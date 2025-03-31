Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

The beloved Looney Tunes movie people thought was lost forever is finally getting released

Wile E. Coyote is finally getting his day in court.

Wile E. Coyote, court, cartoon, live action, Will Forte

Wile E. Coyote takes ACME to court with his lawyer played by Will Forte.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 31, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Animation workers and fans celebrate the upcoming release of a film that had been considered shelved media lost to time. Ketchup Entertainment has arranged a deal with Warner Bros. to distribute and finally show the shelved Coyote vs. ACME movie that has been the subject of controversy within the creative community.

Finished and originally planned to be released in the summer of 2023, Coyote vs. ACME is a live-action/animated hybrid film telling the story of Wile E. Coyote, frequent customer and often victim of ACME-branded gadgets, finally taking ACME to court for the multiple injuries he has sustained due to their faulty products. It has an all-star cast including Will Forte, John Cena, and Tone Bell among others. During private screenings and focus groups, it received rave reviews.

Then it was canceled.

Even though an estimated $70 million was already invested into it and the movie was finished, Warner Bros. had a change of direction at the time and thought it was a better financial move for the company to scrap the movie’s distribution and file it as a tax write-off. This typically happens when a studio doesn’t believe a movie will make a good return on their investment, however, the focus group data and early reviews indicated otherwise for Coyote vs. ACME.

When news broke that the movie was going to be shelved, various members of the cast and crew went online to express their disappointment and anger at Warner Bros. online. On top of that, fans also went online to show their disappointment and use their platform to tell Warner Bros. that they would commit to seeing Coyote vs. ACME in theaters if they committed to release it.

When asked about the movie’s burial, its star Will Forte didn’t hold back. “My thoughts were that it’s fucking bullshit,” he told Movieweb. “It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better … I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil and thank you for asking me about it because I like talking about the movie.”

With several people working on the movie sharing their experience online and showing some drawings, stills, and music from the film, this turned into a movement that caused Warner Bros. to allow the film to be bought for distribution. After over a year of different negotiations and threats of it being shelved again permanently, Ketchup Entertainment swooped in and made a deal with Warner Bros. to finally release it for the public to see.

“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” said Gareth West, the CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, in a public statement. “Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Coyote vs. ACME would have been another lost media project had it not been for the advocacy and loud reaction from those who worked on it and for fans pledging to watch it. This wouldn’t be the first time a piece of popular culture was successfully resurrected from cancellation. The primetime animated show Futurama is currently releasing new episodes through 2026 on Hulu after being cancelled on Fox and Comedy Central, being resurrected each time by vocal fan support. Mystery Science Theater 3000 spent years in syndicated cable, going from local television to Comedy Central to the SyFy Channel, but was brought back on a Netflix deal after a resoundingly successful Kickstarter was done by the original creators and collaborators that wanted to make new episodes.

This type of collective fan protest goes all the way back to when author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle killed off his popular Sherlock Holmes character and had to bring him back upon fan demand. There are several factors why a media property is brought back—usually monetary—but in terms of fans it has to do with the sense of community that forms around a show, movie, band, book, and the like. Media can unite people and cultivate new relationships, allowing people to see themselves in various characters. Fans don't want to lose that.

In terms of Coyote vs. ACME, a story about a little guy getting cheated by a big corporation and fighting back, the protest was a group of artists and fans feeling like they were being cheated by a big corporation and fighting back. In this case, it appears that the artists and fans won, and this real life story will get a happy ending when this fictional tale is finally released.

moviesjohn cenawill fortelooney tunesmediapop cultureprotestsfandom

The Latest

Wile E. Coyote, court, cartoon, live action, Will Forte
Culture

The beloved Looney Tunes movie people thought was lost forever is finally getting released

Peter Gabriel, Kanzi, ape, tribute, music, bonobo
Culture

Peter Gabriel shares poignant tribute to Kanzi, the late ape he helped explore music

horses, pack horse, librarians, kentucky, WPA
History

In the 1930s, a horseback women’s brigade brought books to rural Kentucky

As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity
Culture

As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity

More For You

With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.
Súbor:Chocolate Babka - 31706252800.jpg – Wikipédia
sk.m.wikipedia.org

With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.

When my parents moved from New York to Florida in the 1970s, they sought Jewish comfort food like pastrami, blintzes, kosher hot dogs, and by the 1980s they were able to find it at a place around the corner from our house called Pastrami Club. Such a feat is significantly less possible now. While by the 1930s, Jewish delis numbered some 3,000 in New York alone, there are only a comparative few left today in the city, not to mention around the country in places like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Ann Arbor, among others. What if it was easier to get treats like these, if Jewish food and thereby the culture from which it came was more accessible? After all, Jewish culture is part of American culture, too.

A possible answer to this question comes this week in the form of the new Manischewitz food truck, which begins today in Brooklyn and will be traversing different parts of New York and New Jersey until Passover, when it will close and then reopen the following week. The famous Jewish food brand, which started in Cincinnati in 1888, is rebranding, and the food truck is part of this initiative. Not only did their logo and social media presence get an update, they’ve got merch now, too. With bright orange hues and retro styling, it’s as much an welcoming appreciation of the culture as it is fun and campy–a tote says “schlep,” and a tank top says “man, I shvitz,” for example.

Keep ReadingShow less
writing, hand, man, read, glass, boy, reading, male

Women's prison launches its own newspaper.

pxhere.com

In California, a women’s prison launches its own newspaper by and for incarcerated individuals

Last fall, the Central California Women’s Facility, one of the largest female prisons in California, the U.S., and the world with over 2,000 residents, began its own newspaper, The Paper Trail. Written and edited by people incarcerated within its walls, which includes women, nonbinary, and transgender individuals, The Paper Trail offers commentary, features, and interviews, like stories about what it’s like to go through menopause in prison, a prison Pride Walk, and descriptions of their in-house program discussing prison life with at-risk youth.

Among the paper’s missions, as they write on Instagram, are to “showcase and represent the people who live and work at CCWF,” “to motivate, inspire, encourage change, provide hope and share our lived experience,” and “to highlight changes within these walls, bring awareness to the wider world about what happens here, our accomplishments and our struggles.” Hoping to “represent all communities, cultures and subcultures within the institution. We want to show that CCWF residents care about giving back to society and utilize restorative justice principles to do so,” they continue.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Scott, 'Severance', actor, show, funny face, parody

In this hilarious 'Severance' parody, one innie is very disappointed to learn their outie "sucks."

Screenshot from 'Severance' trailer (YouTube) / Photo credit: Canva

This hilarious 'Severance' parody has a clever premise: Your outie makes you cringe

The crux of Severance, the dystopian black-comedy thriller streaming on Apple TV+, is the titular medical procedure, which "severs" the memories of one’s "innie" work self from their off-hours "outie." This essentially results in two different humans, each with potential for a unique personality. It’s not inconceivable that your innie could love jazz (perhaps even "Defiant Jazz") and your outie could only dig hair-metal. The possibilities are endless.

Seemingly branching out from there, content creator Jaden Williams wound up with a hilarious premise: What if your outie was super cringe? In an Instagram sketch titled "When You Realize Your Outie Sucks," he plays two characters: a tie-wearing innie with an initially chipper demeanor that recalls early season one Mark S. (Adam Scott), and a smooth-voiced wellness director reminiscent of Gemma "Ms. Casey" Scout (Dichen Lachman). Just like in the show, where "Ms. Casey" presents the innies with innocuous info about their outies—a way to satiate their curiosity about their other lives—Williams’ counselor character shares a series of simple facts. They just don’t go over well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Conan O'Brien, actor, award, acceptance, Mark Twain Prize

Conan O'Brien thanked the "selfless" Kennedy Center employees during the Mark Twain Prize ceremony.

Photo credit: Screenshot from NBC4 Washington YouTube video, via Netflix

Conan O'Brien salutes 'selfless' Kennedy Center workers while accepting Mark Twain Prize

In the first major event at the Kennedy Center since President Trump's takeover of the cultural institution, Conan O'Brien accepted the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. And while he showed appreciation to the numerous comedy giants in attendance (including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and David Letterman), the Late Night legend saved a salute for the Kennedy Center employees who've brought these prestigious honors to life.

"A special thanks to all the beautiful people who have worked here at the Kennedy Center for years and who are worried about what the future might bring," he said during his acceptance speech, as shown in footage aired by D.C.-area TV station NBC4 Washington. "My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts."

Keep ReadingShow less
San Francisco libraries reveal genius way to support local musicians getting screwed by Spotify
person wearing black and gray jacket in front of bookshelf
Photo by matthew Feeney on Unsplash

San Francisco libraries reveal genius way to support local musicians getting screwed by Spotify

Video may have killed the radio star, but Spotify probably won't bring them back. Not for most musicians, anyway. That's why it's incredibly exciting that the San Francisco Public Library is helping to fill in the gaps for local musicians by actually HIRING them to stream their albums on their own streaming service, Bay Beats.

Bay Beats launched its streaming service site in 2023 and has been expanding its catalogue of musical talent ever since. Any type of music is considered—from folk rock to DIY punk to rap. According to their website, the albums are chosen by "community jurors (Bay Area music influencers) and selected SFPL staff (who) review the submissions and select the albums that will be added to the Bay Beats platform." These jurors include radio DJs, VPs at places like Empire Records, music journalists, fellow musicians, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, happiest country, finland, scandinavia, depression, living, quality of life

Happy people in Finland

Images via Canva

A Scandinavian nation is named the happiest country in the world for 8th year in a row

“Please imagine a ladder with steps numbered from 0 at the bottom to 10 at the top,” the World Happiness Report asks people from 140 countries every year. “The top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you and the bottom of the ladder represents the worst possible life for you. On which step of the ladder would you say you personally feel you stand at this time?”

Released every year on or around March 20, the United Nations’ official International Day of Happiness, the World Happiness Report is “is the world’s foremost publication on global wellbeing and how to improve it,” published by “the University of Oxford’s Wellbeing Research Centre in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network,” and the organization’s editorial board. Among the data shared, which includes everything from “how sharing meals supports happiness and social connections” to “how prosocial behaviour reduces deaths of despair” and more, there are also annual rankings of the happiest countries in the world. This number is compiled based on polled residents’ perceptions on their country’s levels of inequality, social support, freedom, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
trans, transgender, sports, soccer, inclusivity, Portland

The Lavender League has been a major success in Portland

Representative images via benjamin lehman on Unsplash and Canva

There's a new soccer league in Portland for trans, nonbinary and queer players and it's thriving

If you don’t find a space for yourself, and you have the chance to make one, why not take it? This is the kind of question that brought Portland’s Lavender League to life. Founded to center the lives of queer women and trans and nonbinary individuals, the Lavender League began in Portland in March 2024. It has since grown to a league of over 200 adults across 12 teams, and they’ve recently begun their second season.

With a mission to “build community, acceptance, and culture through soccer,” the Lavender League “offers safe spaces to move, build, and socialize,” they share. Or as the league also writes on Instagram, “Come play, build community, and have fun on the field!”

Keep ReadingShow less
With 20 gold medals, Iichi Marumo is the oldest speedskater in the world
klapschaatsen | Everyone in speedkating uses these clap skat ...
www.flickr.com

With 20 gold medals, Iichi Marumo is the oldest speedskater in the world

Iichi Marumo had been ice skating since he was some 10 years old, but he didn’t compete in his first race until nearly eight decades later, at the age of 86. Now, at 95, he has 20 gold medals to his name as a speedskating champion in his age bracket. There aren’t many like him–as he gets older, the skating categories rise with him; according to The New York Times, the Japan Skating Federation has created three new ones since he started just to keep up–and while he’s briefly retired from the sport to heal from an injury, he hopes to make it to the next bracket soon, for ages 100 and over.

Marumo’s life as a competitive skater began when a friend convinced him to try it, since he’d probably “get a medal just for showing up,” the Times reported. While it seems extraordinary, for Marumo the dedication for the sport is actually one more in a long list of fascinating lifetime feats.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025