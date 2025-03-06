Kyra Sedgwick reveals the hilariously cringe pickup line Kevin Bacon once tried out on her

Even the most beautiful relationships can have a rocky start. Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, made the news recently for their Vanity FairOscars party glow-ups, where they each posted adorable photo slideshows and videos on Instagram. On Kevin's page, he simply wrote "date night" as the description for a gorgeous picture of himself with Kyra, dressed to the nines in a black-and-white Prabal Gurung dress.

Kyra captioned her similar photo (though now outside), "Going out on a school night!" But it was an Instagram Reel that really captured their magic. With the Violent Femmes' "Blister in the Sun" as background music, it shows Kyra displaying a table of beauty products, and her glam squad circling her with hair extensions, bronzer, smoky-eye shadows, and lint rollers for the dress. Cut to: Kevin in shorts, casually solving a jigsaw puzzle.

She continues with nails, earrings, you name it, and then back to Kevin, who is now further along on his puzzle, revealing that it's of our Solar System. But in the final shot, after all that primping on her end, the result is the same. Both Kyra and Kevin look fabulous.

Their delightful connection has caused old interviews to resurface from a time when it wasn't exactly love at first sight. At least, not for Kyra. (Kevin, on the other hand, was immediately smitten.)

According to a piece on Ranker, "What Famous Couples Who Met Their Spouses on Set Said About Them," Lauren Glen compiled a list of quotes from celebrity couples when they first met.

In a 2008 interview with Redbook, Kyra remembers, "He definitely wasn’t my type. In fact, I vividly remember looking at his butt when he walked away after we first met and thinking, 'Well, I guess some girls like that.'" She then adds, "And now it's one of my favorite parts of his anatomy! That's probably too much information!"

Kyra Sedgwick www.flickr.com

But here's the cringe part: In an interview with Conan O'Brien, Kyra shares a story of a scene she and Kevin had to film together wherein he gives her a massage. She claims Kevin then said, "You know you're really tight. Have you ever had a massage? You should make an appointment to go see [this masseuse], and you know, it just so happens the massage room is in the gym, and if I happen to be finished with my workout when you're finished with your massage, maybe we can get dinner?” To which Kyra thought, "Yeah, sure, that's not going to happen. I'm not going to tell him when my massage is." Conan then replied, "Worst line ever."

Kevin, for his part, felt the exact opposite. In an interview he gave in 2011 on CNN, when asked if he knew she was "the one," he shares, "I found her, you know, really very beautiful and sexy and aloof. And I was just immediately in love with her, and she was just immediately put off by me."

Kevin Bacon by David Shankbone en.m.wikipedia.org

But Kevin didn’t give up, obviously, and Kyra knew he was her "person" soon after. The two have continued to inspire couples for decades, proving one can go from cringe to crave very quickly.

And the best part is that their love still seems to be easy like Sunday morning. In 2018, HuffPost notednoted that Kevin once told Good Housekeeping, "Being with Kyra is so natural for me; it's the easiest aspect of my life. I know that I don't need a beach or room service to be happy."