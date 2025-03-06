Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Study shows chewing on wood might be better for your brain than chewing gum

Acting like a beaver might boost your brain’s memory functions.

Woman chewing on pencil

Research is showing that chewing on your wooden pencil could help your memory when studying.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 06, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

If you’re looking to improve your brain’s health, Korean university research is showing after dinner you should pass on chewing gum and start gnawing on your toothpick. Researchers at Kyungpook National University have found in a published study that the act of chewing increases blood flow and influences brain activity, along with finding that chewing wood could specifically improve your memory.

Previous studies concluded that chewing helped the brain given that it increases blood flow, allowing the brain to get more oxygen and nutrients quicker to help it function. However, the brain over time suffers through oxidative stress from reactive oxygen species, harmful molecules that damage brain cells. One way the brain protects itself from this stress is releasing antioxidants, which includes glutathione. Glutathione neutralizes these reactive oxygen species.

close up of a mouth chewing gumChewing helps blood flow to the brain.Photo credit: Canva

The purpose of the research was to see if there was any difference in glutathione release levels during chewing and, if so, if there was any difference in what was being chewed. After various tests of cognitive function and glutathione measurement in 52 university students, half of which chewed gum for five minute spans and half of which chewed popsicle sticks for the same amount of time, the results were astonishing.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

When it came to gum chewers, there didn’t seem to be any changes in glutathione levels and memory performance. However, those who chomped on popsicle sticks saw an increase in brain antioxidant levels, especially glutathione, and got higher scores on immediate memory and story memory tests.

While that’s some promising evidence, that doesn’t mean you should break out a 2x4 to nibble on for your next study session. Further research is needed since the testing group was limited to healthy 20-somethings and not a wide range of ages and certain health conditions. There would also need to be monitoring and testing of other sections of the brain, and testing with longer and shorter periods of chewing to confirm these findings.

But what are some proven ways to improve your memory while further tests on wood-chewing are done? Well, according to the Mayo Clinic and Harvard, the typical solutions are the standards: healthy diet, regular exercise, and quality sleep each night. Foods that happen to be good for the heart such as oily fish, leafy green vegetables, and nuts happen to be good for the memory, given that they promote more blood flow throughout the body including the brain. Same with cardiovascular exercise.

However, other methods to help keep your brain’s memory exercised include playing board games, doing puzzles, and playing word games, too. Go out of your way to play with or against other people, as being socially active further helps a person’s memory. There are also benefits to the memory if a person manages their stress levels and participates in regular meditation.

While chewing gum doesn’t help improve your memory, there can be some other benefits. Chewing sugar-free gum is recommended by some dentists to strengthen your jaw muscles and teeth, along with cleaning your mouth. However, chewing gum as a TikTok fitness trend to get a squarer jawline has been frequently debunked, so there is no benefit to chewing extra-hard gum. In fact, you could injure your jaw and your teeth if you’re not careful.



@dentite

#greenscreen Gum that prevents cavities 🦷



Just some bits of information for you all to remember and chew on.

healthteethbrainmemorycognitive sciencescientific study

The Latest

Why do police tap your tail light when you're pulled over?
Ideas

Why do police tap your tail light when you're pulled over?

Woman chewing on pencil
Science

Study shows chewing on wood might be better for your brain than chewing gum

Soon-to-be ex-teacher goes off on parents who 'coddle and enable' their kids
Culture

Soon-to-be ex-teacher goes off on parents who 'coddle and enable' their kids

More For You

Blind student holding a model of a hawk's head

3D models can help blind students better understand how the world around them looks.

Photo credit: Australian Broadcasting Company/Justin Hewitson

3D printing is helping blind students “feel” art, history, and other school subjects

Being a student who’s blind makes learning a bit different compared to their sighted peers. Most artwork is experienced through audio descriptions, an animal’s appearance is often imagined than known, and the phrase “bird’s-eye view” means very little when reading a map. However, 3D printing is literally putting more knowledge at the fingertips of blind and low-vision students at the South Australia School for Vision Impaired.

Through the work of models 3D printed by researchers at University of Sydney and Modash University, the visually-impaired students are able to receive a more enhanced learning experience to better understand certain subjects on par with sighted students.

Keep ReadingShow less
NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home
Plants great for filtering the air in your home.
via Nasa

NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home

In the late '80s, NASA sought ways to purify air in its space stations. To achieve this, they conducted a study to find the best plants for filtering toxins and converting carbon dioxide into oxygen.

In 1989, their results were published in a clean air study that provided a definitive list of the plants that are most effective at cleaning indoor air.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pouring a cup of tea

Brewing tea can remove harmful metals from the water.

Photo credit: Canva

Northwestern University study shows brewing tea removes lead, toxic metals from water

Researchers at Northwestern University have discovered another benefit for tea drinkers. A recent study revealed that brewing tea actually removes harmful and toxic metals such as cadmium and lead from the water. They have found that the heavy metal ions stick to the tea leaves and are trapped on them upon brewing. This means that the tea is safer to drink than the water used to make it!

The study published in ACS Food Science and Technology showed that the tea leaves acted as an absorbing filter for those heavy metals in the brewed water, with varying success depending on the type of tea, tea bag, and steeping time. The scientists found that the most effective combination of removing toxic metals through brewing would be to brew finely powdered black tea through a paper tea bag with a long steeping time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tattooed man getting mugshot taken

A new study suggests that if you appear less attractive, you actually appear more innocent in court.

Photo credit: Canva

New psychological study suggests being ugly could actually help you in court

Do you think pretty people have it easier than others? While "pretty privilege" is a thing, it won't take you very far in court according to new research. A study published in Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law is showing that defendants that were considered conventionally unattractive tended to get more sympathy and leniency from jurors compared to their more attractive counterparts. If you're feeling surprised by this information, you're not alone.

Previous work and conventional wisdom would conclude that attractiveness would impact jurors to vote “not guilty” compared to their less good-looking counterparts. After all, there have been psychological studies in the past that have indicated that beautiful people were seen as more trustworthy than average or "ugly" folks. However, Professor Antonio Olivera-La Rosa of Luis Amigó Catholic University and his team found opposite results.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman sleeping on blue throw pillow

Who knew dreams varied by location?

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

Research finds that what we dream about depends on where we live

A recent study shows that people who daydream while they're awake tend to have better recall of their sleeping dreams. In the article, "Why Some People Remember Their Dreams (and Others Don’t)" on Studyfinds.org, the author shares that research conducted at the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca reveals the three main factors that predict how strong dream recall will be: "A person’s general attitude toward dreaming, their tendency to let their mind wander during waking hours, and their typical sleep patterns."

Dreaming has always been an intriguing subject. Nearly every night, when most of us go to sleep, our minds just make us little movies and then push play. There are seemingly no editors. Why do we dream? How do we dream? Obviously, biochemically, we're cycling through REM/deep sleep, and neurons are firing. But how often do we think about the fact that our surroundings affect our dreams?

Keep ReadingShow less
divers ocean diving next to a rock wall
three people performing ocean diving
Representative photo by Francisco Jesús Navarro Hernández on Unsplash

Astounding ‘yellow brick road to Atlantis’ discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean

With nearly 70% of Earth’s surface covered by water, our oceans hold some of the planet’s most intriguing geological and historical secrets. In 2022, marine biologists discovered a unique formation in an unexplored part of the Pacific Ocean—a structure they playfully nicknamed the “yellow brick road to Atlantis.” The Ocean Exploration Trust’s E/V Nautilus captured the breathtaking find on video and shared it on their YouTube channel.

This "yellow brick road" formation was located atop an undersea mountain near Hawaii, leaving the research team in awe. In the footage, one researcher expresses curiosity about sampling the manganese crust after spotting a strange, almost paved-looking pattern across its surface.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking (Wikicommons)

Stephen Hawking's simple response when asked if he believed in the existence of God

The existence of God has been a point of debate for centuries, examined through both religious beliefs and scientific inquiry. Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, known for his groundbreaking work in cosmology, addressed this question in his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions.

Although Hawking’s book was mostly completed before he passed, his family and academic colleagues helped finish it posthumously. In it, Hawking explored his thoughts on God’s existence, a topic he often faced as a scientist. Reflecting on his own disability, he remarked, “For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God. Well, I suppose it’s possible that I’ve upset someone up there, but I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature.” His words reflect a belief in science as a way to understand the universe without needing to invoke divine forces.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scientists have revealed the maximum lifespan of a human being
man kissing woman on check beside body of water
Photo by Esther Ann on Unsplash

Scientists have revealed the maximum lifespan of a human being

From a balanced diet to regular exercise, many of us are dedicated to habits that might extend our lifespan. While stories of people living past 100 continue to inspire curiosity, scientists now believe they may have pinpointed the upper limit of human life without medical intervention. According to a report by UNILAD, statisticians at Tilburg University and Rotterdam's Erasmus University have delved into this very question.

Representative Cover Image Source: Smiling senior man wearing beret sitting in armchair . (Photo by Westend61 for Getty Images)Smiling senior man wearing beret sitting in armchair . (Representative image source: Westend61 for Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025