Person shares their 'consequential' tattoo fail and the irony is almost too perfect

Getting a tattoo can be invigorating. It can also be terrifying—partly because you’re trusting another human to not make a mistake with the design. (It’s one thing to send a typo through text, but it’s another to inscribe one on someone’s body in ink.) It’s a bummer, of course, and we’d never wish that outcome on anyone. However, every once in a while, a tattoo fail can be both hilarious and strangely life-affirming.

You’ve probably seen some of the famous examples floating around the Internet over the years. (There’s an entire Know Your Meme page dedicated to this topic.) But a future classic emerged in August 2025, when someone shared the misspelling that added an ironic twist to their new body art. The image is a spiral adorned with butterflies, stars, and the phrase, "This action will have consequences." Except the tattoo artist accidentally inked "conseqences"—without the "u."

Tattoos and 'Conseqences'

Recounting their ordeal on Reddit, the poster said they realized the error after a week—easily done, considering the typo is fairly subtle. "[I]t isn’t noticeable at first glance until I read it over and over and was like, 'Wait, something’s not right,'" they wrote. "All my friends didn’t notice it either until I pointed it out to them." They initially sought advice from the tattoo community, asking if the ink could be "fixed or covered up or something." (They clarified in the comments that they provided the tattoo artist with the correct spelling.) But their perspective seemed to shift as the comments rolled in.

Naturally, there were a lot of playful jokes: "Matches the tattoo," someone wrote. "That’s your Consequence for not checking the spelling lol." Referencing another famous tattoo fail, someone chimed in, "Giving 'NO RAGRETS' vibes and I'm here for it lol." Lots of people picked up on the irony of the misspelling, with one user calling it "almost poetic." Even better, lots of users told the poster to roll with the misspelling and not fix it—even though it was an accident, it sort of feels like a happy one. "I knew a girl who accidentally got 'baby gril' and just went with it," someone added. "1000x better than a 'baby girl' tattoo."

A "Conversation Starter"

Eventually, the thread starts to feel inspiring, as people tried to make them feel better. Here are some other words of encouragement:

- "Real talk, the misspelling just makes it more memorable. Everyone has a quote tattoo - you have a conversation starter"

- "Yes I hope OP doesn't change it at all, it is perfect honestly"

- "It almost makes the quote better."

- "Op this is incredible and you NEED to pretend it was intentional"

- "This is some high quality, cutting edge hipster shit. Just delete this post and change your tattoo's lore. It was intentional. It's meant to be a funny and poignant reminder that mistakes, even correctable ones, have cobsequences."

Cheerfully replying to various posts, the Redditor said, "I’m gonna now gaslight myself into thinking it was on purpose lol." Good for them!

In another wild tattoo story from 2021 , a TikTok user recalled getting some ink on her left forearm with a quote inspired by a friend, who praised her individuality. The phrase: "courageously & radically refuse to wear a mask." A mere two days later, when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kentucky, the tat suddenly took on a whole different meaning.