Longtime tenant gets stunning call—her landlord secretly gifted her the house

John Perrett was many things throughout his 86 years—a pharmacist, property investor, avid sportsman, and above all, deeply generous. Despite his considerable wealth, he lived simply and kept a small, cherished group of friends. But upon his passing in 2020, Perrett's quiet generosity transformed lives in profound ways.
An unexpected call changes everything
Jane Sayner, 74, was a longtime renter of a modest two-bedroom unit in Melbourne owned by Perrett. For more than two decades, she enjoyed tending to the home's garden, never imagining she'd one day call the property her own.
Then came the surprise of a lifetime.
Jane Sayner and John PerrettYouTube | A Current Affair
"I got a phone call from him one day, and he said, 'I want you to talk to my solicitor; he is here at the moment, and can you give him your full name because I'm leaving you the unit,'" Sayner recounted to A Current Affair.
In an instant, after 23 years as a tenant, Sayner became the homeowner, thanks entirely to Perrett's thoughtful generosity.
"Thanks, John," Sayner shared simply and gratefully.
A kidney transplant inspires generosity
With no immediate family, Perrett rarely indulged in luxuries, instead finding meaning through quiet acts of kindness. A friend noted to 7 News that Perrett’s humble belongings included little more than an old TV with a buzzing green-tinted screen.
His life's biggest gift came decades after he received one himself—a kidney transplant performed at Royal Melbourne Hospital, which remarkably lasted more than 30 years. Perrett never forgot the care he received, choosing to donate $19.6 million to the hospital's nephrology department.
Professor Nigel Toussiant from Royal Melbourne Hospital called the legacy donation "just amazing."
“That kidney transplant lasted 30-plus years and it was still functioning when he passed away in his mid-80s,” Toussiant told 9Now. “That was a life-saving gift, I guess, to take him off dialysis and he was obviously grateful for the care that he received, for all the doctors and nursing and medical staff.”
Perrett's unprecedented donation remains the largest in the nephrology department’s history, and the hospital plans commemorative plaques and memorials to honor his legacy.
A quiet life with profound impact
Perrett spent much of his professional life as a pharmacist on Main Road West, My Tributes noted. He loved sports like tennis and football and had fond memories of childhood bike rides through paddocks. Never married, his circle was small but deeply meaningful. He cared compassionately for his father until his passing, later navigating his own Parkinson’s diagnosis by moving into a nursing home, still quietly planning his impactful legacy.
Now, his kindness continues to touch lives: Jane Sayner has the joy of gardening in her own home, and Royal Melbourne Hospital has the resources to extend and improve countless lives.
"Did this really happen?" Sayner still marvels.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Those touched by Perrett's quiet presence will never forget how his thoughtful generosity changed their worlds forever.
If Perrett’s story inspires you, consider supporting your local nephrology center or registering as an organ donor—proving one quiet act of kindness can indeed change everything.
This article originally appeared earlier this year.
Grieving couple comforting each other
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Mourners embrace at a funeralCanva
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
Woman enjoying her morning coffeeCanva
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Crashing waveCanva
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
Friends embracingCanva
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
This article originally appeared four years ago.