

In another wild tattoo story from 2021, a TikTok user recalled getting some ink on her left forearm with a quote inspired by a friend, who praised her individuality. The phrase: "courageously & radically refuse to wear a mask." A mere two days later, when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kentucky, the tat suddenly took on a whole different meaning.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

tattoo artisttattoo failinternethuman connectionarttyposironyfunny storymistakestattoo

The Latest

tattoos, tattoo fails, funny tattoos, reddit stories, ironic tattoos
Humor

Person shares their 'consequential' tattoo fail and the irony is almost too perfect

toddlers, emotional cues, child behavior, University of Washington, early learning, social awareness, child psychology, infant research, behavioral science, cognitive skills, baby development, parenting study, emotional intelligence, toddler emotions, developmental psychology, early childhood, mood perception, child development, emotional regulation, neuroscience study
Past Events

Simple experiment shows toddlers modifying their behavior when an angry adult enters the room

Sergei Krikalev, Mir space station, Soviet Union collapse, Russian cosmonaut, longest space missions, space history, space exploration, MIR mission, Anatoly Artsebarsky, Helen Sharman
Past Events

He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.

Himalayas, tectonic plates, Indian Plate, Eurasian Plate, geology, plate tectonics, continental drift, mountain formation, Mount Everest, Tibetan Plateau, helium study, Stanford research, AGU 2023, delamination, seismic activity, earthquake risk, geodynamic research, Bhutan springs, Earth science, mantle rocks
Past Events

One of the biggest countries is starting to split into two, a new study discovers

More For You

funny signs, humorous signs, comedic public signs, viral funny signs, funny warning signs, r/funnysigns, humorous signage, funny public messages, silly signs

A funny bathroom sign.

Reddit | u/beachvbguy

25 hilarious signs that prove some messages just can’t be taken seriously

Signs are meant to inform, warn, or direct, but sometimes, they unintentionally entertain. Whether due to poor wording, clever humor, or just plain absurdity, some signs end up being comedic gold.

Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.

Keep ReadingShow less
funeral humor, obituary trend, Navy veteran, New Orleans firefighter, family tribute, life celebration, unique obituary, legacy writing, grief and humor

The fireman William Ziegler of New Orleans, Louisiana.

VIA ASD / TWITTER

A fireman’s children wrote the hilarious obituary he would have wanted

After you're gone, people may forget the exact things you said, but they'll always remember how you made them feel.

Sadly, most obituaries are just a list of facts — where someone lived, worked, and how many children they had — with little insight into who they truly were. But William Ziegler’s obituary, written by his children, does the opposite. The retired fireman from New Orleans was remembered not just for his career, but for his personality, his humor, and his deeply human quirks.

Keep ReadingShow less
deaf education, sign language, deaf students, Anna Trupiano, classroom story, farting, funny teacher moment, inclusion, accessibility, hearing loss, ASL, deaf awareness, special education, inclusive teaching
Anna Trupiano educates on passing gas in public.
Cover image Facebook/Anna Trupiano.

Teacher was hilariously forced to tell her deaf students that people can hear their farts

Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students from birth through eighth grade. Along with teaching the standard curriculum, Trupiano helps her students navigate a world that often overlooks the needs of the hard-of-hearing.

Recently, Trupiano had to teach her students about a rather personal topic: passing gas in public.

Keep ReadingShow less
south park, donald trump, satire, president, comedy

South Park made a few "teeny tiny" jokes about Donald Trump.

Photo credit: South Park Studios/Paramount

South Park releases brutally hilarious new PSA 'thanking' Trump for suing their network

Since 1997, South Park has long considered itself an equal opportunity comedy show that isn’t afraid to unsheathe crass, irreverent humor at whomever or whatever is in power or in the news. However, even with that longstanding reputation, people were shocked at seeing their Season 27 premiere episode featuring an AI-generated mock PSA of Donald Trump walking naked in the desert.

This comedy bit refers to recent news of Paramount, the company that owns Comedy Central which airs South Park, settling a lawsuit with Donald Trump, who sued the company over the editing choices made of a 60 Minutes interview with Trump’s 2024 Presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris. Trump claims part of the multi-million dollar settlement includes millions of dollars worth of advertising and public service announcements on Paramount programming, which Paramount denies. In any case, that didn’t stop South Park from prodding at this notion.

Keep ReadingShow less
man in black tank top and red shorts stands beside his car with the door open trying to block a spray of water

Man gets doused with water.

A Current Affair, YouTube

Australian man gets back at people parking in his driveway by turning it into a 'splash zone'

Sometimes, we must come up with creative solutions for everyday problems. That's what Bruce Kerr, a resident of Queensland, Australia, decided to do after people refused to stop parking in the driveway of his IT company, Kerr Solutions. In an interview with Zarisha Bradley for A Current Affair, Bruce explains that people just won't stop parking in his spot, even though there are other spaces available. "Quite often, there are parks (parking spots) sitting there available, but those little numpties want to pull into here."

After reaching out to the city council and sending license plate numbers to the police, Bruce said nothing changed. So, he took matters into his own hoses. "That's when we started the waterworks," he said, explaining them as "a whole heap of individual jets" that he has rigged to go off when he sees fit.

Keep ReadingShow less
funny photoshop, hairstyle makeover, reddit viral, bangs haircut, husband prank, viral photo

A bad photoshop attempt turned into a hilarious viral moment

Reddit | u/rickyk57

Husband hilariously fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs—now everyone wants her to

Deciding on a new hairstyle—especially bangs—can cause quite a bit of anxiety. One husband thought he had the perfect plan to discourage his wife from taking the plunge, but his amusing attempt spectacularly backfired.

Reddit user u/rickyk57 took to the subreddit r/PhotoshopRequest with a simple plea: "Please give my wife bangs so she doesn't end up getting them and crying." He hoped that a badly Photoshopped image would convince her not to go through with it. The internet, however, had other plans.

Keep ReadingShow less
oreos, best flavor, worst flavor, cookie food review

Which Oreo flavor is the best (or the worst)?

Photo credit: Canva

3 limited edition Oreo flavors that should be permanent and 3 that we never want to see again

Oreo has touted itself to be “America’s favorite cookie” as part of its branding, and based on what we see on store shelves, it’s hard to contest it. Alongside the different varieties of thin, regular, double-stuff, and extra stuff versions of the classic black and white creme cookie are seemingly hundreds of other flavors and versions, many of them only available for a limited time. Some were undisputed hits that probably should become permanent fixtures on our grocery lists. Other flavors, however, were terrible ideas from conception that became monstrous offenses to our tongues.

Here are some of the best limited edition Oreo flavors that should be permanently accessible along with flavors that, frankly, should be thrown in jail.

Keep ReadingShow less
naked, bicycle, seattle, fremont solstice parade, art, expression

At Seattle's Fremont Solstice Parade, naked bicyclists paint themselves in a variety of colors and designs.

Wikimedia Commons

What naked bicyclists at a Seattle parade can teach us about celebrating life in living color

The Fremont Solstice Parade in Seattle, an artistic celebration of the summer solstice, was created by the Fremont Arts Council in 1989. The founders didn’t expect nudity when they originally started it, however. Streakers appeared riding their bicycles naked in the early 90s. The body paint appeared later on as a compromise–the naked bike-riders could stay as long as they too were artistically painted as part of the parade itself. Now known as the Solstice Cyclists, their tradition continued this past weekend as bicyclists painted in a multitude of colors and patterns rode nude ahead of the annual parade.

Riders gather before the parade to get painted by local artists, or can arrive painted themselves. From Wonder Woman to Rubik’s Cubes, stormtroopers to mermaids, Spider-Man to giraffes, you’ll see it all painted on some 1000 nude or almost-nude figures riding bicycles to open the Fremont Solstice Parade.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025