Lost dog waited for his family at the beach for 2 weeks in pouring rain. Then a miracle happened

Dogs being social animals are not comfortable with being left alone and Studies have pointed out that isolation triggers stress, fear, and anxiety in these creatures. This is why when a fluffy black shepherd named Simba was left home alone, he quietly slipped outside his house through an open door and soon lost his way. But like most dogs, he didn’t howl or bark, and instead huddled down on a sandy shoreline, 22 miles away from home. He sat there with determination, waiting for his parents, even as rain left him soaking wet and cold, reported The Dodo.

All of this happened when Simba’s parents hired a dog sitter to take care of him in their absence since they had to leave the house due to a family emergency. But soon after they kissed him goodbye, the sitter called them to say that their furry friend was nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, a woman named Suzette Hall spotted the dog sprawled on the beach in front of her house 22 miles away. Suzette also happened to be the founder of Logan’s Legacy, a dog rescue organization in Irvine, California, but each time she attempted to catch Simba, he would run away.

To help the dog, Suzette set up a trap on the sand and kept several treats inside it to lure him back. “It was pouring rain and pitch black,” Suzette told The Dodo before explaining, “So, unfortunately, he got startled and ran.” Thankfully, a kind neighbor informed Suzette that Simba had fallen asleep in their garage the previous night, and suggested she set up the trap there. They set up the crate inside the garage, but the dog had run away from there too.

With the help of yet another neighbor in the community, Suzette tracked down Simba’s parents and got in touch with them. When Simba’s dad heard the news, he instantly jumped into the car and drove 22 miles to the beach. But when he arrived there and started calling out Simba’s name, he was dumbstruck to see that Simba wouldn’t answer as if he had forgotten his voice in two weeks since he ran away.

Understanding what he felt like, Suzette suggested that he try a different approach. “I asked him, ‘What’s something that he recognizes besides your voice?’ And he was like, ‘Well, he always gets excited when I come home. He’ll hear my engine coming down the street, and he knows it’s me,’” she told The Dodo. Hence Suzette asked Simba’s dad to start his truck, and as soon as he turned the key in the ignition, Simba’s eyes lit up. He rushed towards his dad, wagging his tail, licking his face, and jumping with excitement.

The emotional reunion reduced Suzette to tears before she posted this story on her Instagram page in March 2023. “I have chills right now and I’m literally crying because it was just a complete miracle reunion. Simba came running, with his tail wagging when he heard his daddy’s truck start up. Just a complete miracle. Because I knew his fur was soaking wet, I knew he was hungry, I knew he was scared. He had traveled so far. Sweet Simba , I am so happy. You are safe and reunited," the post read.